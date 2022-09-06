Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center
At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and more
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. NE Portland businesses experiencing burglaries, vandalism.
Dog spared from city euthanasia order
A pit bull that faced a city euthanasia order after killing a cat in Astoria in June has been released to her owner in Multnomah County. James Mayer had been fighting to save Layla, a dog he adopted this year, after she was designated a level five dangerous animal.
PBOT raises parking rates for events in Lloyd Event District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders can expect to pay more parking during big events at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Oregon Convention Center. Metered parking in the Lloyd Event District will go up from $1 an hour to $3 an hour starting Friday, Sept. 9, on days of events with more than 10,000 people in attendance, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) said.
