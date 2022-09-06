ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western South Dakota recovered the body of a missing Mantorville man at the bottom of a cliff Wednesday. A news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Alex Verburg. He was reported missing to the Rapid City Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found his vehicle in an area near the Stratobowl Trailhead southwest of Rapid City that evening.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old. Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department recently welcomed new recruits into the Fire Training Academy. In response to the increasing call volume and job vacancies, Rapid City Fire hired 12 new recruits to join the department. The recruits come from a variety of states and backgrounds, but all share a passion for serving their community.
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Work is set to begin this month on Dinosaur Park in Rapid City. Demolition will begin September 20. The park will then be closed from October 1 to April 30, 2023. The project includes creating accessible pedestrian routes and bringing safety features up to...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City hosted a heartwarming ceremony celebrating veterans who felt their own government forgot about them. The ceremony honored veterans who served during the Vietnam era. They were presented with two pins that signified the gratitude the state of South Dakota and the nation felt for their service.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. According to a release from Ellsworth, such training activities allow EOD technicians to hone their...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eight South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits will officially graduate this Friday, Sept. 9, during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda. Three of them will be stationed West River. “This graduation ceremony is the culmination of a process that took about a year starting...
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Construction phasing in Hot Springs has been changed with the reconstruction of the segment of U.S. Highway 385 from Detroit Street to Baltimore Avenue being halted until Spring 2023. Additionally, work on the segment of Highway 385 from University Avenue to Baltimore Avenue will begin...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A missing Minnesota man was found dead Wednesday morning off Highway 16. Alex Verburg, 24, was found near the Stratobowl Trailhead off US Highway 16, where his vehicle was located. Verbug had been missing for several days, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. Base and area residents may hear explosions during the time of the training.
