RACIAL TENSION RATTLES KEY WEST CITY HALL
Racial tension rattled city hall Wednesday during discussion of a museum dedicated to Key West’s Black educators and indigenous people. The president of the proposed museum’s nonprofit group, John Wilson Smith, wants more space and support from the city; city officials want more information from him and his group — a business plan, financials and a description of artifacts and display materials for the museum.
IN PICTURES: WRIGHT BARROWS PLLC HOSTS OPENING RECEPTION
Two Marathon attorneys invited their community to celebrate the passing of a legal torch as Tom Wright and new firm owner Tony Barrows celebrated the announcement of Wright Barrows PLLC on Aug. 18. “I’m excited that an attorney as capable as Tony is going to keep the business going,” said...
LEADERSHIP CLASS & MARINELAB BRING SNORKELING PROGRAM FOR LOCAL STUDENTS IN THE FLORIDA KEYS
MarineLab is offering free programs this academic year to Monroe County students in grade 5 and up. thanks to donations made by Leadership Monroe County’s Class XXIX “Delta Force.”. A surprising number of Keys students have never been on a boat and explored their own watery backyards. MarineLab...
MEET FRITZIE ESTIMOND: ON THE OTHER SIDE OF FEAR
If you happen to be strolling the 800 block of Duval Street on a weekday and want a buzz without the booze, stop by Gay Key West Visitors Center, a sunny-yellow building across the street from the 801 Bourbon Bar, near the rainbow crosswalks. At the top of the stairs on the other side of the rainbow rug, you’ll meet the Key West Business Guild’s event coordinator, the effervescent Fritzie Estimond. It’s a relatively small space, but if you’re unsure, listen for her infectious giggle. That and the metaphorical “One Human Family” heart on her sleeve are hard to miss.
A fire at a wooden Key Largo house ‘was fully involved.’ What it looked like at the end
A fire destroyed a waterfront stilt home in the Florida Keys early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the blaze at Sexton Way on the bay side of Key Largo around 6 a.m., said Chief Don Bock of the Key Largo Fire Department. “It was an A-frame wood structure that...
KEY WEST LOCALS GET SPECIAL TREATMENT IN SEPTEMBER
It’s that time of year, when anyone who can afford to leave Key West heads for cooler temps. But those of us who stick around are treated to a certain degree of local appreciation. While some businesses take a vacation in September, others offer great local specials that enable hard-working, full-time residents to treat themselves to dinners, drinks, boat trips, museum visits and more.
MARATHON NEIGHBOR OF THE WEEK: BRIDGET LOFTUS
No matter how many individuals appear in the pages of each edition of Keys Weekly, there are always so many more of our community members who deserve to be recognized. In an effort to shine a spotlight on more of the incredible individuals who live and work in these islands, Keys Weekly is proud to spotlight our Neighbor of the Week feature, dedicated to celebrating a community member with each issue. This week’s Marathon neighbor is a familiar face behind the counter at Marathon’s Publix pharmacy.
Margaritaville Beach House Key West Unveils 25-Foot-Tall, Hand-Cut Mosaic Mural
Margaritaville Beach House Key West recently debuted a new mosaic mural, measuring three stories on the southeast façade of the hotel. The mural features more than 250,000 hand-cut tiles, at 21 feet wide and 25 feet tall. Two colorful macaw parrots serve as the focus of the custom artwork, designed by Whitespace Interiors.
Need a New Florida Driver's License? Here's What to Do While You Wait
There's been a huge backup when it comes to renewing and getting a new Florida driver's license. NBC 6 found appointments in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are booked until November. So if drivers don't plan way ahead of time, they could be waiting for up to two months for a new driver's license.
BREAKING: MARATHON SCUBA DIVER BITTEN BY SHARK
The Florida Keys recorded its fourth shark bite in six months when a local Marathon scuba diver was bitten on Sept. 6. According to reports from Marathon Fire Rescue and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim was spearfishing while diving recreationally with friends in approximately 70 feet of water along the reef line about five miles south of Marathon when he was bitten on the elbow. Though not officially confirmed, initial reports indicated the bite likely came from a reef shark.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FWC: Alcohol not a factor in boat crash that killed 1, injured others near Key Largo
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in a boat crash that claimed the life of a South Florida student, according to investigators. According to a preliminary report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a 29-foot boat with 14 people on...
Miami Sculptor's Doomsday Bunker Installation Reported Stolen From Islamorada
Jillian Mayer's unassuming 20-foot black trailer disappeared over Labor Day weekend from a private storage lot in Islamorada. If it was thieves who absconded with the trailer, they might've thought they were getting away with yard tools or a lawnmower. Instead, they got an artist's work four years in the making.
Former air ambulance nurse accused of stealing narcotics in the Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Monroe County Fire Rescue chief flight nurse for the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested on accusations that she was stealing narcotics, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Lynda Rusinowski, 56, faces two counts of grand theft of a controlled...
TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA
Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
SPORTS WRAP: SEPTEMBER 8
Key WestVolleyballvs.Marathon@Marathon5:30 p.m. MarathonFootballvs.University School@University School6 p.m. Coral Shores Swimmingvs.Doctor’s Charter@Founder’s Park4 p.m. Coral ShoresFootballvs.Palm Glades Prep@Coral Shores7 p.m. Key WestVolleyballvs.Tournament@Jensen BeachTBD. MarathonVolleyballvs.Colonial Christian@Marathon4 p.m. Key WestFootballvs.TRU Prep Academy@Key West 7 p.m. 9/10. Key WestVolleyballvs.Tournament@Jensen BeachTBD. Key WestSwimmingvs.Archbishop McCarthy@CFK Pool 12 p.m. 9/12. MarathonVolleyballvs.Posnack@Posnack4 p.m. MarathonGolfvs.CSHS & KW@Marathon4...
Armed federal officer shot and killed by South Florida deputies
A federal officer armed with an AR-15 was shot and killed by deputies in South Florida on Wednesday.
