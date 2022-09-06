Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
Eater
Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego
A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
Questions surface about company selected to build San Diego's new Sports Arena
SAN DIEGO — A city council committee voted to move forward Thursday, September 8, with Mayor Todd Gloria's preferred team, Midway Rising, to redevelop 48.5-acres of city-owned land that is currently home to the Sports Arena. CBS 8 has been looking into Midway Rising and the three companies that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roberto’s Taco Shop Adding to Their Local Lineup of Restaurants
Classic San Diego Taco Shop Planning New Shelter Island Location
Warm ocean waters attracting unique marine life off San Diego coast
SAN DIEGO — At H&M Landing, Shannon Perkins doesn't like leaving his fishing pole these days. “Unfortunately, I still have to mow the lawn,” said Perkins. When he's not tending to chores, Perkins and his sport fishing boat 'Little G' are out on the water with a full boat of anglers.
Friends mourn San Diego businesswoman killed in seaplane crash near Seattle
A beloved San Diego production events businesswoman was killed in a plane crash Sunday in the Seattle area.
KPBS
Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain
Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Widespread damage, flooding expected as rare tropical storm heads for San Diego-Tijuana region
While the San Diego region is expecting heavy rains and flooding, officials in Baja California are bracing for torrential downpours in cities like San Quintin, San Felipe and Ensenada.
City of San Diego closing some buildings early over Flex Alert
Some City of San Diego buildings are closing early Tuesday due to the California-wide Flex Alert that was triggered by an ongoing heat wave.
SuperLotto plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego supermarket
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $10,653.
Weather experts keep eye on local impact of Hurricane Kay
“82-degree water temperatures can support a hurricane. If a hurricane came along 82-degree Fahrenheit water, it would arrive at full strength,” said Professor Pat Abbott from San Diego State University.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Unsettling Footage Shows Monster Shark Lurking Right by Coastline
Some recent unsettling footage taken by a California paddleboarder shows a massive shark as it lurks along the Pacific coastline during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sighting happened over the weekend on the same day that a woman was attacked by a monster shark just off the coast of Hawaii.
coolsandiegosights.com
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
Union-Tribune launches 2-part series on San Diego’s largest Ponzi scheme
A new two-part series from the San Diego Union-Tribune is taking a deep dive into San Diego's largest Ponzi scheme of all time, and the woman at the helm, Gina Champion-Cain.
kusi.com
Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse. The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.
CA Medical Board seeks to suspend license for Chula Vista labor and delivery doctor who appeared on Amazing Race
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has accused a Chula Vista labor and delivery doctor who finished 7th on Season 27 The Amazing Race, of committing gross negligence in three instances, one of which resulted in a stillbirth and two others that involved the infants suffering major injuries.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego's top stories for September 6
We cover the continuing heat wave and when it will break as well as when San Diego could see some rain. We also talk about the 7th consecutive Flex Alert.
northcountydailystar.com
Coaster Train Vs. Vehicle
On 9/6/22, around 12:30 AM, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a Northbound Coaster train in the City of San Diego. The vehicle made a wrong way turn onto the tracks in the 3800 Block of Sorrento Valley Blvd. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision. There were no reported injuries from the passengers on the Coaster Train.
iheart.com
Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect
San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.
Comments / 0