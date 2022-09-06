ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, GA

accesswdun.com

Gainesville City School System announces hiring of new Safety and Security Manager

A man employed by the Hall County Sheriff's Office for nearly three decades has been announced as the new Safety and Security Manager for Gainesville City Schools. Bonner Burton's hiring was announced Tuesday by the Gainesville City School System Board of Education, which said Burton would be filling a new position within the district "to increase the safety and security of all school campuses and the students within."
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Local government calendar includes Clarke Co BOE meeting, Madison Co comp plan hearing

The Clarke County School Board meets this evening: it is a 6 o’clock session at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens. Two committees working on Tax Allocation Districts in Athens hold meetings today: the East Downtown committee convenes at 9 at the Lyndon House Arts Center, while the Lexington Road advisory committee meets at 5:30 at Athens-Ben Epps Airport.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
valdostatoday.com

Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit

BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
HALL COUNTY, GA
livingupstatesc.com

Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
SENECA, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Bus carrying students involved in crash in Pickens Co.

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. Highway Patrol said a car was heading on Highway 178 when a school bus turned left onto Highway 178 from Betty Drive. The car then ran into the side of the bus and caused the road to be blocked for a couple of hours.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
#After Death
WSPA 7News

Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
LIBERTY, SC
TheDailyBeast

Cheerleading Empire Roiled by Sex-Abuse Allegations Closes Its Doors ‘Indefinitely’

Amid harrowing sexual-abuse allegations against a South Carolina cheerleading coach who died by suicide last week, his widow announced Wednesday that she is closing their well-known gym’s “doors indefinitely.”In a statement to The Daily Beast, Kathy Foster said it was a “difficult decision” to close Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance but that she believes “it is the best option under the circumstances.” According to Rockstar Cheer, Greenville’s website, Foster’s former husband, Scott Foster, opened the gym in 2007 to launch a nationally recognized cheer organization that had licensing agreements with dozens of other gyms across the country.“Over the past 15 years,...
GREENVILLE, SC
Public Safety
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA minus God

As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch Teen Safely Located

Update, Wed. a.m.: The Hall County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m. that Bryson Tyldesley was safely located. Original Story, published 9/6/22: Authorities are asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing Flowery Branch teen. Bryson Tyldesley,16, left his residence on Lancaster Crossing in Flowery...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
thejournalonline.com

Piedmont woman dies in mobile home fire – River Road

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman discovered in a house fire by firefighters. A 911 call was received around 1:20 pm Wednesday reporting a house fire at 1197 River Road in Piedmont. Upon arrival of the Fire Department they found a mobile home...
PIEDMONT, SC

