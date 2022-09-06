Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
Southern California's Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California has upended the lives of many Riverside County residents who said they felt blindsided by the flames that have been spreading rapidly since Monday.
Fairview Fire grows to more than 27,000 acres; more evacuations ordered as residents mourn what’s lost
The deadly Fairview Fire in Riverside County jumped in size yet again Thursday and has now burned at least 27,319 acres, officials said. Additional evacuations were also ordered, impacting thousands of homes in the city of Hemet and to the south and east. Two people died trying to escape the fire, which erupted Monday afternoon […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helicopter video shows devastation of Fairview Fire in Hemet, California
Aerial coverage from KTLA’s helicopter showed the deadly Fairview Fire as it destroyed structures, including several homes, in outskirts of Hemet, California on Monday. The fire had burned 5,000 acres and was only 5% contained as of Wednesday morning. Several thousand homes have been under mandatory evacuation orders since Monday afternoon when the fire first […]
californiaexaminer.net
2 Fatalities, 700 Acres Burned in California Wildfire; Evacuations Urged
Two individuals were killed, and at least one was injured, according to authorities in Hemet, California as the Fairview wildfire rapidly expanded. As of Monday night’s update, Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department said the fire had grown to 700 acres and was just 5% contained. About...
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,500 acres; another evacuation order issued
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,500 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes. “The fire activity has been very unpredictable,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said at the scene Tuesday morning. The brush fire broke […]
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
Evacuations extended for Fairview Fire in Hemet
New evacuations ordered for residents near the Fairview Fire have been issued, the Riverside County Fire Departments announced. Evacuations now include Thomas Mountain Ridge South to Cactus Valley to Bautista Canyon to Forest Boundary. Other mandatory evacuations include areas south of Stetson Avenue, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Bautista Canyon and east of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity
Students at Dr. Carreon Jr. Academy resumed classes Thursday morning after a lockdown due to nearby police activity at the start of the school day. Three people in a Toyota Camry struck a wall and then jumped out of the vehicle at Avenue 48 and Arabia Street at 7:48 a.m., according to police spokesman Ben The post Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity appeared first on KESQ.
8-Year-Old Taken Off Life Support After Being Struck by Truck: 'He Was the Most Perfect Boy'
Bradley Rofer, an 8-year-old boy from California, was hit by a truck Thursday morning while walking with his bike An 8-year-old California boy who was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck last week has been removed from life support, his family announced. In a Facebook post published Monday, Josette Rofer announced her son, Bradley, died days after he was hit by a truck on Thursday morning. "Our beautiful boy Bradley Rofer is now an angel in heaven," Josette wrote in the post. The announcement came two...
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
thestandardnewspaper.online
Water fatalities reported over holiday
PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
americanmilitarynews.com
80-year-old store owner who shot suspected armed robber is celebrated
Johnny Falco, a burly, bearded 61-year-old man wearing a ball cap, approached the counter at Norco Market where 80-year-old store owner Craig Cope was serving customers. Falco would say he doesn’t cry easily, but he did just that as he placed a box of shotgun shells — a gift for Cope — on the counter.
iheart.com
There's A 'Rock & Royalty' House For Sale In Indio
There's a house for sale in Indio that has the walls covered with Pop Music Divas! From Madonna to Beyoncé all the Queen's are represented on the walls! The house is located at: 79124 Lake Club Dr, Indio, CA 92203 and it is 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms! The 2,040 square foot home is on sale for $1.2 Million and it is described as:
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
Comments / 0