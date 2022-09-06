AKAXOR JUNBAI (Official Music Video) | Gitanjali Das | New Assamese Song, 2022 | Sameer Shekhar ₹new

Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Joe Arroyo Salsa Biopic Goes to Latido (EXCLUSIVE)
“Rebellion,” a feature about the late salsa singer Joe Arroyo from Jose Luis Rugeles, has been acquired for international sales by Latido Films. Rugeles, whose previous feature “Alias María” played in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard and was Colombia’s Oscar submission, takes a non-linear approach in “Rebellion,” drifting through moments in Arroyo’s life and psyche from childhood through to life end. “Rebellion” explores memory, addiction and Arroyo’s deep connection to song composition. The soundstrack features several of his famous songs. “In his genius, our character creates, recreates and performs songs, without knowing if theyre the product of his creativity or part of his obsessed...
Hard-to-find Froot Loops and $50 Fantas: How one man went from peddling soda from his trunk to making millions fulfilling celebs' junk food needs
Exotic Pop racked up millions in profit for 2021, but the company had humble beginnings when the founder began selling rare sodas from his car.
