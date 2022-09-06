ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The US Sun

Disturbing message to Ezekiel Kelly mom revealed in Memphis ‘gunman’s Facebook Live vid – seconds before he opened fire’

THE suspected Memphis gunman allegedly shared a disturbing message about his mom in a chilling Facebook Live video - seconds before he opened fire at a convenience store. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested following a deadly shooting spree and hours-long manhunt across the city of Memphis on Wednesday after he allegedly shot dead four people and wounded three others.
TheDailyBeast

Local Reporter Breaks Down Over Live-Streamed Shootings: ‘Memphis Is Tired’

A Memphis news reporter was overcome with emotion while covering the live-streaming gunman who terrorized the city Wednesday night. Joyce Peterson from Action News 5 was doing a live report on 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who police named as the suspect who led them on a frenzied hunt for several hours before he was finally captured by cops. As she spoke, she took a deep breath and appeared to try to calm herself, pausing. “Memphis is tired right now. I’m with you all. Memphis is tired right now,” she said, also citing the Eliza Fletcher abduction that ended with the discovery of the kidnapped teacher’s body on Tuesday. “The other crimes we’ve had this year leading up to this, it’s difficult right now. Bear with me, it’s a very nerve wracking night.” Kelly was reportedly caught after crashing a stolen car in Memphis. “Memphis is tired right now.” - @MemphoNewsLady 😭 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/Q64jGiirPZ— Andrew Bartolotta  #powertheGOOD (@andrewjpg) September 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
WGAU

Eliza Fletcher abduction: How women can stay safe while running

The search for Eliza “Liza” Fletcher has captivated much of the country since her disappearance. Fletcher, the 34-year-old teacher and mother of two, had been on an early-morning run around 4:20 a.m. CDT in Memphis when she didn’t come home Friday morning. Police said Fletcher was approached...
WREG

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
actionnews5.com

Local attractions to offer free admission to help community cope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to help the community cope with recent tragedies, some Bluff City attractions will be offering free admission on Friday. On Wednesday, four people were killed and three others wounded after a gunman engaged in a random shooting spree across the metropolitan area. On...
WATN Local Memphis

Father of mass shooting spree victim calls for an end to violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are learning more about the victims in Wednesday’s mass shooting spree in Memphis. Family and friends have been sharing memories and special moments. “Please ya’ll. Stop the violence. Please, man. I’m begging you. My baby just turned 17,” said Corterian Wright, father of Corteria Wright, a 17-year-old killed in the tragedy.
wmot.org

Memphis teacher's abduction, death, quickly turn political

(Mike Osborne) — The abduction and murder of a Memphis school teacher quickly turned political this week. The body of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher was discovered Monday. Authorities have charged Memphis resident Cleotha Abston with kidnaping and murder in connection with her disappearance last Friday. Within hours of word...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
CBS 42

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
