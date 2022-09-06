In the latest tidbit to leak out of Don’t Worry Darling ’s contentious behind-the-scenes saga, Florence Pugh will not grace the red carpet at its New York City premiere on Sept. 19, skipping the scheduled IMAX Live screening and special Q&A with director Olivia Wilde and most of the rest of the cast. After Rolling Stone first reported the news, citing two sources close to the matter, Warner Bros. confirmed Pugh’s absence, citing her Dune: Part Two filming schedule. “From what I understand, there is friction, but I don’t know why,” a set insider told Rolling Stone. “It’s pretty clear she’s choosing not to be a part of the PR.” Also skipping the premiere will be Pugh’s co-star Chris Pine, who inadvertently inflamed the Don’t Worry Darling gossip when a clip emerged on Monday, appearing to show Harry Styles—he of “it feels like a movie” infamy—spitting on him at the Venice Film Festival. (A rep for Pine denied the “ridiculous” claim on Monday.)Read it at Rolling Stone

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO