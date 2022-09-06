Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Canfield Fair officials blame rain for attendance dip
According to fair officials, attendance at this year's Canfield Fair was 14% less than the number of paid admissions from a year ago. The Fair Board announced on Tuesday that 245,140 people passed through the gates during the six-day event, compared to 285,126 during the fair's run in 2021. "Weather...
Tour of Homes set for Poland
The Poland Historical Society is hosting a Tour of Homes featuring six 19th Century homes.
Warren theater to open bar and lounge
Robins Theatre in downtown Warren is set to open a bar and lounge inside the theatre this weekend.
WFMJ.com
New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton
A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
WFMJ.com
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Columbiana Street Fair
Main Street in Columbiana will soon transform into a fairground again for the 135th Columbiana Street Fair starting Thursday, September 8. Folks can enjoy rides, fair food, a parade, and more throughout the weekend. The fair will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Little River Band to perform at Robins Theatre in Warren in December
The Australian soft rock band Little River Band will stop in Warren this December. The band will perform at the Robins Theatre in downtown Warren on Friday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. as part of the venue's 100th Anniversary Celebration Series. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Presale tickets will be...
weeklyvillager.com
Final Car Cruise of the Season Set For Sept 10 in G-Ville
Garrettsville – As early autumn sets in, the Garrettsville Chamber is poised to host the final Car Cruise of the 2022 season. The event, dubbed the Roger Angel Memorial Cruise Night & Bike Show, takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 3 to 6 pm (rain date Sept 17th). Angel is credited with introducing Chamber Cruise Nights to the community, a nod to his passion for classic American sports cars. To honor a man who was such an integral part of the Garrettsville community, the event takes place in the plaza near the Dairy Queen that Angel and his wife Connie formerly owned.
Dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
wcn247.com
New Wilmington Amphitheater hosting Arts in the Park
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Amphitheater’s Arts in the Park Concert Series will be featuring Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale on September 10, 2022 from 6:00- 8:00 PM. Natale and McIltrot have known each other from their youthful age of 6 years old. Although they’re not Biological Brothers, they certainly are “Twin Sons of Different Mothers”. Both were together all throughout their grade school years at the former St Mary’s Catholic elementary in New Castle, Pa until their later years at Neshannock High School.
Cleveland Air show Labor Day schedule
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
Not everyone happy about Sheetz lowering diesel prices
Trucks line up at the Sheetz off Route 46 in Austintown to fill up with diesel fuel that's more than $1 cheaper than the national average. However, not everyone is happy about this low price.
20 dogs, 1 cat rescued from Eastside home
Nearly two dozen animals are in the care of Animal Charity of Ohio after being rescued Thursday afternoon.
Beloved animal park closes doors on Monday
In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Restaurant ‘with big flavors’ to open at Eastwood Mall
A grand opening is set for next week for a new restaurant on the Eastwood Mall Complex.
Weekend rain impacts falls at Lanterman’s Mill
The falls at Lanterman's Mill are rushing from the heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.
Farm and Dairy
12.7 Acres, primitives, and misc.
Beautiful 12.74 Acres – 24 X 32 Garage – Goshen Twp. – Mahoning Co. West Branch Schools – Corner Lot – Mineral Rights Transfer. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: (GPS use 13350) W. Calla Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Calla Rd. west of Rt. 45 or east of St. Rt. 534 to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
WFMJ.com
Mercer County residents invited to Stuff the Bus at Hermitage Giant Eagle
Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County (CFWMC) invites Mercer County residents to "Stuff the Bus" with non-perishable food items on Saturday. The Stuff the Bus event will take place Saturday, September 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Giant Eagle parking lot in Hermitage. CFWMC is inviting residents...
