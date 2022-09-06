Bradley Rofer, an 8-year-old boy from California, was hit by a truck Thursday morning while walking with his bike An 8-year-old California boy who was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck last week has been removed from life support, his family announced. In a Facebook post published Monday, Josette Rofer announced her son, Bradley, died days after he was hit by a truck on Thursday morning. "Our beautiful boy Bradley Rofer is now an angel in heaven," Josette wrote in the post. The announcement came two...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO