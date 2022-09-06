Here’s the question: Did Sunday’s 5-0 win over Green Bay tell us a lot about Marquette women’s soccer or did it tell us a lot about Green Bay’s team?. Through MU’s first four matches, the Golden Eagles had scored just one run of play goal all season, and that was Josie Bieda’s equalizer in their 1-1 draw against Illinois-Chicago. In the fourth match of the year. Sunday against Green Bay? Marquette had three run of play goals by halftime, heck, they had them by the 23 minute mark of the match, and then they tacked a fourth one on in the 73rd minute.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO