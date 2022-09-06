Tim McNicholas is a reporter for CBS New York. He joined the team in September of 2022 after working in Chicago, Indianapolis, Toledo and Hastings, Nebraska.Tim not only covers important breaking news stories but is also an investigator who prides himself on shining a light on injustice. He has earned seven regional Emmy nominations, including one for his investigation into an egregious case of nepotism and tax waste within the City of Chicago. His others stories have exposed horrid living conditions in government-subsidized apartment buildings and allegations of sexual abuse within public schools. Tim has also diligently covered some of the most important stories of the past decade, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the overturning of Roe V. Wade. He was once recognized as one of two finalists of the Associated Press' "Best Reporter" award in Indianapolis.Originally from Chicago, Tim is loving life in his new home and is exploring New York City every chance he gets. He welcomes your suggestions on where the find the best pizza, which museums to explore and whether he should root for the Mets or the Yankees. He is also a classic rock fanatic who has played the drums since age 11.

