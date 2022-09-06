Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Questions surface about company selected to build San Diego's new Sports Arena
SAN DIEGO — A city council committee voted to move forward Thursday, September 8, with Mayor Todd Gloria's preferred team, Midway Rising, to redevelop 48.5-acres of city-owned land that is currently home to the Sports Arena. CBS 8 has been looking into Midway Rising and the three companies that...
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
kcrw.com
Does San Diego have good tortillas? Our first #TortillaTournament Invitational found out
Every year, more and more people send me recommendations for possible entries in a future #TortillaTournament. I keep an archive of them, and more than a few have popped up in past iterations. But increasingly, I’m beginning to face a good problem: A lot of the recommended tortillas aren’t in...
kusi.com
Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse. The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roberto’s Taco Shop Adding to Their Local Lineup of Restaurants
Classic San Diego Taco Shop Planning New Shelter Island Location
Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico’s Baja peninsula
Hurricane Kay made landfall on a sparsely populated peninsula on Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday before weakening into a tropical storm as it traveled on a path forecasters said might bring its rains to southernmost California by the weekend.
SuperLotto plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego supermarket
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $10,653.
Coast News
Captain Keno’s welcomes return of newly refurbished sign
ENCINITAS — After waiting more than 18 months, Gerry Sova, owner of Captain Keno’s Restaurant in Leucadia, watched on Wednesday afternoon as workers installed a newly-refurbished sign above his restaurant along North Coast Highway 101. Last year, a developer purchased Keno’s and neighboring Portofino Beach Inn with plans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego woman victim of seaplane crash in Washington's Mutiny Bay
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for 10 people who went missing after a seaplane crashed into the waters of Washington's Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The plane was headed to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed on Sept. 4 in...
The historic California heat wave: When will the deadly temperatures end?
How hot will it get in California this week? Extreme heat ravaged California over the weekend, causing concerns of blackouts, death, and the effects of the drought. But the heat isn’t over yet, here’s what you need to know.
Union-Tribune launches 2-part series on San Diego’s largest Ponzi scheme
A new two-part series from the San Diego Union-Tribune is taking a deep dive into San Diego's largest Ponzi scheme of all time, and the woman at the helm, Gina Champion-Cain.
WATCH: Unsettling Footage Shows Monster Shark Lurking Right by Coastline
Some recent unsettling footage taken by a California paddleboarder shows a massive shark as it lurks along the Pacific coastline during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sighting happened over the weekend on the same day that a woman was attacked by a monster shark just off the coast of Hawaii.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Widespread damage, flooding expected as rare tropical storm heads for San Diego-Tijuana region
While the San Diego region is expecting heavy rains and flooding, officials in Baja California are bracing for torrential downpours in cities like San Quintin, San Felipe and Ensenada.
SDG&E: Conserve energy during the rain
SDG&E says San Diegans still need to conserve energy during the wet weather and cooler temps. A statewide flex alert will be in effect Thursday afternoon
Warm ocean waters attracting unique marine life off San Diego coast
SAN DIEGO — At H&M Landing, Shannon Perkins doesn't like leaving his fishing pole these days. “Unfortunately, I still have to mow the lawn,” said Perkins. When he's not tending to chores, Perkins and his sport fishing boat 'Little G' are out on the water with a full boat of anglers.
San Diego woman among 10 killed in Washington floatplane crash
A San Diego woman was on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Puget Sound, killing 10.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside
The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
presidiosentinel.com
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™
The first-ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party™ will descend on San Diego September 24 and 25 in the second stop on the show’s West Coast tour at Pechanga Arena (formally known as the San Diego Sports Arena), located at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. San Diego, CA. The thrilling new experience brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot®, and more, plus making its Monster Truck debut is the all-new Gunkster™.
Voiceof San Diego
What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside
For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
sandiegomagazine.com
From Base to Border and Back
San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
Comments / 0