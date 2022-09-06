ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

Sky Carp help Jake Walters meet Jake Walters

By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

BELOIT—Why did the Beloit Sky Carp do so well at the turnstiles this summer?

The mother of 6-year-old Jake Walters of South Beloit, says they go the extra mile and then some.

Maggie says Jake is a fan of the Sky Carp and a certain pitcher in particular—a right-hander from Brandon, Mississippi, who shares the same name.

“I reached out to (team president) Zach (Brockman) to see if there was any way we could do something cool, a little meet-and-greet between the two Jake Walters that would take 10 minutes,” Maggie said. “He said, ‘We’ll do one better. How about if Jake throws out the first pitch to Jake Walters?’ I said he would love that.”

Prior to last Thursday night’s game against Quad Cities, that’s exactly what happened and for the occasion, Maggie had her son wear a Sky Carp jersey with his full name printed on the back.

“Every single employee we came across in the ballpark said, ‘You’re THE Jake Walters? We’re so happy to have you here,” she said. “They made a huge deal of it and he did throw out the first pitch. We got a lot of pictures and he said ‘Play ball!’ It was such a cool experience for him. The Sky Carp went above and beyond belief to accommodate my kid and make him feel like a rock star.”

The younger Jake Walters is a first grader at Clark Elementary School in South Beloit. While he’s more of a soccer player at present, Maggie said baseball is likely in his future.

“We’ve been to a lot of Sky Carp games and he has shown a lot of interest in getting into baseball,” she said. “I think we’re looking at him playing T-ball soon.”

As for the other Jake, he will likely be moving up the minor league ladder.

“My son calls him his twin,” Maggie said. “Wherever he goes, I’m sure we’re going to keep following him.”

#Quad Cities
