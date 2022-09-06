ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vida, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

EWEB is gearing up fire preparations

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — EWEB has protective settings for high-risk fire zones. EWEB Is gearing up fire preparations for customers and the community. Power company officials say they have "protective settings" in operation mode for high-risk areas on the map:. You can see the zones are a small portion...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lebanon Fire District battles 6-acre brush fire

LEBANON, Ore. — Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022), the Lebanon Fire District was dispatched to a large natural cover fire on Brewster Road near the Grant Street bridge. First responding crews found approximately 6 acres of mixed grass, brush, and tree fire as well as homeless encampments...
LEBANON, OR
nbc16.com

Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases

EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, OR
City
Vida, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Linus Realestate#Building Permits#What Happened Was#The Holiday Farm Fire
nbc16.com

Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Benton County announces total burn restriction

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
nbc16.com

Lane Electric Cooperative to enact Public Power Safety Shutoff beginning Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — Due to the extreme risk of wildfire in their service territory and continued forecast of potentially strong winds, Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The shutoff will continue through the evening of Saturday, September...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Barger Dr. closed for 2-hours Sunday afternoon due to vehicle crash

EUGENE, Ore. — On September 4, at 12:53 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a reported crash between a Suzuki SZ650 motorcycle and a Mazda Hatchback at the intersection of Barger and Dakota. EPD says a motorcycle with a rider and passenger were traveling westbound on Barger. A car made...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary starts the new school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — It was a thrilling day Wednesday at Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary. Dozens of students and parents scramble to school for the first day. A lot of nervousness and anticipation. Principal Charlie Jett says he is glad the school can be a lot closer to the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff: Man's body found in Willamette River near downtown Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 2, 2022), Benton County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies located the deceased body of a man from the Willamette River near downtown Corvallis. BCSO detectives responded and during the course of the investigation were able to identify the remains to be...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

EWEB to enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs for McKenzie Valley customers

EUGENE, Ore. — Due to forecasted weather conditions creating extreme fire danger, in consultation with local emergency managers and fire officials, EWEB will enact Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) in their McKenzie Valley service territory. Power outages will start as soon as 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Outages will...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy