Read full article on original website
Related
Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
Yardbarker
Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation
Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Spartans to Host Event On Morgan Square
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Upstate will celebrate the start of the college basketball season with an event that aims to bring the excitement of Spartan hoops to the community. USC Upstate will hold its inaugural Morgan Square Madness at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.
WYFF4.com
Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina
CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
WAPT
Deion Sanders on pulling out of Southern Heritage Classic: 'It's a wonderful classic. We just don't want to play in it'
JACKSON, Miss. — Coach Prime said he thinks the Southern Heritage Classic, "is a wonderful classic," but it's not beneficial for his program to take part in it after this year. Jackson State plays Tennessee State in the once annual Southern Heritage between the two schools, but JSU announced...
FOX Carolina
BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
greenvillejournal.com
Lewis Barbecue Greenville announces grand opening
Upstate barbecue lovers have another eatery to check out. Lewis Barbecue, a central-Texas style barbecue restaurant based in Charleston, will host its Greenville location’s grand opening on Sept. 14. The eatery, which took over the former Tommy’s Ham House building at 214 Rutherford St., features a large bar, and...
thepaladin.news
Honoring Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming
After Furman's desegregation in 1965, Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming paved the way for black women at the university. In their time at Furman, both Reece and Flemming worked in the Furman and Greenville communities to fight inequalities and pave the way for future Furman students of color. Following...
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man receives 15 years for trafficking drugs in South Carolina
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking heroin in Greenwood County.
abccolumbia.com
Overturned trailer spills dye on I-85 in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg Tuesday afternoon, where officials said a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles. The dye was organic...
FOX Carolina
Vintage Chevrolet stolen in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a 1955 Chevy B55. Deputies say it was stolen in the Woodruff area. According to deputies, the dark blue classic car was taken from a home on Reidville Road overnight...
Troopers cracking down on Greenville Co. roads this week
More state troopers and local law enforcement officers will be out on the roads in Greenville County.
yourislandnews.com
M-A-N-N-I-N-G, we are family
By the time you read this, I likely will have returned from a visit home to the Upstate of South Carolina for the Labor Day weekend and to participate in the 40th annual family reunion for my great grandfather and his descendants. William and Geneva Manning had 10 children, of...
power98fm.com
Mother Of Nine Shot And Killed In South Carolina
The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A mother of nine in Gaffney...
WYFF4.com
Woman hit, killed in downtown Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the woman hit and killed Monday night in downtown Greenville. It happened on South Academy Street near Calhoun Street just before 9:30 p.m., officers said. The coroner's office said 55-year-old Sandra Elizabeth Wilson died of blunt force trauma. Her...
golaurens.com
SLED charges 2 former Laurens County Detention Center officers
Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Randall James Sammons, 43, of Duncan, S.C. and Steven Chad Wix, 31, of Whitmire, S.C. on Thursday for Misconduct in Office and Assault and Battery 3rd degree. SLED was requested to investigate by Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. According to...
Comments / 0