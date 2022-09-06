Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Gainesville City School System announces hiring of new Safety and Security Manager
A man employed by the Hall County Sheriff's Office for nearly three decades has been announced as the new Safety and Security Manager for Gainesville City Schools. Bonner Burton's hiring was announced Tuesday by the Gainesville City School System Board of Education, which said Burton would be filling a new position within the district "to increase the safety and security of all school campuses and the students within."
WJCL
Georgia woman sentenced for lying about military service, her 9-year-old child having cancer
A Georgia woman has admitted to pretending to be a veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and child cruelty. Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, false representation of a veteran and child cruelty Wednesday in Franklin County, Georgia. Beutler faced charges out of Franklin County and Hart County. The...
Local government calendar includes Clarke Co BOE meeting, Madison Co comp plan hearing
The Clarke County School Board meets this evening: it is a 6 o’clock session at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens. Two committees working on Tax Allocation Districts in Athens hold meetings today: the East Downtown committee convenes at 9 at the Lyndon House Arts Center, while the Lexington Road advisory committee meets at 5:30 at Athens-Ben Epps Airport.
valdostatoday.com
Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit
BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
livingupstatesc.com
Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca
SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
FOX Carolina
Louisville, September 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lincoln County High School football team will have a game with Jefferson County High School on September 07, 2022, 14:00:00. Lincoln County High SchoolJefferson County High School.
Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to deputies, Haley Taylor was last seen at around 4 p.m. at East Lee and Cardinal Drive at a bus stop. Taylor is five-feet-three inches tall, weighs 80 pounds with long...
14-Year-Old David Lake Fuller Killed In A Dirt Bike Crash In Hart County (Hart County, GA)
Authorities responded to a dirt bike crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Beaver Dam Road in Hart county. According to the Georgia State Police, the 14-year-old who [..]
Cheerleading Empire Roiled by Sex-Abuse Allegations Closes Its Doors ‘Indefinitely’
Amid harrowing sexual-abuse allegations against a South Carolina cheerleading coach who died by suicide last week, his widow announced Wednesday that she is closing their well-known gym’s “doors indefinitely.”In a statement to The Daily Beast, Kathy Foster said it was a “difficult decision” to close Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance but that she believes “it is the best option under the circumstances.” According to Rockstar Cheer, Greenville’s website, Foster’s former husband, Scott Foster, opened the gym in 2007 to launch a nationally recognized cheer organization that had licensing agreements with dozens of other gyms across the country.“Over the past 15 years,...
2 Laurens Co. detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA minus God
As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch Teen Safely Located
Update, Wed. a.m.: The Hall County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m. that Bryson Tyldesley was safely located. Original Story, published 9/6/22: Authorities are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing Flowery Branch teen. Bryson Tyldesley,16, left his residence on Lancaster Crossing in Flowery...
thejournalonline.com
Piedmont woman dies in mobile home fire – River Road
The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman discovered in a house fire by firefighters. A 911 call was received around 1:20 pm Wednesday reporting a house fire at 1197 River Road in Piedmont. Upon arrival of the Fire Department they found a mobile home...
WYFF4.com
Sheriff provides update, new arrests in case of missing SC woman Faith Roach
WALHALLA, S.C. — The sheriff in Oconee County, South Carolina, provided an update on the case of a woman reported missing in 2019 and announced two arrests in the case. WYFF News 4 first told you about Faith Roach's disappearance in 2019. (Video above was produced in 2019 when...
Man gets 40 years for shooting deaths of man, pregnant teen
A man accused in the shooting deaths of two people, including a pregnant teenager, pleaded guilty in Anderson County court Tuesday and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
3 People Injured In A Multi Vehicular Crash in Rabun County (Rabun County, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash 3 people in Rabun County, on Monday. State troopers reported that a 21 year old, who was driving a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
