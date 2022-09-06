Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Killing 28-Year-Old La Plata Man
LA PLATA, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County. At about 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a crash in the area.
La Plata man killed in early Monday morning motorcycle crash
(LA PLATA, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County. At about 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a crash in the area. According to a […]
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
Power Outage Charlotte Hall / Mechanicsville – Traffic Lights Out
A power outage has occurred, affecting portions of Charlotte Hall / Mechanicsville. Multiple traffic lights at intersections along Three Notch and Point Lookout Road are currently out. SHA, SMECO, and Sheriff’s Office personnel are responding to assist with traffic control and power restoration. Use caution and expect delays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caution Advised for Sept. 12, 2022 Roadwork on Main Street in Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 8, 2022 – The Department of Public Works advises citizens that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform work in Prince Frederick on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to replace a deteriorated underground drainage pipe on Main Street (MD 765) near Calvert […]
21-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman after she stepped out onto a roadway in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.State troopers found Mariah Narain of Gambrills suffering from fatal injuries near the intersection of Route 295 and Nursery Road around 6 a.m., Maryland State Police said.When they arrived at the crash site, they found her lying in the road, police said.Troopers noticed the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway about 10 to 15 feet over the guardrail, according to authorities.They later learned that Narain had been driving the SUV prior to veering off the road for unknown reasons, police said.Investigators believe Narain exited the SUV and stepped out onto the roadway, which is when another vehicle struck her.Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash that killed Narain should contact police at 410-761-5130, police said.Correction: On Monday, Maryland State Police said the victim's name is Mariah Narain, not Marian Narian.
Bay Net
Man Arrested After Crashing Truck Into The Woods Off Three Notch Road
DAMERON, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one man is being arrested and charged after crashing his vehicle into the woods. At approximately 8:45 p.m. on September 9, first responders were called to the 17000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Trapp Road, for a reported single vehicle that had gone off the roadway.
Gambrills woman killed in hit-and-run on Rt. 295
A Gambrills woman was killed in a hit-and-run after apparently getting out of her car on Route 295 in the Linthicum area on Sunday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
La Plata resident arrested for illegal handgun possession
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of an individual armed with a handgun in the area of Caroline Park. As officers arrived in the area, the individual fled on foot. A perimeter was established by responding LPPD and Charles County Sheriff’s Office units. The individual was relocated, and […]
Bay Net
Woman Arrested After Crashing Vehicle On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one woman has been arrested following a vehicle crash in California, Maryland. At approximately 5:22 p.m. On September 7, first responders were called to Three Notch Road, in the area of Gunston Drive, for a reported crash. Police arrived...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Mail Fraud In Calvert County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. The Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Please consider alternative means of money transfer as this crime trend remains active.
WUSA
3rd violent incident in 1 week on Prince George's Co. street
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A double shooting on a Prince George's County street Sunday has marked the third violent incident to happen in just one week within close proximity,. On Sept. 11, a man and woman were shot, according to police. The double shooting took place in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire Destroys Maryland Home, Cause Under Investigation
A fast-moving fire turned a Maryland home to ash overnight, causing nearly $100,000 in damage in Dorchester County, according to the state fire marshal. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, first responders from the Linkwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-story Drawbridge Road home in Cambridge, when a passerby reported the blaze inside the residence.
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
Bay Net
MISSING: Jeffery Thurman Adams, 71-Year-Old, Last Seen In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating missing person. He was last seen in the Leonardtown area on September 7th and may be operating a blue Dodge Ram truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008.
Bay Net
Free Scrap Tire Disposal Event For Charles County Citizens
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Environmental Resources Division invites residents to get rid of scrap tires free of charge at the Scrap Tire Drop-off Day event on Saturday, Oct. 8. Collection times are 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Charles County Landfill (12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf).
WTOP
Greenbelt, Md. police charge 13-year-old with attempted murder
Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5...
Pick-Up Truck Barrels Through Huntingtown Telephone Pole, Restaurant Front
Minor injuries were reported after the driver of a pick-up truck barreled through a telephone pole and into a Maryland business overnight, officials said. First responders were dispatched at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 to the Surrey Inn on Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown where there was a report of a truck versus building crash.
WJLA
31-year-old MD man charged after tampering with power at DC's Green Line metro station
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro is investigating after an unauthorized person tampered with power sources along the Green Line Friday afternoon causing service to be suspended between Navy Yard and Branch Avenue for several hours. According to Metro officials, the suspect de-energized the power at the Southern Avenue station around...
Comments / 2