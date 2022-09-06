ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Suits’ Meltdown-O-Meter: Tacoma sees 34 homicides in less than a year

This shooting marks the day that Tacoma has exceeded 2021’s astounding homicide total with a thirty-fourth victim. And there are three months left of 2022:. This story may as well be every large city in the Pacific Northwest, but it’s not being tracked regionally. Here at Meltdown-O-Meter, I’ll rectify that so nothing falls through the cracks and we realists can face the day-to-day tragedy that the combination of deadly fentanyl combined with police flight makes our lives measurably worse.
TACOMA, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Seattle Felt a Small Earthquake Last Night, Doctors Watch the Queen, and Tech Workers Plan to Fight Apartheid

Uh? Anyone else’s bed wobble last night? After an allegedly “venting” volcano mistakenly put everyone on high-alert for natural disaster yesterday, an actual earthquake gave Washington a jolt in the wee hours of this morning. At around 1 am on Thursday, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit just 25 miles Northwest of Seattle. But according to Twitter, plenty of you felt it.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder

TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma’s Chief Moore helps launch ‘The Black & White Doll Affair’

Submitted by Dana Hall, The Black Doll Affair. The Black Doll Affair introduces ‘The Black & White Doll Affair,’ a modern sub-club that focuses on multiracial friendships. National Women’s Friendship Day is Sunday, September 18th. To celebrate this occasion, on Friday, September 16h, Dana Hill, also known as “Mama Doll”, the Founder of the award winning social club The Black Doll Affair (TBDA), will launch the new club that celebrates ‘friends beyond the color of skin’™.
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Mazda, flower-basket thief on video, two arrests

STOLEN MAZDA: Lynda sent the photo and report of her father’s stolen car:. Identifying feature: Black and yellow striped sticker on bumper. FLOWER-BASKET THIEF: A hanging flower basket was stolen from outside the Senior Center of West Seattle, whose executive director Amy Lee Derenthal sent the security video, wondering if anyone recognizes the thief:
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Renton trench collapse happens amid rise in incidents nationwide

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is investigating what led to a worker being killed when a trench collapsed near 38th and Lincoln in Renton on Wednesday. Fire crews said dry soil was more susceptible to sloughing off and caving in. Though there...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Eric's Heroes: How a Tacoma park and a man helped save each other

TACOMA, Wash. — Nobody knows for sure where or when they will find their purpose in life. A guy named Danny Patnode found his just in the nick of time. Every morning he walks out to a small garage next to his home in Tacoma's Eastside. He fires up a little tractor that has a little trailer hooked up to it, filled with shovels and tools.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Mobile Media#Smartphone#Blog#Violent Crime#Zennie62media#Seattle News#The Oakland News Now#World
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Local cities named among most ethnically diverse in the country

Three local cities were named among the most ethnically diverse in the country. According to a new report from WalletHub, Kent is the seventh-most ethnically diverse city — out of more than 500 — in the United States, while Federal Way and Renton ranked Nos. 12 and 16, respectively.
KENT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
q13fox.com

Fire rips through abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. and happened at the Alfy's Pizza Building on 196th Street Southwest. Crews contained the fire before 5:30 a.m. No injuries were...
LYNNWOOD, WA
kentreporter.com

Man with lengthy record faces charges in 6 crimes in Kent, Renton

A 37-year-old Ravensdale man faces first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting and four other charges for incidents last month in Kent and Renton. King County prosecutors charged Joseph Ryan England on Sept. 2 with first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, second-degree burglary and taking a motor vehicle without permission, according to charging papers. The incidents occurred between Aug. 11 and Aug. 15.
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy