Cache County, UT

Herald-Journal

New Logan High citizenship policy causes concern among students, parents

Though school has only been in session for a few weeks, Logan High School’s 2022-2023 citizenship policy has already ruffled feathers among students and parents. The policy, implemented this school year, assigns students a citizenship grade for each of their classes. These grades are determined by absences, tardies and missing assignments.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Logan schools making many positive moves

I am writing on behalf of a group of teachers to highlight some of the great things that are happening in Logan City School District (LCSD). While there is not space here to discuss all the changes that have occurred in LCSD over the past seven years under the leadership of our superintendent, Frank Schofield, all of these changes are supported by research and are geared toward helping students have the best possible chance to succeed in school.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Developing Town: Thinking abroad for improvement at home

Editorial Note: Part 288 a series of the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1919-1922; Wisconsin Farmers’ Institute) The year of 1918 and into the 1920’s were hard years in many ways. The Spanish Influenza was taking a toll on the citizens of Franklin County. They had also sent many young men and women off to fight in World War I, and not all came back, having been killed “over there.” The patriotic blue stars in the windows that had proclaimed they had a family member fighting had changed colors from blue to gold, silently announcing that their soldier had paid the ultimate price in a land far from home.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

The story behind the blocked Nibley thoroughfare

For residents on the south end of Cache Valley, a newly paved extension of 2600 South creates a very attractive travel option. For one thing, it provides drivers a straight shot from U.S. 89-91 to Ridgeline High School. It also gives Nibley a second major east-west thoroughfare.
NIBLEY, UT
Cache County, UT
Herald-Journal

New building nears completion at county fire station

The week prior to Labor Day saw the finishing touches on the exterior of the new county fire building, a three-bay garage added to Station 14 on the north side of Montpelier. “We’re finishing up the outside today,” said county fire chief Mark Parker, “and we’ll start putting sheetrock in it the next week or two. Then get it insulated and get the heaters hung. All the electrical is pulled, so next is sheetrock on the ceiling and insulation.”
MONTPELIER, ID
Herald-Journal

Rural Route News - Sept. 7, 2022

The Franklin Idaho Company of Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their annual seminar on Saturday August 27th. Kay Moser and myself (Carolyn) were honored for many years of service on the company board. We received a nice certificate, service pin, and delicious box of Alvey’s chocolates!
CLIFTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Elks to hold 9-11 memorial events Saturday

The Preston Elks Lodge will have their second annual 9-11 Memorial Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 10, starting with a parade from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The parade will start at Stokes Marketplace on State Street heading north to West Oneida Street, turn left, then turn right on 1st West ending at Preston City Park. Veterans and first responders are invited to participate in the parade.
PRESTON, ID
David Erickson
Herald-Journal

Advice for write-in candidates and Marc Ensign in particular

Editor’s note: This is a personal column submitted by a regular Herald Journal opinion page contributor and should not be viewed as a political endorsement by The Herald Journal. Kate Anderson’s opinions are her own. The unexpected surprise of a write-in candidate for Cache County executive occupied the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Franklin Daughters of Utah Pioneers hold annual Jubilee

Alexis Beckstead, President of the Franklin Idaho Daughters of Utah Pioneers Company, welcomed the members at their annual Jubilee and Officer Training Seminar on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Preston South Stake Center. After the thought and prayer by Kay Moser, Pledge of Allegiance led by Penny Wright, and...
FRANKLIN, ID
Herald-Journal

Out of Our Past - September 7, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Sheldon Sant Coburn

Sheldon Sant Coburn 9/23/1953 - 9/5/2022 Sheldon Sant Coburn, 68, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022, from cancer, at his home in Treasureton, Idaho with his loving wife at his side. He was born September 23, 1953, in Preston, Idaho to Mary Alice Sant and Cecil Lawrence Coburn. He was the 10th of 11 children. He grew up and attended school in Preston, graduating from Preston High School.
PRESTON, ID
ABC4

POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Ball, Alan George

Ball Alan George Ball 75 Dayton, Idaho passed away September 4, 2022. Services will be Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Clifton 1st Ward Chapel, 170 W. 100 N., Clifton, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday from 1:30-2:45 p.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
DAYTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Preston Posts - September 7, 2022

Another year of life on this beautiful planet, my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren helped me usher in another year to my life celebrating my birthday by gathering at the Preston City Park over the Labor Day weekend for a picnic and cooling as needed at the splash pad. Chicken salad sandwiches, chips, veggies, fruit and birthday cake were served.
PRESTON, ID
kjzz.com

Logan police seeking suspect involved in hit-and-run incident

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Logan have asked for the public's help in locating a suspect who they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash. They said the incident happened on Aug. 30. The woman was reportedly driving the older model orange GMC Suburban with Utah plates. Anyone...
LOGAN, UT

