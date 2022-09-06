Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Lake Dallas ISD welcomes back board member
At the Aug. 29 Special Board meeting, Lake Dallas ISD welcomed back Courtney Tankersley to its Board of Trustees. Tankersley was unanimously appointed by the Board of Trustees to fill the vacant Place 1 position. When a vacancy occurs on a Texas school board and more than a year remains...
Plano ISD to send nearly $248M recapture payment to Texas Education Agency
Davis Elementary School fifth-graders work on an assignment with their teacher last year. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) The Plano ISD board of trustees approved a recapture payment of nearly $248 million for the 2022-23 school year during its Sept. 6 meeting. Recapture, which is now called revenue in excess...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville resident creates bold, abstract art for Flower Mound
As a current resident of Lewisville, Steven Rodriguez has found himself involved with several art groups in the surrounding communities, helping to build his art reputation. Art runs in Rodriguez’s family. His dad was an artist, his sister is an artist and it became second nature for him.
Denton County sharing update on state of homelessness
How has COVID affected the face of homelessness in Denton County? Answers are coming tonight. The Denton County Homeless Coalition is hosting countywide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report.
starlocalmedia.com
Reedy High School students host talent show in Frisco, raise $8K
On Saturday, Aug. 27, in the heart of the Frisco Discovery center, a group of kids gathered, ready to perform. Attendees chattered, families found their seats, and one girl’s hula hoops glittered under the low theater lights. In the seats, one mother told her daughter to just go in, have fun and enjoy.
starlocalmedia.com
Caring Pathways of Carrollton provides educational opportunities for those with special needs
Jan Kelsay is a single mom with a 31-year-old son who has developmental disabilities and founded Caring Pathways of Carrollton to help others who struggled to find a safe space for their children with similar intellectual disabilities. Kelsay encountered several issues when it came to finding a safe space for...
cbs7.com
MISD community members react to Superintendent Dr. Ramsey’s move
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Members of the MISD community have mixed reactions to Fort Worth ISD’s selection of Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their new superintendent of schools. Last week members of the Midland community had the opportunity to make a public comment about Superintendent Dr. Ramsey’s move to Fort Worth.
New name and supporting foundation announced for incoming Frisco park
An overhead design rendering of Kaleidoscope Park is shown. (Rendering courtesy Kaleidoscope Park Foundation) An upcoming 5.7-acre park located near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway has a new name and a park foundation, according to a Communities Foundation of Texas news release. Kaleidoscope Park, located...
Crisp & Green Southlake celebrates grand opening
Crisp & Green has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy Steele Brands) Crisp & Green held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 8 for its Southlake location's grand opening at 2438 E. Southlake Blvd. To celebrate the opening, Crisp & Green is hosting events throughout the week, including a fitness class with The Bar Method at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 and a fitness class with Spenga at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. The first 100 customers on Sept. 11 will receive a free tumbler cup with purchase, a press release stated. Crisp & Green is a fast-casual restaurant with salads, grain bowls, smoothies, acai bowls and more. 817-809-8699. https://crispandgreen.com.
starlocalmedia.com
Lake Dallas ISD approves budget and tax rate
During its Aug. 29 meeting, the LDISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022-2023 budget and tax rate.
Flower Mound office building gets major facelift
After nearly a year of extensive updates including a new name, the One Thousand One office building in Flower Mound wants to show off the results to new businesses or organizations. About 13 of the 40 spaces in the building that opened in 1986 are available, according to Eric Dell,...
Texas Black Doctor Launches Telemedicine and Walk-In Clinic to Address Healthcare Disparities Across the State
Dr. Patricia Horace, a Primary Care Physician and the founder and CEO of ExtraCare Concerns, a Black-owned healthcare facility in Fort Worth, Texas, is helping local residents to achieve wellness and ideal health throughout Tarrant county and beyond. As the Coronavirus pandemic subsides, she has turned her attention to getting...
fox4news.com
Reports of marijuana edibles sold at Sachse High School anger parents
SACHSE, Texas - Some Garland ISD parents want answers from the district after two students were arrested on the Sachse High School campus. Garland ISD won't confirm anything happened at the school, and police will only tell FOX 4 there were two arrests. One mother told FOX 4 that students...
starlocalmedia.com
New-construction: Hotel in Plano is the first of its kind for extended-stay economy hotels
Plano is the first city to host a new extended-stay brand hotel from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Wyndham held a groundbreaking for its all-new “Project Echo” hotel on Wednesday.
starlocalmedia.com
See photos of the first night's festivities at St. Jude Catholic Church's carnival in Allen
The flash of multicolored lights, the smell of turkey legs and funnel cake, the rush of a cool breeze and the jubilant sounds of screams, music and whirring rides filled the air as St. Jude Catholic Church ushered in its four day carnival for the seventh year in a row.
fox4news.com
North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student
PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
Collin County constable outed as Oath Keepers member, disavows group
Collin County Pct. 4 Constable Joe Wright is one of 3,301 Texans, including eight elected officials, listed by the Anti-Defamation League as belonging to the Oath Keepers at one time
AOL Corp
Tarrant’s top property tax appraiser is suspended after failing to notify board of complaints
Tarrant County Chief Appraiser Jeff Law has been suspended for two weeks after he failed to notify the board that one of his employees filed complaints against Chandler Crouch, a Tarrant County Realtor who helps people protest their property tax appraisers. The Tarrant Appraisal District Board of Directors voted 4-1...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police install speed detection units city-wide to ensure commuter safety
While driving through Plano, commuters have likely seen mobile speed monitoring trailers throughout the city. These trailers display a driver’s speed as they approach the trailer.
H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour
At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles. The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
