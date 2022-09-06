ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Bay Net

Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Caution Advised for Sept. 12, 2022 Roadwork on Main Street in Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 8, 2022 – The Department of Public Works advises citizens that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform work in Prince Frederick on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to replace a deteriorated underground drainage pipe on Main Street (MD 765) near Calvert […]
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

21-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman after she stepped out onto a roadway in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.State troopers found Mariah Narain of Gambrills suffering from fatal injuries near the intersection of Route 295 and Nursery Road around 6 a.m., Maryland State Police said.When they arrived at the crash site, they found her lying in the road, police said.Troopers noticed the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway about 10 to 15 feet over the guardrail, according to authorities.They later learned that Narain had been driving the SUV prior to veering off the road for unknown reasons, police said.Investigators believe Narain exited the SUV and stepped out onto the roadway, which is when another vehicle struck her.Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash that killed Narain should contact police at 410-761-5130, police said.Correction: On Monday, Maryland State Police said the victim's name is Mariah Narain, not Marian Narian.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Man Arrested After Crashing Truck Into The Woods Off Three Notch Road

DAMERON, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one man is being arrested and charged after crashing his vehicle into the woods. At approximately 8:45 p.m. on September 9, first responders were called to the 17000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Trapp Road, for a reported single vehicle that had gone off the roadway.
DAMERON, MD
Bay Net

Woman Arrested After Crashing Vehicle On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one woman has been arrested following a vehicle crash in California, Maryland. At approximately 5:22 p.m. On September 7, first responders were called to Three Notch Road, in the area of Gunston Drive, for a reported crash. Police arrived...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Mail Fraud In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. The Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Please consider alternative means of money transfer as this crime trend remains active.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys Maryland Home, Cause Under Investigation

A fast-moving fire turned a Maryland home to ash overnight, causing nearly $100,000 in damage in Dorchester County, according to the state fire marshal. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, first responders from the Linkwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-story Drawbridge Road home in Cambridge, when a passerby reported the blaze inside the residence.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Bay Net

Free Scrap Tire Disposal Event For Charles County Citizens

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Environmental Resources Division invites residents to get rid of scrap tires free of charge at the Scrap Tire Drop-off Day event on Saturday, Oct. 8. Collection times are 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Charles County Landfill (12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf).
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Greenbelt, Md. police charge 13-year-old with attempted murder

Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5...
GREENBELT, MD

