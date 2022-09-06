Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Disturbing message to Ezekiel Kelly mom revealed in Memphis ‘gunman’s Facebook Live vid – seconds before he opened fire’
THE suspected Memphis gunman allegedly shared a disturbing message about his mom in a chilling Facebook Live video - seconds before he opened fire at a convenience store. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested following a deadly shooting spree and hours-long manhunt across the city of Memphis on Wednesday after he allegedly shot dead four people and wounded three others.
Eliza Fletcher's School Pays Moving Tribute to Teacher
Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two who taught pre-kindergarten, was abducted while jogging on Friday. Her body was found in Memphis on Monday.
Local Reporter Breaks Down Over Live-Streamed Shootings: ‘Memphis Is Tired’
A Memphis news reporter was overcome with emotion while covering the live-streaming gunman who terrorized the city Wednesday night. Joyce Peterson from Action News 5 was doing a live report on 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who police named as the suspect who led them on a frenzied hunt for several hours before he was finally captured by cops. As she spoke, she took a deep breath and appeared to try to calm herself, pausing. “Memphis is tired right now. I’m with you all. Memphis is tired right now,” she said, also citing the Eliza Fletcher abduction that ended with the discovery of the kidnapped teacher’s body on Tuesday. “The other crimes we’ve had this year leading up to this, it’s difficult right now. Bear with me, it’s a very nerve wracking night.” Kelly was reportedly caught after crashing a stolen car in Memphis. “Memphis is tired right now.” - @MemphoNewsLady 😭 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/Q64jGiirPZ— Andrew Bartolotta #powertheGOOD (@andrewjpg) September 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Eliza Fletcher abduction: How women can stay safe while running
The search for Eliza “Liza” Fletcher has captivated much of the country since her disappearance. Fletcher, the 34-year-old teacher and mother of two, had been on an early-morning run around 4:20 a.m. CDT in Memphis when she didn’t come home Friday morning. Police said Fletcher was approached...
Teacher’s abduction and murder spotlight running safety
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher are especially having an impact on the running community. As the community grapples with the loss of the mother and school teacher, the importance of running safety is being brought to the forefront. FOX13 spoke with the owner of...
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
actionnews5.com
Local attractions to offer free admission to help community cope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help the community cope with recent tragedies, some Bluff City attractions will be offering free admission on Friday. On Wednesday, four people were killed and three others wounded after a gunman engaged in a random shooting spree across the metropolitan area. On...
Father of mass shooting spree victim calls for an end to violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are learning more about the victims in Wednesday’s mass shooting spree in Memphis. Family and friends have been sharing memories and special moments. “Please ya’ll. Stop the violence. Please, man. I’m begging you. My baby just turned 17,” said Corterian Wright, father of Corteria Wright, a 17-year-old killed in the tragedy.
Threats of possible violence at Memphis schools spark increased security, concern from parents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The terror across Memphis sparked by Wednesday’s deadly shooting spree didn’t end with the suspect’s capture. Threats of possible copycats at schools prompted Memphis-Shelby County Schools to beef up security, specifically at Southwind High. Thursday morning parents, students, and teachers could see a...
Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against people in the community and events in the city of Memphis, police said. According to Memphis Police (MPD), the two men are between 18 and 21 and made specific...
localmemphis.com
Memphis dentist working to increase diversity in workforce
Only 3% of dentist are black. One Memphis dentist is taking it upon himself to hire more people of color to work in underserved communities.
Officials react to senseless shooting spree that terrorized Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the hours following a shooting spree that left four people dead, three others wounded and most of the Mid-South community terrorized, community leaders and elected officials reacted to the senseless violence. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “My words can’t describe how awful I feel for them,”...
wmot.org
Memphis teacher's abduction, death, quickly turn political
(Mike Osborne) — The abduction and murder of a Memphis school teacher quickly turned political this week. The body of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher was discovered Monday. Authorities have charged Memphis resident Cleotha Abston with kidnaping and murder in connection with her disappearance last Friday. Within hours of word...
TUCKER CARLSON: The murder of Eliza Fletcher and the fall of Memphis, law and order
The most important thing to keep in mind in a period of intense change is that things are, in fact, changing. Things weren't always this way so memory, history, is your best defense against manipulation. When you remember the way things were, you can fight to preserve them. When you...
$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. The news followed an exhaustive search throughout...
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
Heavy police presence at IRS building in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 crews are on the scene of a heavy police presence in Memphis, not far from the Mississippi state border. Memphis Police are at the IRS building on the 5300 block of Getwell. We are told some people have evacuated, and others are sheltering in place.
wvlt.tv
Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You never know how strong you are, until it’s the only option. Kaelyn Adams learned her strength at just 5-years-old. Her father, Cal Adams, said hearing that diagnosis was tough. “When I took her that last time and he looked at me and said ‘I...
Inside Memphis heiress Eliza Fletcher’s family including wealthy grandpa Joseph Orgill as tribute paid to murdered mom
THE family of Eliza Fletcher has broken their silence following the discovery of the teacher’s remains, describing Fletcher as “special.”. In a statement, Eliza’s family said they were “devastated” by the “senseless loss” and that the mother of two was “such a joy to so many.”
