Herald-Journal
New Logan High citizenship policy causes concern among students, parents
Though school has only been in session for a few weeks, Logan High School’s 2022-2023 citizenship policy has already ruffled feathers among students and parents. The policy, implemented this school year, assigns students a citizenship grade for each of their classes. These grades are determined by absences, tardies and missing assignments.
Herald-Journal
Logan schools making many positive moves
I am writing on behalf of a group of teachers to highlight some of the great things that are happening in Logan City School District (LCSD). While there is not space here to discuss all the changes that have occurred in LCSD over the past seven years under the leadership of our superintendent, Frank Schofield, all of these changes are supported by research and are geared toward helping students have the best possible chance to succeed in school.
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: Thinking abroad for improvement at home
Editorial Note: Part 288 a series of the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1919-1922; Wisconsin Farmers’ Institute) The year of 1918 and into the 1920’s were hard years in many ways. The Spanish Influenza was taking a toll on the citizens of Franklin County. They had also sent many young men and women off to fight in World War I, and not all came back, having been killed “over there.” The patriotic blue stars in the windows that had proclaimed they had a family member fighting had changed colors from blue to gold, silently announcing that their soldier had paid the ultimate price in a land far from home.
Herald-Journal
The story behind the blocked Nibley thoroughfare
For residents on the south end of Cache Valley, a newly paved extension of 2600 South creates a very attractive travel option. For one thing, it provides drivers a straight shot from U.S. 89-91 to Ridgeline High School. It also gives Nibley a second major east-west thoroughfare.
Herald-Journal
New building nears completion at county fire station
The week prior to Labor Day saw the finishing touches on the exterior of the new county fire building, a three-bay garage added to Station 14 on the north side of Montpelier. “We’re finishing up the outside today,” said county fire chief Mark Parker, “and we’ll start putting sheetrock in it the next week or two. Then get it insulated and get the heaters hung. All the electrical is pulled, so next is sheetrock on the ceiling and insulation.”
Herald-Journal
Rural Route News - Sept. 7, 2022
The Franklin Idaho Company of Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their annual seminar on Saturday August 27th. Kay Moser and myself (Carolyn) were honored for many years of service on the company board. We received a nice certificate, service pin, and delicious box of Alvey’s chocolates!
Herald-Journal
Elks to hold 9-11 memorial events Saturday
The Preston Elks Lodge will have their second annual 9-11 Memorial Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 10, starting with a parade from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The parade will start at Stokes Marketplace on State Street heading north to West Oneida Street, turn left, then turn right on 1st West ending at Preston City Park. Veterans and first responders are invited to participate in the parade.
ksl.com
$1M donation for teen centers in Davis County addresses 'silent, pervasive problem'
FARMINGTON — Gail Miller remembers what it was like growing up in a household that had "a lot of kids and very little money." She told a story about when her father was selling home improvement items and let her use the leftover scraps from some drapes she had made.
Herald-Journal
Advice for write-in candidates and Marc Ensign in particular
Editor’s note: This is a personal column submitted by a regular Herald Journal opinion page contributor and should not be viewed as a political endorsement by The Herald Journal. Kate Anderson’s opinions are her own. The unexpected surprise of a write-in candidate for Cache County executive occupied the...
Herald-Journal
Franklin Daughters of Utah Pioneers hold annual Jubilee
Alexis Beckstead, President of the Franklin Idaho Daughters of Utah Pioneers Company, welcomed the members at their annual Jubilee and Officer Training Seminar on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Preston South Stake Center. After the thought and prayer by Kay Moser, Pledge of Allegiance led by Penny Wright, and...
Herald-Journal
Out of Our Past - September 7, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
KUTV
Hillside fire in Weber County near base of Ogden Canyon now 25% contained
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The grassfire burning near the base of the Ogden Canyon is now 25% contained, according to fire crews. Weber County residents were being evacuated as a precaution due to the high heat and dry fuels around the area. Utah Fire announced that no structures were...
Valley Fire in Ogden believed to be human-caused
Firefighters are continuing to work to contain the Valley Fire, which caused more than two dozen homes to be evacuated initially and another 10 homes around 10:30 p.m. after it flared up again.
Herald-Journal
Sheldon Sant Coburn
Sheldon Sant Coburn 9/23/1953 - 9/5/2022 Sheldon Sant Coburn, 68, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022, from cancer, at his home in Treasureton, Idaho with his loving wife at his side. He was born September 23, 1953, in Preston, Idaho to Mary Alice Sant and Cecil Lawrence Coburn. He was the 10th of 11 children. He grew up and attended school in Preston, graduating from Preston High School.
POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
Herald-Journal
Ball, Alan George
Ball Alan George Ball 75 Dayton, Idaho passed away September 4, 2022. Services will be Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Clifton 1st Ward Chapel, 170 W. 100 N., Clifton, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday from 1:30-2:45 p.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
upr.org
Extremely hot temperatures in Utah causing fish to die in reservoirs and ponds
Recent hot temperatures throughout the state have caused dozens of fish to die off according to biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Over 80 kokanee salmon were recorded dead at Lost Creek Reservoir earlier this week. Catfish deaths were also reported by DWR at the Jensen Nature Park pond in Syracuse.
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts - September 7, 2022
Another year of life on this beautiful planet, my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren helped me usher in another year to my life celebrating my birthday by gathering at the Preston City Park over the Labor Day weekend for a picnic and cooling as needed at the splash pad. Chicken salad sandwiches, chips, veggies, fruit and birthday cake were served.
kjzz.com
Logan police seeking suspect involved in hit-and-run incident
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Logan have asked for the public's help in locating a suspect who they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash. They said the incident happened on Aug. 30. The woman was reportedly driving the older model orange GMC Suburban with Utah plates. Anyone...
KSLTV
Layton Taco Bell employee arrested after coworker finds hidden camera in bathroom, police say
LAYTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police say one of his female coworkers found a hidden camera in the bathroom. According to a probable cause statement, officers with the Layton City Police Department responded to a Taco Bell restaurant near 900 N. Main Street on Wednesday after the woman found the recording device.
