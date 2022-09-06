Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO