Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Suits’ Meltdown-O-Meter: Tacoma sees 34 homicides in less than a year
This shooting marks the day that Tacoma has exceeded 2021’s astounding homicide total with a thirty-fourth victim. And there are three months left of 2022:. This story may as well be every large city in the Pacific Northwest, but it’s not being tracked regionally. Here at Meltdown-O-Meter, I’ll rectify that so nothing falls through the cracks and we realists can face the day-to-day tragedy that the combination of deadly fentanyl combined with police flight makes our lives measurably worse.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Seattle Felt a Small Earthquake Last Night, Doctors Watch the Queen, and Tech Workers Plan to Fight Apartheid
Uh? Anyone else’s bed wobble last night? After an allegedly “venting” volcano mistakenly put everyone on high-alert for natural disaster yesterday, an actual earthquake gave Washington a jolt in the wee hours of this morning. At around 1 am on Thursday, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit just 25 miles Northwest of Seattle. But according to Twitter, plenty of you felt it.
KING-5
Shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square
Police are investigating a shooting overnight in Seattle's Pioneer Square. One person was injured. No word on what caused the incident.
KOMO News
Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Tacoma’s Chief Moore helps launch ‘The Black & White Doll Affair’
Submitted by Dana Hall, The Black Doll Affair. The Black Doll Affair introduces ‘The Black & White Doll Affair,’ a modern sub-club that focuses on multiracial friendships. National Women’s Friendship Day is Sunday, September 18th. To celebrate this occasion, on Friday, September 16h, Dana Hill, also known as “Mama Doll”, the Founder of the award winning social club The Black Doll Affair (TBDA), will launch the new club that celebrates ‘friends beyond the color of skin’™.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Mazda, flower-basket thief on video, two arrests
STOLEN MAZDA: Lynda sent the photo and report of her father’s stolen car:. Identifying feature: Black and yellow striped sticker on bumper. FLOWER-BASKET THIEF: A hanging flower basket was stolen from outside the Senior Center of West Seattle, whose executive director Amy Lee Derenthal sent the security video, wondering if anyone recognizes the thief:
Renton trench collapse happens amid rise in incidents nationwide
RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is investigating what led to a worker being killed when a trench collapsed near 38th and Lincoln in Renton on Wednesday. Fire crews said dry soil was more susceptible to sloughing off and caving in. Though there...
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: How a Tacoma park and a man helped save each other
TACOMA, Wash. — Nobody knows for sure where or when they will find their purpose in life. A guy named Danny Patnode found his just in the nick of time. Every morning he walks out to a small garage next to his home in Tacoma's Eastside. He fires up a little tractor that has a little trailer hooked up to it, filled with shovels and tools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
2 injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
KOMO News
Local cities named among most ethnically diverse in the country
Three local cities were named among the most ethnically diverse in the country. According to a new report from WalletHub, Kent is the seventh-most ethnically diverse city — out of more than 500 — in the United States, while Federal Way and Renton ranked Nos. 12 and 16, respectively.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County refuses to jail dangerous suspects, still blames COVID
The King County jail is still turning down almost all misdemeanor bookings, citing King County Executive Dow Constantine’s COVID-19 restrictions. Every non-violent misdemeanor suspect — the type of quality of life crimes plaguing Seattle — gets a pass from jail time. Suspects arrested for car theft or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews fight fire in woods behind Celebration Park in Federal Way
Crews with South King Fire & Rescue worked to put out a fire in the woods behind Celebration Park in Federal Way on Wednesday, the department tweeted just after 11 a.m. Firefighters used fire extinguishers before establishing water supply deeper into the woods with hoses to put out hotspots and completely extinguish the fire.
q13fox.com
Fire rips through abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. and happened at the Alfy's Pizza Building on 196th Street Southwest. Crews contained the fire before 5:30 a.m. No injuries were...
MyNorthwest.com
Bellevue’s Home Depot one of the city’s most significant hotspots for crime, says police captain
More than 50 people have been arrested at one specific location throughout the year, the Bellevue Home Depot, with crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery to possession of a stolen vehicle. Bellevue police partnered with the Home Depot to reduce shoplifting and criminal activity in and around the business, led...
kentreporter.com
Man with lengthy record faces charges in 6 crimes in Kent, Renton
A 37-year-old Ravensdale man faces first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting and four other charges for incidents last month in Kent and Renton. King County prosecutors charged Joseph Ryan England on Sept. 2 with first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, second-degree burglary and taking a motor vehicle without permission, according to charging papers. The incidents occurred between Aug. 11 and Aug. 15.
q13fox.com
Detectives seeking info on missing Seattle woman after her remains were found in Snohomish County
SEATTLE - Seattle Police detectives are looking for information that could better help piece together what happened to a Seattle woman before she went missing in 1990 and what led up to her death. In March of this year, human remains were found in a remote wilderness area in Snohomish...
47 Year-Old Sarbjit Chauhan Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Seattle early Tuesday. The crash happened on Northeast Northgate Way at around 3:30 a.m. According to Trooper Rick Johnson, two trucks and two semi-trucks were involved in the collision. According to the investigation, one of the cars caused a...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
ncwlife.com
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
Comments / 0