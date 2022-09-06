BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman after she stepped out onto a roadway in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.State troopers found Mariah Narain of Gambrills suffering from fatal injuries near the intersection of Route 295 and Nursery Road around 6 a.m., Maryland State Police said.When they arrived at the crash site, they found her lying in the road, police said.Troopers noticed the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway about 10 to 15 feet over the guardrail, according to authorities.They later learned that Narain had been driving the SUV prior to veering off the road for unknown reasons, police said.Investigators believe Narain exited the SUV and stepped out onto the roadway, which is when another vehicle struck her.Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash that killed Narain should contact police at 410-761-5130, police said.Correction: On Monday, Maryland State Police said the victim's name is Mariah Narain, not Marian Narian.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO