Canfield, OH

WFMJ.com

Canfield Fair officials blame rain for attendance dip

According to fair officials, attendance at this year's Canfield Fair was 14% less than the number of paid admissions from a year ago. The Fair Board announced on Tuesday that 245,140 people passed through the gates during the six-day event, compared to 285,126 during the fair's run in 2021. "Weather...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton

A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
LAKE MILTON, OH
WFMJ.com

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Columbiana Street Fair

Main Street in Columbiana will soon transform into a fairground again for the 135th Columbiana Street Fair starting Thursday, September 8. Folks can enjoy rides, fair food, a parade, and more throughout the weekend. The fair will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Little River Band to perform at Robins Theatre in Warren in December

The Australian soft rock band Little River Band will stop in Warren this December. The band will perform at the Robins Theatre in downtown Warren on Friday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. as part of the venue's 100th Anniversary Celebration Series. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Presale tickets will be...
WARREN, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Final Car Cruise of the Season Set For Sept 10 in G-Ville

Garrettsville – As early autumn sets in, the Garrettsville Chamber is poised to host the final Car Cruise of the 2022 season. The event, dubbed the Roger Angel Memorial Cruise Night & Bike Show, takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 3 to 6 pm (rain date Sept 17th). Angel is credited with introducing Chamber Cruise Nights to the community, a nod to his passion for classic American sports cars. To honor a man who was such an integral part of the Garrettsville community, the event takes place in the plaza near the Dairy Queen that Angel and his wife Connie formerly owned.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
wcn247.com

New Wilmington Amphitheater hosting Arts in the Park

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Amphitheater’s Arts in the Park Concert Series will be featuring Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale on September 10, 2022 from 6:00- 8:00 PM. Natale and McIltrot have known each other from their youthful age of 6 years old. Although they’re not Biological Brothers, they certainly are “Twin Sons of Different Mothers”. Both were together all throughout their grade school years at the former St Mary’s Catholic elementary in New Castle, Pa until their later years at Neshannock High School.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
Farm and Dairy

12.7 Acres, primitives, and misc.

Beautiful 12.74 Acres – 24 X 32 Garage – Goshen Twp. – Mahoning Co. West Branch Schools – Corner Lot – Mineral Rights Transfer. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: (GPS use 13350) W. Calla Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take Calla Rd. west of Rt. 45 or east of St. Rt. 534 to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH

