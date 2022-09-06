Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu holders should brace for potentially big move after…
Shiba Inu [SHIB] price action delivers a major price move every once in a while. It has been relatively dormant until the end of August. But there was a notable increase in price activity in the first week of September. New observations indicate an increase in whale activity as the...
ambcrypto.com
‘In-loss’ Shiba Inu holders should look forward to September because…
Shiba Inu‘s trending token, SHIB saw some important burning initiatives in August as demand continued to flood in. From metaverse developments to adoption rate (retail and institutional)- all seem to be lining up for this memecoin. But with one exception- its low price. This pup is on FIRE. Shiba...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink [LINK] traders must consider the $7 level significant because…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Chainlink [LINK] has not been a strong performer in the markets in recent months. Alongside the rest of the altcoin market, LINK saw a slump in value in May. It does not look likely to recover anytime soon.
ambcrypto.com
Will Polkadot [DOT] be subjected to sharp sell-off coming week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] fell by nearly 7% in recent hours of trading and had a bearish short-term outlook yet again. Many altcoins also followed and posted double-digit percentage losses over the previous day of trading alone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] bounces from range lows; here are targets to sell coin at
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano [ADA] flipped XRP in terms of market capitalization to stand at $17.15 billion at the time of writing. The trading volume saw a significant spike a couple of days ago, but averages around $600k a day, according to CoinMarketCap. Since June, Cardano has formed a range between $0.44 and $0.64.
ambcrypto.com
NFT market has a savior, and no it’s not ‘Apes’ or ‘Birds’ this time
The last few weeks have not only been a tough time for the crypto market, but also for the NFT market as a whole. With sales and floor prices plummeting to new lows, some of the best-performing NFT groups were at their lowest. A sad sob story here?. In a...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin [LTC]: Your take-profit targets can be a revisit of this area
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Coinglass data showed $364 million worth of liquidations over the past 24 hours. This came in the wake of a 7% drop in Bitcoin’s [BTC] price within the past day.
ambcrypto.com
Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for recent weakness
Analytic firm Glassnode, in a new report, found that the Bitcoin [BTC] market remains highly volatile. Heavily impacted by the downturn of the broader financial markets, the king coin looks uncertain in the short term. In contrast, the market remains consistent and follows well-developed trends in the longer term. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin loses key dominance support in 4 years, but here’s the catch
Bitcoin [BTC] appears to be on the losing side of the crypto market as altcoins gain momentum. With the Merge and Vasil hardfork coming up, Ethereum [ETH] and Cardano [ADA] are increasingly getting into the spotlight. This leaves Bitcoin with a stern downward pressure as it tackles its way through...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] issuance concerns addressed ahead of the Merge
Ethereum [ETH] has been attracting interest from the majority of the crypto community lately. This is mostly due to the upcoming release of the Merge. However, the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has also led to intense questions surrounding ETH issuance. A recent analysis from Glassnode addressed this conundrum surrounding Ether...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic’s hashrate has left investors in awe of their portfolio
Data from blockchain analytics platform, Messari, revealed that Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] hashrate reached an all-time high with a current hashrate of 45.98 H/s. The all-time high (ATH) in hashrate was logged six years after ETC miners mined the first ETC block at a block height of 1,920,000. According to...
ambcrypto.com
Why Ethereum stands at last spot in staking race of PoS chains
What would happen to staking rewards on the post-merge Ethereum [ETH] proof-of-stake blockchain? Any idea? Consider the following scenario then. Staking is one of the most awaited features of the post-Merge Ethereum network. According to IntoTheBlock, initial estimates claimed staking would give users between 12% and 15% in rewards. However, it seems like the percentage would fall lower after the Merge.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] sweeps July lows; is a recovery around the corner
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. In the past 24 hours, $198 million worth of positions in the crypto futures market were liquidated, according to data from Coinglass. Of this amount, $30m can be attributed to Bitcoin pairs.
ambcrypto.com
Want to know the future of crypto market in 2022? Read this report
Accounting organization, KPMG, released a report that commented on the current state of the cryptocurrency market. The report stated that crypto projects will continue to stay low for the rest of 2022. The reason being the Terra debacle and the Russia-Ukraine impact. The report titled “Pulse of Fintech H1’22” stated...
4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Not even a bear market can keep select billionaire investors from piling into these fast-paced companies.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin investors brace for a short-term bullish bounce for these reasons
The Bitcoin [BTC] tide is changing once again after starting the week on a very bearish note. This time it looks like we might just get a bit of a relief rally. This is especially now that whales are re-accumulating after a noteworthy discount. BTC whale activity increased in the...
ambcrypto.com
Key BTC mining pools’ crisis and everything you need to know
Bitcoin [BTC] miners, despite some bullish instances of mining operations, continue to face heavy losses. But things might just have gone from bad to worse. Here, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools by hash rate might just have triggered this move. Can’t pool-in anymore. Poolin, one of the...
ambcrypto.com
How Ether mining pool operators are doing ahead of Merge
Ethereum miners continue to travel on a difficult road leading towards the much-anticipated ETH Merge. Here’s a brief check of how renowned miners are dealing with this ticking (time) bomb. To-d0 list check. ETH miners would soon be replaced with PoS validators, which could cut the ETH network consumption...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Name Service’s spectacular performance sends BAYC packing
After over 9,400 sales on OpenSea in the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service [ENS] domains grabbed the top NFT spot. According to the data shown on the NFT marketplace, ENS domains have had a 202% increase in trading volume over the last 24 hours. In the past week, it’s...
ambcrypto.com
Solana NFT collections and everything latest you need to know
Solana has come into September on the back of sustained growth. One of the growth aspects has been observed in the Solana-based NFT collections. Magic Eden reported in a recent tweet that it has reached a total of 25 million SOL volumes. It also saw a 300k SOL volume in the past day as well. These statistics show the gradual growth of Solana NFTs.
Comments / 0