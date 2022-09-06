ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love

San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down

California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 09-08-22 Treasured SF store may close for good after landlord doubles rent

The owners of Stuff, a San Francisco hub for antique treasures, mid-century modern home decor, vintage clothing and more, say it will close at the end of its lease in February 2024 after an anticipated rent hike from their landlord.  Will Lenker, who has owned the emporium with his partner James Spinello for the past 30 years, said the store has more than 60 vendors, many of whom “wouldn’t have another place to go” if Stuff were to go out of business. “If we purchased the building, we could turn it into a true collective where [the vendors] would all be part of the profits, and the store could keep everyone together,” said Lenker. But that may be impossible. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Parking Spot Goes on Sale for $90,000

While $90,000 could be someone’s down payment on a house in the Bay Area, it could also buy an exclusive parking spot in San Francisco. The parking spot at a condo complex at 88 Townsend in San Francisco's South Beach neighborhood is listed for $90,000. A viewer alerted NBC Bay Area of the listing, and we confirmed the sale price with the listing agent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
7x7.com

33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area

San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival returns to Vallejo Sept. 17

VALLEJO – The Mare Island Dock of the Bay Festival will return to Vallejo this month for its second year, featuring a lineup of eight bands on two stages, with a variety of eclectic musical styles, from indie rock to funk. Local promotion company Frazier Trager Presents, which is...
VALLEJO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fall 2022

Like it or not, we’re officially hurtling toward the end of the year as a fleeting burst of warm weather sets in across the Bay Area and pumpkin spice everything rears its head. But regardless of whether you love or hate the holiday season, it’s undeniable that food and drink fanatics in the San Francisco Bay Area have a lot to look forward to in the next few months. There are exciting new restaurants and bars on track to open their doors from Oakland to Napa to the Monterey Bay coast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

If You Think You Know the Mission, Now’s the Time to Tell

Purchased for $2.6 million in late 2014, the two-level, 2,215-square-foot Mission District condo at 859 Alabama Street, which “epitomizes sophisticated San Francisco city living and [offered] a rare opportunity to own an architecturally significant home,” returned to the market listed for $2.75 million in early 2016 and ended up selling for $2.695 million in November of 2017, representing total appreciation of just 3.7 percent for the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home over those three years on an apples-to-apples basis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Seal and dog play fetch on Santa Cruz beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A surf photographer captured an uncommon scene at a Santa Cruz beach last weekend: his dog fetching a ball with a seal. Posted by @christoq on Twitter, the dog and seal are seen bouncing through the ocean, chasing after a ball thrown by the dog's owner. As of Tuesday, the video had over 1.6 million views.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

