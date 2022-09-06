ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse. The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.
Coast News

Captain Keno’s welcomes return of newly refurbished sign

ENCINITAS — After waiting more than 18 months, Gerry Sova, owner of Captain Keno’s Restaurant in Leucadia, watched on Wednesday afternoon as workers installed a newly-refurbished sign above his restaurant along North Coast Highway 101. Last year, a developer purchased Keno’s and neighboring Portofino Beach Inn with plans...
ENCINITAS, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside

The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™

The first-ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party™ will descend on San Diego September 24 and 25 in the second stop on the show’s West Coast tour at Pechanga Arena (formally known as the San Diego Sports Arena), located at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. San Diego, CA. The thrilling new experience brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot®, and more, plus making its Monster Truck debut is the all-new Gunkster™.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside

For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

From Base to Border and Back

San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

