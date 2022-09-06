Editorial Note: Part 288 a series of the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1919-1922; Wisconsin Farmers’ Institute) The year of 1918 and into the 1920’s were hard years in many ways. The Spanish Influenza was taking a toll on the citizens of Franklin County. They had also sent many young men and women off to fight in World War I, and not all came back, having been killed “over there.” The patriotic blue stars in the windows that had proclaimed they had a family member fighting had changed colors from blue to gold, silently announcing that their soldier had paid the ultimate price in a land far from home.

