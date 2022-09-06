OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who stole a woman's coin purse as she was checking out at a dollar store in SW OKC. According to police, the 84-year-old victim accidentally dropped some items while she was checking out. The man in the pictureabove acted as if he was helping her collect the items that fell, but while doing so, he helped himself to her coin purse.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO