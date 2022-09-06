ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego

A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
KPBS

Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain

Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portable Air Conditioners#Heatwave#Mobile Media#Smartphone#Zennie62media#Cbs 8 San Diego News#The Oakland News Now#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
coolsandiegosights.com

Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!

For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse. The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Coaster Train Vs. Vehicle

On 9/6/22, around 12:30 AM, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a Northbound Coaster train in the City of San Diego. The vehicle made a wrong way turn onto the tracks in the 3800 Block of Sorrento Valley Blvd. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision. There were no reported injuries from the passengers on the Coaster Train.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect

San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy