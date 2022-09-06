ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball

Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Look: Roger Maris' Son Has A Message For Aaron Judge

With 55 home runs this season, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on pace to surpass the late-great Roger Maris' single-season home run mark of 61. But in the wake of comments Judge made about the home run record, Maris' son has a message for him. This week Judge...
BRONX, NY
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game

Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Mets Announce Unfortunate Injury News For Max Scherzer

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer will be sidelined for at least one start, the team announced Wednesday. Scherzer is being placed on the injured list and will not start Friday against the Miami Marlins. The eight-time All-Star left his last start with left oblique fatigue after throwing only 67 pitches over five innings.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

Arizona’s MLB Issues Can’t Be Swept Under the Roof

The Arizona Diamondbacks are at a crossroads. Like most mid- to small-market Major League Baseball franchises, the D-backs have suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all non-media revenue during a 2020 season shortened to 60 games. The losses in 2020 and 2021, when attendance at Chase Field was either eliminated or greatly curtailed, ran to more than $100 million. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old stadium and the mobility of its flip-top roof remains an issue. The D-backs took over operations and maintenance a few years ago in settling a lawsuit against Maricopa County. In exchange, the team earned the right to search outside downtown Phoenix...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Padres outfielder Juan Soto exits after getting hit by pitch vs. D-Backs

San Diego Padres fans will not be happy with what happened with marquee trade deadline acquisition, outfielder Juan Soto, in the third inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the second pitch of his at-bat against Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Tommy Henry in the bottom of the third inning, Soto was hit with a […] The post Padres outfielder Juan Soto exits after getting hit by pitch vs. D-Backs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Drama with Freddie Freeman’s Agent Finally Resolved

Back in late June, as armchair psychologists masquerading as sportswriters diagnosed Freddie Freeman with all sorts of emotional disorders because he had the audacity to develop strong bonds with the city of Atlanta over the course of 15 years, a new wrinkle emerged in the seemingly endless drama related to Freeman’s abrupt departure from the Braves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022

The Padres host the Diamondbacks for the rubber match! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick. The Dbacks took Game 1 on Tuesday and almost took the series last night if it weren’t for the Padres’ comeback. Arizona stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the 5th inning […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
