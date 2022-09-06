Read full article on original website
That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
Amid Don’t Worry Darling Drama, Now Fans Think Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine During Premiere
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling has been the subject of some drama, and now there's a wild rumor about Harry Styles and Chris Pine. Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling has been making headlines since it’s been in production, and not necessarily for the contents of the movie itself. A number of controversies have been surrounding Wilde’s sophomore directorial effort, including her rumored feuds with Shia LaBeouf and even the movie’s leading lady Florence Pugh. And amid various cases of Don’t Worry Darling drama, now fans think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine during the premiere.
Harry Styles jokes he went to Venice Film Festival to spit on Chris Pine
Tastes like Harry’s spit? Harry Styles made fun of the speculation that he spat on Chris Pine during his Wednesday night concert in New York City. “This is our 10th show at Madison Square Garden. It is wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back here,” the British singer told his fans while opening his “Love on Tour: Madison Square Garden Is Harry’s House” show. “I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fear not, we’re back!” His remarks had concertgoers screaming and cheering the Grammy winner on as he held on to his guitar. Fans have been talking non-stop about Styles allegedly...
International Business Times
Harry Styles has addressed internet speculation that he spat on Chris Pine during the premiere of their movie "Don't Worry Darling" at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week. During his Wednesday concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden, where he is performing a 15-night residency, the 28-year-old singer...
In the latest tidbit to leak out of Don’t Worry Darling ’s contentious behind-the-scenes saga, Florence Pugh will not grace the red carpet at its New York City premiere on Sept. 19, skipping the scheduled IMAX Live screening and special Q&A with director Olivia Wilde and most of the rest of the cast. After Rolling Stone first reported the news, citing two sources close to the matter, Warner Bros. confirmed Pugh’s absence, citing her Dune: Part Two filming schedule. “From what I understand, there is friction, but I don’t know why,” a set insider told Rolling Stone. “It’s pretty clear she’s choosing not to be a part of the PR.” Also skipping the premiere will be Pugh’s co-star Chris Pine, who inadvertently inflamed the Don’t Worry Darling gossip when a clip emerged on Monday, appearing to show Harry Styles—he of “it feels like a movie” infamy—spitting on him at the Venice Film Festival. (A rep for Pine denied the “ridiculous” claim on Monday.)Read it at Rolling Stone
