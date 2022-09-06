Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Allup Silica targets more sand with a group of new project applications
Allup Silica Ltd (ASX:APS) has a potential new raft of areas to explore, having made exploration licence applications for new projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory which it considers prospective for silica sand. The company has lodged applications for the Blue Vein and Trigger Fish projects to the...
kalkinemedia.com
VRX Silica advances on Arrowsmith Central Project; test water holes completed
VRX Silica completed the drilling of test water holes at its Arrowsmith Central Project. Two water production holes will be drilled on the project to provide water for the processing plant. Test holes are targeting two aquifers located at a depth of 30m and 120m. VRX Silica Limited (ASX:VRX), the...
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
investing.com
Week in review: Mortgage ‘timebomb’ set to blow by 2023, rate rises to ‘slow’ and young Australians most reluctant to return to the office
Utilities (-2.44%) and Consumer Staples (-1.61%) took the largest hits, but losses from those sectors were outstripped by Materials' and Info Tech’s gains. Most other indexes enjoyed a similar uptick, with only the Hang Seng shedding points – dropping a full 1.00% – while the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.06%.
investing.com
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
investing.com
Copper Surges on Escondida Strike, Gold Steady
Gold prices traded above weekly lows on Friday as investors digested more hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while copper eyed a large weekly gain on supply concerns stemming from a strike in Chile’s Escondida mine. Copper futures rallied nearly 4% on Thursday after unionized workers at Chile’s Escondida,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rigzone.com
Allseas Completes Single Largest Offshore UK Decom Deal
Allseas has been awarded a major decommissioning contract by TAQA UK for the removal and disposal of multiple Northern North Sea facilities. — Offshore engineering company Allseas has been awarded a major decommissioning contract by TAQA UK for the removal and disposal of multiple Northern North Sea facilities. Aberdeen-based...
investing.com
Sunrun and Sunnova Clear Inflation Reduction Act Winners - BofA
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) are clear Inflation Reduction Act winners, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The analyst reiterated Sunrun's Buy rating and raised the price target to $55 from $40. He also reiterated Sunnova Energy's Buy rating, raising the price target to $45 from $36.
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
investing.com
Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) Expected For A Parabolic Price Surge This Autumn
This autumn could be an interesting time for crypto. With global market conditions worsening, the crypto downturn might last a little while longer. It’s important to point out here that crypto’s recent struggles aren’t in a bubble. They aren’t because of issues with crypto, that still has a huge long-term future. But with people having less money to invest, and global stock prices down, the whole economy is in bad shape. But even despite this overall negativity, there’s still a strong future for some individual tokens. Some have even managed to thrive in the current downturn, and become bear market successes. Others have shored up prices and importantly not dipped as low as people had predicted. This shows strength for the future of crypto, and arguably long-term bullishness. So if you stop worrying about how much your portfolio has lost this week and start investing in the right tokens, strap yourself in for the long term and manage to be patient—you could be looking at big gains further into the future.
investing.com
Rio Tinto must face lawsuit in U.S. over Mongolian mine cost overruns
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge said Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Plc must face an investor lawsuit accusing the Anglo-Australian mining giant of concealing delays and huge cost overruns at a Mongolian copper and gold mine owned by Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Ltd, in which Rio Tinto has a majority stake.
investing.com
Hershey to expand Mexico plant with $90 million investment
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Candy maker Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will spend $90 million to open two new production lines in a Mexican plant in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, a representative for the company said on Thursday. The expansion of the plant will increase output by 25%, according to...
investing.com
Norway should prepare to offer credit to utilities, industry groups say
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway should join neighbours Sweden and Finland in offering credit to utilities exposed to the volatile power derivatives market, even if Norwegian companies are in less urgent need of support, industry representatives said on Wednesday. Utilities often sell power in advance to lock in prices but must...
investing.com
Why Prince Philip of Serbia is bullish on Bitcoin (not crypto)
Philip Karageorgevitch, Hereditary Prince of Serbia and Yugoslavia, is a strong proponent of Bitcoin while he criticizes altcoins for being mere attempts to copy the original cryptocurrency. “People want to make fiat. They want to make money. And so they're going to use Bitcoin's technology, Bitcoin's ideas and try to...
investing.com
Crude Oil Tests Bottom Despite Bullish Backdrop
Brent and WTI spot prices are now lower than they were before the surprise from OPEC. The cartel yesterday surprised markets with a recommendation to cut oil production quotas by 100,000 BPD from October. The move is small but symbolic. It is the opposite of what the US president had...
investing.com
Switzerland’s Largest Crypto Unicorn Raises $25m In Funding Round
The newly created 21.co, the new parent company of Zug-based 21Shares, has raised $25 million in a funding round led by London-based hedge Marshall Wace, that valued the company at $2 billion, reported Reuters. The company commented on the news Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): “Excited to announce we’re now a unicorn.” 21Shares...
Royal Mail denies talks over possible sale to private equity
Royal Mail has denied trade union claims that it is in “secret talks” over a possible sale to private equity as workers stage fresh strikes in a row over pay and conditions.The group said it has held “no such talks” as suggested by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in a media interview.Royal Mail said: “We are aware that in recent media interviews, Dave Ward, the general secretary of the CWU has indicated that we are in ‘secret talks’ with a private equity investment group, he believes, regarding a takeover of Royal Mail.“The company wishes to make clear that this is...
Comments / 0