Read full article on original website
Paula Blissett
6d ago
So sad, if you don't want the child take it to a safe haven, I wish I would have known, I would have taken it off the parents hands and gotten permission 😢 😔 😞 😫 to raise it, I'm not rich, but it would have given it the best life i could.. I couldn't have children, this curs deep for me poor little soul, RIP, 🤔 ❓how could anyone bludgen a 2 month old baby to death....😪😬😠😡🥺😨😰😥😢😭
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned CemeteryTravel MavenMidlothian, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Last day for Panera Bread at the Louis Joliet Mall is TuesdayJennifer GeerJoliet, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Male pedestrian killed in Lisle hit-and-run crash
LISLE, Ill. - A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in west suburban Lisle. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Yackey avenues, Lisle police said. He was taken to an area hospital,...
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old girl shot in the face in Chicago, hospitalized in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was shot in the face in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the girl was in a house on West 81st Street near South Racine just before 5 p.m. when she was shot. She was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walls102.com
Marseilles man shot; facing charges after confrontation in Dwight
DWIGHT – A Marseilles man was shot in Dwight Sunday morning during what police described as a confrontation. The Dwight Police Department say 32-year-old Johnathan Behrens was outside a home in the 500 block of East Seminole Street Sunday morning, where he was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail. Behrens was charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass to Property. The Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if more charges will be filed in the case as it remains under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Father and 10-year-old son dead, daughter hospitalized after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning
INVERNESS, Ill. - A father and his 10-year-old son died, and the man's 6-year-old daughter was hospitalized from an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Inverness. The mother of the children notified police that her estranged husband has not returned their children at the scheduled time after...
Wrong-way crash: 2 killed, vehicle catches fire in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say
Two people were killed and vehicle caught fire in a wrong-way crash on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
CBS News
Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
Man found fatally shot in head in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a car on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Sunday. Chicago police found an unidentified man in the passenger side of a car in the 7000 block of South Ada Street around 12:20 a.m. after reports of someone slumped over the wheel.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officer who just retired dies by suicide, the latest in a string this summer
CHICAGO - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month. Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was...
Person in custody after police standoff in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Illinois - Midlothian police say a person is in custody after a standoff in the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and ran into a home near Hamlin Avenue and 153rd Place.
fox32chicago.com
Video: Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was walking in an alley around 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Wabansia Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and three people got out with one of them holding a gun to his head, police said.
Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Cicero
A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said. Esteban Basaldua admitted to the crime several times, police said, and his relationship with Duarte had a history of domestic violence.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, mom of 3 after history of domestic violence: Cicero police
CICERO, Ill. -- A man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, a mother of three, in Cicero, police said. Cicero police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 5400 block of West 22nd Place Wednesday when they found a woman unresponsive. The woman, identified as Christian Duarte, was pronounced dead at the scene and suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Cicero police.
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for man who allegedly admitted to killing mother of three in Cicero
CICERO, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of stabbing and killing a mother of three in Cicero this week. Police responded to a well-being check at 5417 W. 22nd Pl. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they were met by a man, later identified as Esteban Basaldua, and a...
Days after Chicago carjacking, woman dragged by suspect pleads for help finding missing dog
"Now, this guy took my only company I have... I spend a lot of time with him. So I decided to have a dog for some company, but the dog changed my life."
Comments / 5