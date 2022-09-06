Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
michiganchronicle.com
Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson
On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
hourdetroit.com
Gucci and Detroit Vs Everybody Release a New Collection
Tommey Walker — the founder of clothing brand Detroit Vs Everybody — has teamed up once more with luxury fashion brand Gucci on a limited-edition capsule collection. Launching today, the DVE 2.0 collection features a baseball bat, large bag, belt bag, backpack, and custom Detroit Vs Everybody patches. The patches support Gucci’s ongoing Off The Grid line, which features items made with recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials. DVE 2.0 celebrates Gucci’s store opening in Detroit last month and Detroit Month of Design, which is currently taking place throughout the month of September.
ClickOnDetroit.com
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to broadcast ‘First Take’ live from Detroit’s WGPR-TV museum
The always outspoken and entertaining Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this week for a special gala, and he’s bringing ESPN’s “First Take” along with him. Smith is slated to speak at the WGPR Historical Society’s fundraising gala celebrating diversity in media on Saturday night (Sept. 10) in Detroit. WGPR-TV was the nation’s first Black owned and operated television station, and it’s now a broadcast museum. Amyre Makupson, Arn Tellem, Greg Kelser, and Mayor Mike Duggan are also scheduled to speak at the event.
Detroit News
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death
Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Family worried for missing Livonia mom • Violent carjackings in Detroit • Camera enforcement in work zones
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
Detroit News
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
fox2detroit.com
No sign of evacuation at Detroit's Campus Martius after DPD message
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it was evacuating Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit due to a strong smell of gas in the area. However, FOX 2 arrive don scene and did not see any sign of an evacuation happening. Around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Detroit police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ram’s Horn in Southfield hosts fundraiser for family of mom killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A big turnout took place Wednesday night to honor a mother of five who was shot and killed during a random shooting spree last month in Detroit. LaRi Brisco was killed while waiting at a bus stop 19700 block of Livernois. On Wednesday (Sept. 7) night,...
Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit
A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan Barber School Reflects on 75 Years of Training Black Barbers and Hair Stylists
The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershops and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.
Detroit News
Gucci's arrival raises luxury retail hopes: 'The fashion industry has had its eye on Detroit'
Detroit — New York has Fifth Avenue, Los Angeles has Rodeo Drive and Paris has the Champs-Elysées. Detroit lacks such a luxury retail corridor, but the opening of a Gucci store this summer has raised hopes for the revival of high fashion businesses in the Motor City. The...
Domino’s delivery driver killed in ambush at abandoned Detroit house
DETROIT -- A 62-year-old delivery driver for Dominos was shot and killed Tuesday night in an ambush robbery where the driver was sent to a vacant home with an order. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Patrick Higgins was found laying in the driveway of the house located at 16557 Lenore Street.
fox2detroit.com
Pizza delivery driver killed in ambush on final call of the night
A Detroit pizza delivery driver was making his last drop off of the night when he was sent to an abandoned house, ambushed, and killed. All for just a couple of dollars.
fsrmagazine.com
Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant
Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
Detroit News
R&B star Kem to record a live album this weekend at the Aretha
Detroit-raised R&B singer Kem will perform two shows at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre this weekend celebrating the 20th anniversary of his signing to Motown Records. The concerts will be recorded for his first live album, which is set to be released on Black Friday, Nov. 25. “Celebrating the 20th anniversary...
ClickOnDetroit.com
7 ‘Clear Gods’ members from Southfield, Detroit charged in $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Detroit man and six current or former Southfield residents from the self-described “Clear Gods” are accused of conducting 26,000 transactions as part of a $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme. Scheme details. Officials said the “Clear Gods” group came up with a scheme...
fox2detroit.com
Go inside historic art deco homes during Detroit's University District tours
On Saturday, seven homeowners in Detroit's University District will showcase their houses. Step inside to see the art deco bathrooms and ornate plasterwork that make up this neighborhood.
Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island closed after rat poop found in restaurant
It might be time to find a new place for your coney dog fix
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shot, killed in Detroit by unknown attacker remains unidentified 36 years later
DETROIT – A man who was shot and killed in Detroit 36 years ago still hasn’t been identified. His body was found on September 10, 1986, in Detroit. According to officials, he was running in the area of 790 Continental Street, jumped a fence and was shot by an unknown person.
Fundraiser launched after thieves steal truck packed with school supplies in Detroit
Hey Y’all Detroit relied on the truck to deliver nutritional food, hygiene kits, clothes, books, and school supplies
