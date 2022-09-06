ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Lake Dallas ISD welcomes back board member

At the Aug. 29 Special Board meeting, Lake Dallas ISD welcomed back Courtney Tankersley to its Board of Trustees. Tankersley was unanimously appointed by the Board of Trustees to fill the vacant Place 1 position. When a vacancy occurs on a Texas school board and more than a year remains...
LAKE DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville resident creates bold, abstract art for Flower Mound

As a current resident of Lewisville, Steven Rodriguez has found himself involved with several art groups in the surrounding communities, helping to build his art reputation. Art runs in Rodriguez’s family. His dad was an artist, his sister is an artist and it became second nature for him.
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Celina, TX
Local
Texas Government
Celina, TX
Government
starlocalmedia.com

Reedy High School students host talent show in Frisco, raise $8K

On Saturday, Aug. 27, in the heart of the Frisco Discovery center, a group of kids gathered, ready to perform. Attendees chattered, families found their seats, and one girl’s hula hoops glittered under the low theater lights. In the seats, one mother told her daughter to just go in, have fun and enjoy.
FRISCO, TX
cbs7.com

MISD community members react to Superintendent Dr. Ramsey’s move

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Members of the MISD community have mixed reactions to Fort Worth ISD’s selection of Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their new superintendent of schools. Last week members of the Midland community had the opportunity to make a public comment about Superintendent Dr. Ramsey’s move to Fort Worth.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Meet Celina Isd#Operations#Shades Of Green Nursery
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crisp & Green Southlake celebrates grand opening

Crisp & Green has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy Steele Brands) Crisp & Green held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 8 for its Southlake location's grand opening at 2438 E. Southlake Blvd. To celebrate the opening, Crisp & Green is hosting events throughout the week, including a fitness class with The Bar Method at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 and a fitness class with Spenga at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. The first 100 customers on Sept. 11 will receive a free tumbler cup with purchase, a press release stated. Crisp & Green is a fast-casual restaurant with salads, grain bowls, smoothies, acai bowls and more. 817-809-8699. https://crispandgreen.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

Reports of marijuana edibles sold at Sachse High School anger parents

SACHSE, Texas - Some Garland ISD parents want answers from the district after two students were arrested on the Sachse High School campus. Garland ISD won't confirm anything happened at the school, and police will only tell FOX 4 there were two arrests. One mother told FOX 4 that students...
SACHSE, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student

PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
PONDER, TX
Narcity USA

H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour

At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles. The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy