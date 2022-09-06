PREP ROUNDUP: Kenosha Bradford pins first loss on Beloit Memorial soccer team

WAUNAKEE, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Kenosha Bradford on Saturday afternoon 2-1 in the Waunakee Invitational.

Bradford scored the first goal of the game in the 28th minute. Beloit answered with JayJay Plascencia scoring his first goal of the season on a shot outside the box in the 35th minute. Saul Ramos picked up an assist.

Bradford broke the 1-1 tie in the second half, scoring the game-winner in the 66th minute. Beloit goalie Beckham Denu finished with five saves.

The Purple Knights (4-1-1) drove back Saturday morning to play Mukwonago, but after warming up and and being sent off the field on three different occasions due to lightning strikes, the game was finally canceled.

• Big Foot/Williams Bay went 2-1 in its own tournament in Walworth on Saturday. The Chiefs defeated Lake Mills 5-1, lost to Westosha Central 5-1 and then defeated Waterford 2-1.

• CROSS COUNTRY: With three runners finishing in the top 22, Hononegah’s girls placed fourth in the 12-team Jeff Leavey Invitational held Saturday at the Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course in Geneva, Ill.

Junior Allyson Niedfeldt finished 13th overall to lead the Indians, who had 131 points to trail only Elmhurst York (27), St. Charlest East (109) and Huntley (114). Hononegah freshman Kylie Simpson was 16th (19:10.0). Other top finishers for the Indians were Indigo Sterud (22, 19:27.7), Isabelle Molitor (30, 19:56) and Isabelle Trout (56, 21:54.6).