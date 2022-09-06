Read full article on original website
‘We guarantee your safety’: Juarez invites U.S. residents to Juan Gabriel festival
“I want to reassure our brothers in El Paso, Las Cruces and New Mexico that they should not worry about attending these events because your safety is completely guaranteed.” -- Ivan Perez Ruiz, Juarez’s director of economic development
Winter Park Library & Events Center // Adjaye Associates
Text description provided by the architects. Sited on the northwest corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, this new civic and cultural hub embodies the values of the park’s namesake and is envisioned as a space for community empowerment and edification. As part of an extensive revitalization of the park, the new hub is in harmony with the unique tropical ecology of the site and is conceived as a micro-village of three pavilions, each of different scale and function but which share a common formal language.
Rhotenberry Wellen Architects Designs West Texas Vernacular Barn A Home for Horses
A Home for Horses – An owner came to us with the thought of recreating childhood memories of her family growing up enjoying the sport of polo. Beyond the basic requirements of the facility, the building is rooted in a West Texas vernacular. Deep overhangs protect both interior spaces and building users. Materials are robust while maintaining a delicate nature. Lighting for the facility was imagined as a glowing lantern sitting on the plains of West Texas and the neighboring polo fields. Material pallets were keep to a minimum. Corrugated self weathering steel and concrete comprise the majority of the exterior elements, while interior spaces are softened with the introduction of Douglas fir plywood and wood.
A west texas photographer chases a
Community of Marathon, where I’ve lived and maintained an art studio and gallery for the past 22 years, the surrounding desert grasslands give way to weathered hillocks and low-rise mountains. Standing out among them lies a distinct knoll shaped like a pyramid. Each fall, the full moon rises directly over this hilltop as the setting sun infuses the landscape with an ember-like glow. The moon, golden as it peaks over the summit, grows brighter while the sunlight fades, intensifying until it dominates the entire vista.
561 Pacific // ODA New York
Introducing Five Six One Pacific, exquisitely designed condominiums centrally located in the charming neighborhood of Boerum Hill. 561 Pacific’s nearly hidden entrance, clad in wooden slats, almost instantly transports residents and visitors alike into a peaceful and natural respite from the city. Five Six One Pacific blends a rich...
Zhujiajiao Tourist Center // Wuyang Architecture
Zhujiajiao Tourist Center is located on the west-north corner of Zhujiajiao old town, which is a historical conservation area in Qingpu District, Shanghai. The site is also a cross-boundary between historical area and new town developed in past twenty years. The context of the project therefore is twofold: on one hand, local historical feature of the old town, and spatial condition of a new urban environment on the other hand.
Chiles en nogada is a Mexican classic that celebrates past and present
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the people of Mexico's southern state of Puebla, chiles en nogada is more than the country's most elevated stuffed chile and symbol of Mexican independence. It's an integral part of the calendar. For several weeks each year, in...
nmdarq – nmd arquitecto Design Spacious and Bright LR Apartment
LR Apartment – The project focuses on an interior intervention of a flat located in the centre of Lisbon, whose first visit enunciated what was too evident for us – a fragmented space with a weak connection to its large exterior terrace. Such evidence was the trigger for the development of the project’s concept – spatial amplitude and direct connection with its exterior terrace. The project is developed under three premises: 1. To physically enlarge the space confined to the existing area; 2. Bring light and “lightness” to its interior; 3. A more direct connection with a new space for social interaction and outdoor leisure.
ACLA Redesigns Buhl Community Park and Emphasizes the Importance of Community Connection
Buhl Community Park – After winning a national competition to redesign the plaza in front of the Pittsburgh Children’s Museum ACLA began to work on integrating our design concepts with the physical realities and cultural context of the site. Our iterative process involved close collaboration with the museum staff and public artist Ned Kahn. With the resulting design we hoped to emphasize the importance of community connection, gathering and play.
Lefteris Tsikandilakis Designs Luxurious Elysium Caved Villas Concept
Elysium Caved Villas – The villas are located in Agia Pelagia, in Heraklion Crete and consist of 5 caved villas, each one with its own private pool. The villas are totally implemented in the landscape and provide a unique sensation of luxury. A horizontal slot, creates a void in the terrain and navigates the villas towards the view, while maintaining the organic form of the landscape with the reset of the existing topography. An artificial cave is created, a space below the level of the natural ground, with close communication with the earth, but with a great protection from it. In that way an unobstructed view towards the sea is achieved, while on the same time you have the feeling that you are protected inside the earth.
Healing Green: Architects Are Breaking Down a Long Tradition of Sterile Healthcare Design
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. That nature can help cure people both physically and mentally is not a new concept. Architects are using greenery to help combat the sterility of modern healthcare facilities, yet it is not usually not easy to achieve the ideal result. Explore different approaches to ‘green healthcare’ with the following six projects of different sites and sizes.
Colibri & Partner Report Pillado Area Results at Diamante Project, Sonora, Mexico
Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Colibri Resource Corp. CBI ("Colibri" or the "Company"), with its partner Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce"), are pleased to announce drilling results from the Phase 1 drilling program at the El Pillado target area at its Diamante project in Sonora, Mexico.
In S&N Resort // penda architecture & design
Text description provided by the architects. SiteLocated in West Dharma Village, Fangshan District, Beijing, In S&N Resort is favorably sited amidst mountains and trees. Legend has it that the twenty-eighth generation of Bodhidharma disciples of Shaolin Temple in Songshan traveled across the world. When passing through the Baihuashan area, they built temples, spread Buddhism, did good deeds, and cured illness of local people under the protection of Bodhidharma.
