Stillwater, OK

News On 6

Suspect In Custody Following Oklahoma Co. Sheriff's Office Pursuit

A suspect was taken into custody after they led law enforcement on a short pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect was arrested at Remington Park after they crashed into its entrance. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was involved in the pursuit of the suspect before it ended. No word...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Arrest Made After Metro Woman Shot In Stomach

The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest after a metro woman was shot in the stomach. Police have identified Malik Abrams as the suspect. Friends of the victim said to News 9 that an argument over Abrams' being cut-off of the victim's phone plan is what led to the shooting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after deadly shooting near Shawnee

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Pottawatomie County, just northeast of Shawnee. Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie said deputies responded around 1:20 a.m. to a call about a person on a road near MacArthur and Crosslin roads. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
PERKINS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

22-year-old Tulsa man charged in deadly road rage incident

TULSA, Okla. — A 22-year-old is officially charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill after a road rage incident in the AutoZone parking lot near 51st and Peoria. Julian Zavaleta is charged for firing shots from his car, into another car, killing 25-year-old Shantel Jones in the middle of the afternoon Aug. 19.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Man Charged With Murder In Suspected Road Rage Shooting

Prosecutors charged a 22 year-old Tulsa man with first degree murder after police said he shot a woman to death in a road rage incident. Police said Julian Zavaleta got mad at the victim last month and followed her into an AutoZone parking lot, where he shot her before driving off.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect On The Run Following SE OKC Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast 29th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Authorities said a woman told police her husband had been shot and that he had returned fire at a suspect. Police confirmed the woman's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: 2 Suspects Accused Of Firing Shots In Paseo District

Two allegedly drunk suspects are accused in a rolling gun battle of sorts. Oklahoma City police said they fired off a number of rounds while driving Monday night near North Dewey Avenue and West Hill Street. When officers caught up to them, officers said Josh Odom and Keaton Fields were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Investigating After Body Found In Crashed Car In Spencer

Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday evening inside a car that crashed in a ravine in Spencer. Spencer police said the incident happened near Northeast 36th Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Deputies said the victim is a missing woman out of Midwest City, but they haven't confirmed...
SPENCER, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for man who stole elderly woman's coin purse at dollar store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who stole a woman's coin purse as she was checking out at a dollar store in SW OKC. According to police, the 84-year-old victim accidentally dropped some items while she was checking out. The man in the pictureabove acted as if he was helping her collect the items that fell, but while doing so, he helped himself to her coin purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

