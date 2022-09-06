Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Archeological excavation uncovers history of the laundresses of Old Fort Meade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An archaeological excavation began Saturday to explore an area once used by the laundresses at Old Fort Meade. The area was referred to as “Soap Suds Row,” which was the general term used at frontier forts where hired laundresses cleaned the soldiers’ uniforms.
Body of Mantorville Man Found at Bottom of South Dakota Cliff
Rapid City, SD (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western South Dakota recovered the body of a missing Mantorville man at the bottom of a cliff Wednesday. A news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Alex Verburg. He was reported missing to the Rapid City Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found his vehicle in an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead southwest of Rapid City that evening.
KEVN
The SIX Fire Dept Recruits
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
KEVN
Big changes for tomorrow
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 20 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
KEVN
Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old. Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the...
KEVN
The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
KEVN
RCFD recruits join the Fire Training Academy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department recently welcomed new recruits into the Fire Training Academy. In response to the increasing call volume and job vacancies, Rapid City Fire hired 12 new recruits to join the department. The recruits come from a variety of states and backgrounds, but all share a passion for serving their community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
custercountychronicle.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
KELOLAND TV
Improvements coming at Dinosaur Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Work is set to begin this month on Dinosaur Park in Rapid City. Demolition will begin September 20. The park will then be closed from October 1 to April 30, 2023. The project includes creating accessible pedestrian routes and bringing safety features up to...
newscenter1.tv
Here is why the Rapid City budget wasn’t approved as a new item was added
RAPID CITY, S.D.– At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, when it came to the second reading of the Rapid City 2023 budget, a new change to the document prompted a “second” second reading. Alderwoman Laura Armstrong called for a request to add the funding for a...
KEVN
Ceremony hosted by SD Representative Dusty Johnson to honor Vietnam era veterans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City hosted a heartwarming ceremony celebrating veterans who felt their own government forgot about them. The ceremony honored veterans who served during the Vietnam era. They were presented with two pins that signified the gratitude the state of South Dakota and the nation felt for their service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
Ellsworth EOD to conduct training Sept. 8-9
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. According to a release from Ellsworth, such training activities allow EOD technicians to hone their...
KEVN
New exhibits and presentations open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Journey Museum and Learning Center has a busy calendar with a new exhibit opening Sept. 9 and their final Western Skies and Lakota Star Knowledge discussion Sept. 16. The return of school also means the return of STEAM weekends at the museum.
KEVN
Highway Patrol recruits to graduate Sept. 9
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eight South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits will officially graduate this Friday, Sept. 9, during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda. Three of them will be stationed West River. “This graduation ceremony is the culmination of a process that took about a year starting...
newscenter1.tv
Changes made to construction phasing in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Construction phasing in Hot Springs has been changed with the reconstruction of the segment of U.S. Highway 385 from Detroit Street to Baltimore Avenue being halted until Spring 2023. Additionally, work on the segment of Highway 385 from University Avenue to Baltimore Avenue will begin...
KEVN
Missing person found deceased at Stratobowl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A missing Minnesota man was found dead Wednesday morning off Highway 16. Alex Verburg, 24, was found near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16, where his vehicle was located. Verbug had been missing for several days, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
newscenter1.tv
Ellsworth AFB to conduct training late Thursday night
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. Base and area residents may hear explosions during the time of the training.
KEVN
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since December 2021, the Rapid City Arts Council was without an executive director, but that changed August 29. That’s when Jacqui Dietrich, a fifth-generation South Dakotan, took over. Dietrich grew up in Spearfish and moved to Colorado in 2006; she enjoys spending time outside...
Comments / 1