News On 6
Suspect In Custody Following Oklahoma Co. Sheriff's Office Pursuit
A suspect was taken into custody after they led law enforcement on a short pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect was arrested at Remington Park after they crashed into its entrance. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was involved in the pursuit of the suspect before it ended. No word...
News On 6
OCPD: Arrest Made After Metro Woman Shot In Stomach
The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest after a metro woman was shot in the stomach. Police have identified Malik Abrams as the suspect. Friends of the victim said to News 9 that an argument over Abrams' being cut-off of the victim's phone plan is what led to the shooting.
KOCO
Investigation underway after deadly shooting near Shawnee
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Pottawatomie County, just northeast of Shawnee. Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie said deputies responded around 1:20 a.m. to a call about a person on a road near MacArthur and Crosslin roads. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead.
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
22-year-old Tulsa man charged in deadly road rage incident
TULSA, Okla. — A 22-year-old is officially charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill after a road rage incident in the AutoZone parking lot near 51st and Peoria. Julian Zavaleta is charged for firing shots from his car, into another car, killing 25-year-old Shantel Jones in the middle of the afternoon Aug. 19.
News On 6
Spencer PD Under Fire After Woman Found Dead In Car They Checked On Twice
Spencer residents are asking questions after a woman was found dead in her car Monday. Two people had called 911 to report a white car in a ditch near NE 39th and Douglas. Residents say if the officers had checked the driver’s seat, they might have saved the woman’s life.
News On 6
Tulsa Man Charged With Murder In Suspected Road Rage Shooting
Prosecutors charged a 22 year-old Tulsa man with first degree murder after police said he shot a woman to death in a road rage incident. Police said Julian Zavaleta got mad at the victim last month and followed her into an AutoZone parking lot, where he shot her before driving off.
News On 6
Pott. Co. Law Enforcement Looking For More Information After Body Found
A homicide investigation is underway in Pottawatomie County after a body was discovered Wednesday morning along a rural road. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Croslin Rd. and East MacArthur and discovered a deceased male. Investigators said the victim had been shot multiple times. A driver called 911...
KOCO
Man arrested after attempted rape in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man they say followed a woman home from an Oklahoma City park and tried to rape her. A woman told police she was walking in a park near Melrose Lane and Rockwell Avenue Sunday morning. She said the suspect was also walking in the park, according to police.
News On 6
Suspect On The Run Following SE OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast 29th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Authorities said a woman told police her husband had been shot and that he had returned fire at a suspect. Police confirmed the woman's...
Man arrested following shooting in Luther
One man is behind bars in Oklahoma County following a shooting investigation in Luther.
News On 6
OCPD: 2 Suspects Accused Of Firing Shots In Paseo District
Two allegedly drunk suspects are accused in a rolling gun battle of sorts. Oklahoma City police said they fired off a number of rounds while driving Monday night near North Dewey Avenue and West Hill Street. When officers caught up to them, officers said Josh Odom and Keaton Fields were...
OHP: Woman dead after fatal car accident
A woman is dead after a rollover car accident in Mcintosh County Wednesday night.
News On 6
Authorities Investigating After Body Found In Crashed Car In Spencer
Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday evening inside a car that crashed in a ravine in Spencer. Spencer police said the incident happened near Northeast 36th Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Deputies said the victim is a missing woman out of Midwest City, but they haven't confirmed...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters: Early-Moring Fire At Vacant Home May Have Been Set Intentionally
Tulsa Firefighters are investigating a possible arson case at a vacant house near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue. According to firefighters, the blaze broke out around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Fire officials say someone broke a window at the vacant home and set fire to a back...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for man who stole elderly woman's coin purse at dollar store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who stole a woman's coin purse as she was checking out at a dollar store in SW OKC. According to police, the 84-year-old victim accidentally dropped some items while she was checking out. The man in the pictureabove acted as if he was helping her collect the items that fell, but while doing so, he helped himself to her coin purse.
Oklahoma County deputy saves man from overdosing on Fentanyl
A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received praise Wednesday after saving a man’s life over Labor Day weekend. When the clock was ticking as a man overdosed on Fentanyl, the deputy stayed calm and jumped into action.
police1.com
Bodycam, dash cam pursuit footage released of suspect who killed Okla. deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — Last month, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed while serving eviction papers at Benjamin Plank’s home. A second deputy was wounded and police later found documentation in Plank’s home that he planned to kill any law enforcement officer who arrived at his home.
News On 6
Intruder Shot In Face While Climbing Through Woman’s SE OKC Bedroom Window
Two scenes, which are four miles apart, are involving two Oklahoma City metro police departments. Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was shot in the face Tuesday while climbing into a woman’s bedroom window. Police said the alleged intruder managed to drive himself to a friend’s home...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding a body inside a car in Spencer
SPENCER (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Monday evening near Northeast 36th St. and North Douglas Boulevard in Spencer. There they found a body inside a car just off the road. As of right now, there is no word on what happened to that individual or why the car […]
