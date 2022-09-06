ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monee, IL

Paula Blissett
6d ago

So sad, if you don't want the child take it to a safe haven, I wish I would have known, I would have taken it off the parents hands and gotten permission 😢 😔 😞 😫 to raise it, I'm not rich, but it would have given it the best life i could.. I couldn't have children, this curs deep for me poor little soul, RIP, 🤔 ❓how could anyone bludgen a 2 month old baby to death....😪😬😠😡🥺😨😰😥😢😭

fox32chicago.com

Male pedestrian killed in Lisle hit-and-run crash

LISLE, Ill. - A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in west suburban Lisle. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Yackey avenues, Lisle police said. He was taken to an area hospital,...
LISLE, IL
Manhattan, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Monee, IL
walls102.com

Marseilles man shot; facing charges after confrontation in Dwight

DWIGHT – A Marseilles man was shot in Dwight Sunday morning during what police described as a confrontation. The Dwight Police Department say 32-year-old Johnathan Behrens was outside a home in the 500 block of East Seminole Street Sunday morning, where he was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail. Behrens was charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass to Property. The Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if more charges will be filed in the case as it remains under investigation.
DWIGHT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month. Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video: Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was walking in an alley around 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Wabansia Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and three people got out with one of them holding a gun to his head, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Man charged with murder of girlfriend, mom of 3 after history of domestic violence: Cicero police

CICERO, Ill. -- A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said. Cicero police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 5400 block of West 22nd Place Wednesday when they found a woman unresponsive. The woman, identified as Christian Duarte, was pronounced dead at the scene and suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Cicero police.
CICERO, IL

