Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers sought for California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17D.J. EatonCalifornia State
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
Related
offmetro.com
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down
California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
The Daily 09-08-22 Treasured SF store may close for good after landlord doubles rent
The owners of Stuff, a San Francisco hub for antique treasures, mid-century modern home decor, vintage clothing and more, say it will close at the end of its lease in February 2024 after an anticipated rent hike from their landlord. Will Lenker, who has owned the emporium with his partner James Spinello for the past 30 years, said the store has more than 60 vendors, many of whom “wouldn’t have another place to go” if Stuff were to go out of business. “If we purchased the building, we could turn it into a true collective where [the vendors] would all be part of the profits, and the store could keep everyone together,” said Lenker. But that may be impossible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family-run Italian deli might open another location in San Francisco
A family-owned and operated business, Colombo’s has served as an Italian deli since 1986.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Parking Spot Goes on Sale for $90,000
While $90,000 could be someone’s down payment on a house in the Bay Area, it could also buy an exclusive parking spot in San Francisco. The parking spot at a condo complex at 88 Townsend in San Francisco's South Beach neighborhood is listed for $90,000. A viewer alerted NBC Bay Area of the listing, and we confirmed the sale price with the listing agent.
Thousands lose power in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area Waters
Fish are dying by the thousands in San Francisco Bay Area watersGetty Images. Many people in the San Francisco Bay Area have been alarmed by the amount of dead fish seen on the shores of Bay Area waterways. Just what is killing all of these fish?
7x7.com
33 Flavors: The Best Ice Cream in the Bay Area
San Francisco is an ice cream town. And the rest of the Bay Area? Just an even bigger excuse to binge on too much sugar. And binge we do—we're even crazy enough to stand outside, in line, for an eternity, in the fog, just for a scoop of the most-buzzed about flavors. Here are our favorites in the Bay Area—and we've even included some fro-yo, gelato, and vegan versions too—because hey, we don't discriminate.
Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
Crews are battling wildfires across the San Francisco Bay Area and all through the state of California. Track the updates here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFist
Salesforce Tower Trolled For Displaying 'Power Down' Message While Half the Building's Lights Were On
Were that many people still at work after dark inside Salesforce Tower on Tuesday night? Or was the building being a hypocrite while half its lights were on, telling us all to save power with a blaring message across its crown. "POWER DOWN," it said. Not a few San Franciscans...
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
vallejosun.com
Mare Island Dock of Bay Festival returns to Vallejo Sept. 17
VALLEJO – The Mare Island Dock of the Bay Festival will return to Vallejo this month for its second year, featuring a lineup of eight bands on two stages, with a variety of eclectic musical styles, from indie rock to funk. Local promotion company Frazier Trager Presents, which is...
californiaexaminer.net
Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature
Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
Eater
Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fall 2022
Like it or not, we’re officially hurtling toward the end of the year as a fleeting burst of warm weather sets in across the Bay Area and pumpkin spice everything rears its head. But regardless of whether you love or hate the holiday season, it’s undeniable that food and drink fanatics in the San Francisco Bay Area have a lot to look forward to in the next few months. There are exciting new restaurants and bars on track to open their doors from Oakland to Napa to the Monterey Bay coast.
socketsite.com
If You Think You Know the Mission, Now’s the Time to Tell
Purchased for $2.6 million in late 2014, the two-level, 2,215-square-foot Mission District condo at 859 Alabama Street, which “epitomizes sophisticated San Francisco city living and [offered] a rare opportunity to own an architecturally significant home,” returned to the market listed for $2.75 million in early 2016 and ended up selling for $2.695 million in November of 2017, representing total appreciation of just 3.7 percent for the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home over those three years on an apples-to-apples basis.
KTVU FOX 2
Seal and dog play fetch on Santa Cruz beach
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A surf photographer captured an uncommon scene at a Santa Cruz beach last weekend: his dog fetching a ball with a seal. Posted by @christoq on Twitter, the dog and seal are seen bouncing through the ocean, chasing after a ball thrown by the dog's owner. As of Tuesday, the video had over 1.6 million views.
Comments / 0