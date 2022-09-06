AKAXOR JUNBAI (Official Music Video) | Gitanjali Das | New Assamese Song, 2022 | Sameer Shekhar ₹new

“Rebellion,” a feature about the late salsa singer Joe Arroyo from Jose Luis Rugeles, has been acquired for international sales by Latido Films. Rugeles, whose previous feature “Alias María” played in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard and was Colombia’s Oscar submission, takes a non-linear approach in “Rebellion,” drifting through moments in Arroyo’s life and psyche from childhood through to life end. “Rebellion” explores memory, addiction and Arroyo’s deep connection to song composition. The soundstrack features several of his famous songs. “In his genius, our character creates, recreates and performs songs, without knowing if theyre the product of his creativity or part of his obsessed...

