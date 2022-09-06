NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Amphitheater’s Arts in the Park Concert Series will be featuring Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale on September 10, 2022 from 6:00- 8:00 PM. Natale and McIltrot have known each other from their youthful age of 6 years old. Although they’re not Biological Brothers, they certainly are “Twin Sons of Different Mothers”. Both were together all throughout their grade school years at the former St Mary’s Catholic elementary in New Castle, Pa until their later years at Neshannock High School.

NEW WILMINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO