ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. ”We can point...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Out of office, former GOP senator Kelly Loeffler remains active in politics

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although she served as a Georgia U.S. senator for barely a year, Kelly Loeffler is remaining active in state politics, as the state’s nationally watched midterm elections enter their final two months. Loeffler has started a conservative voter registration and mobilization group called Greater Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
wabe.org

New climate report could galvanize Georgia evangelicals

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. A new report on climate change by the National Association of Evangelicals could help galvanize Georgia evangelicals doing environmental work, local advocates...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Tracking your absentee ballot in Georgia | What to know

ATLANTA — September is National Voter Registration Month, and in preparation for the upcoming November election, Georgia voters can track their absentee ballots through BallotTrax. The online tracking tool allows voters to monitor the status of their absentee ballots through the United States Postal Service. Last week, Georgia's Secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia to share in multistate settlement with e-cigarette maker

ATLANTA — Georgia and 31 other states have reached a $438.5 million settlement with JUUL Labs in a lawsuit over the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. An agreement announced this week ends a two-year bipartisan investigation into a company that until recently was the dominant player in...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#News Media#Mobile Media#Smartphone#Election State#Democratic#Zennie62media#Msnbc News#The Oakland News Now#World
fox5atlanta.com

Public figures in Georgia react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

ATLANTA - News of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, moved people across the world. In Georgia, leaders and public figures chimed in to pay respects to the woman who wore the crown for more than 70 years. Atlanta City Hall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Stacey Abram’s ‘One Georgia’ tour stops in Valdosta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The race for Georgia’s Governor is heating up. Tuesday night the democratic candidate stopped in South Georgia to talk with potential voters. Stacey Abrams first stopped by to talk with students at Valdosta State University and then hosting a rally at John W. Saunders Park .
VALDOSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New bivalent COVID-19 booster shot to be offered in Georgia

ATLANTA - Starting this week, Georgia residents can get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Pfizer is the recommended booster for ages 12 and up. Moderna is recommended for adults ages 18 and up.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
11Alive

Georgia named one of the best states to retire, survey shows

ATLANTA — The Peach State is a popular - and preferred - state to retire to, according to a new study. Bankrate just released its 2022 list, ranking states where retirees plan to ease up and enjoy this next milestone of their lives. The company weighed five main factors including affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime. To note, Bankrate put extra emphasis on the affordability factor, considering the tough real estate market, inflation and COVID pandemic impacts.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Department of Revenue Recognized by National Association of State CIOs

The National Association of State CIOs (NASCIO) has announced that the Georgia Department of Revenue is a finalist for a State IT Recognition Award. Georgia’s submission was titled, Cloud and Taxes, That’s Certain: DOR’s Tax System Migration Project, and it is a finalist in the category of Enterprise IT Management Initiatives.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

New Covid boosters headed to South Georgia

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - New Covid boosters recently approved by the FDA are already on the way to hospitals, including Colquitt Regional in South Georgia. This comes just a week after both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters were approved, with the goal to fight off newer variants of the virus.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia

With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Irrigation grant program 'huge win for southwest Georgia'

ATLANTA — Farmers in southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region and thereby help stabilize Georgia’s No. 1 industry.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy