Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
EWEB is gearing up fire preparations
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
Lebanon Fire District battles 6-acre brush fire
LEBANON, Ore. — Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022), the Lebanon Fire District was dispatched to a large natural cover fire on Brewster Road near the Grant Street bridge. First responding crews found approximately 6 acres of mixed grass, brush, and tree fire as well as homeless encampments...
Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases
EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
Fire officials expand Cedar Creek Fire closure for firefighter and public safety
WESTFIR, Ore. — Due to rapid fire growth, the closure order for the Cedar Creek Fire has expanded. This closure includes several roads, trails and areas including but not limited to:. Roads: Forest Road 2417, Forest Road 1934, and Forest Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east...
DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
Eugene nonprofit helps mothers find relief from poor air quality affecting the area
EUGENE, Ore. — With all the wildfire smoke the area has seen lately, it has led to health concerns - especially for people who are most vulnerable. Nurturely is a local non-profit that gives pregnant women and mothers a place to go when the air quality is bad. Their...
Pacific Power to shut down power across 6 counties for 12,000 residents starting Friday
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
GO NOW: Increased evacuation level announced for areas around Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Increased fire activity has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW)...
September is National Preparedness Month, local counties and cities bring awareness
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — As wildfires, floods, extreme heat waves continue to affect millions of individuals around the country, it is important to prepare for such events or disasters. That is why September is National Preparedness Month, Benton County is partnering with Linn County and the cities of Corvallis...
Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
Benton County announces total burn restriction
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
Lane Electric Cooperative to enact Public Power Safety Shutoff beginning Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to the extreme risk of wildfire in their service territory and continued forecast of potentially strong winds, Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The shutoff will continue through the evening of Saturday, September...
Smoky skies are possible this weekend in Lane County, says LRAPA
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — More hazy, smoky skies could be on the way in parts of Lane County. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says the area might see more smoke in the Valley by Friday or Saturday. That could change, it depends on changes in the wind...
Eugene Police: 1 dead, 1 critical in Hwy 99 crash where driver ran over tent
EUGENE, Ore. — Hwy 99N has re-opened to traffic from Elmira to Barger following a fatal crash Thursday that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical condition. "Traffic is reduced to one southbound lane between Fairfield and Pattison and motorists are urged to exercise caution...
Barger Dr. closed for 2-hours Sunday afternoon due to vehicle crash
EUGENE, Ore. — On September 4, at 12:53 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a reported crash between a Suzuki SZ650 motorcycle and a Mazda Hatchback at the intersection of Barger and Dakota. EPD says a motorcycle with a rider and passenger were traveling westbound on Barger. A car made...
Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary starts the new school year
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — It was a thrilling day Wednesday at Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary. Dozens of students and parents scramble to school for the first day. A lot of nervousness and anticipation. Principal Charlie Jett says he is glad the school can be a lot closer to the...
Sheriff: Man's body found in Willamette River near downtown Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 2, 2022), Benton County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies located the deceased body of a man from the Willamette River near downtown Corvallis. BCSO detectives responded and during the course of the investigation were able to identify the remains to be...
EWEB to enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs for McKenzie Valley customers
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to forecasted weather conditions creating extreme fire danger, in consultation with local emergency managers and fire officials, EWEB will enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in their McKenzie Valley service territory. Power outages will start as soon as 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Outages will...
