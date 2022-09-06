Read full article on original website
Interested in writing about Marquette sports? AE is looking for new contributors!
If you’re a regular reader of this website, then it’s a pretty safe bet that you’re a Marquette Golden Eagles fan, and a pretty passionate one to boot. If you’re a Marquette fan, then it’s also a safe bet that you’re a pretty smart person, too.
#23 Marquette Eventually Dispatches Loyola-Chicago
It was, mostly speaking, not particularly stylish volleyball at the McGuire Center on Tuesday night. Nevertheless, with both ends of the student section packed to the gills, YOUR #23 ranked Marquette Golden Eagles picked up a 3-1 (25-19, 25-14, 27-29, 25-19) win over Loyola Chicago. It was the first home game of the year for MU, so they are now 1-0 at home this season and 4-1 overall.
Marquette Women’s Soccer Preview: at St. Thomas & at Minnesota
Here’s the question: Did Sunday’s 5-0 win over Green Bay tell us a lot about Marquette women’s soccer or did it tell us a lot about Green Bay’s team?. Through MU’s first four matches, the Golden Eagles had scored just one run of play goal all season, and that was Josie Bieda’s equalizer in their 1-1 draw against Illinois-Chicago. In the fourth match of the year. Sunday against Green Bay? Marquette had three run of play goals by halftime, heck, they had them by the 23 minute mark of the match, and then they tacked a fourth one on in the 73rd minute.
#23 Marquette Volleyball Preview: vs Loyola-Chicago
The hardest part of Marquette’s season is over. No disrespect intended to anyone else on Marquette’s schedule this fall, but the Golden Eagles started out the year with two preseason top 15 teams in their first three matches of the season. That’s not going to happen in any other three match stretch this year, partly because of how the schedule shakes out, and also partly because Marquette just isn’t going to be playing any other preseason top 15 teams between now and Thanksgiving.
