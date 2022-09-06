Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. ”We can point...
WRDW-TV
Out of office, former GOP senator Kelly Loeffler remains active in politics
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although she served as a Georgia U.S. senator for barely a year, Kelly Loeffler is remaining active in state politics, as the state’s nationally watched midterm elections enter their final two months. Loeffler has started a conservative voter registration and mobilization group called Greater Georgia....
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia official: More than 100,000 absentee mail-in ballots already requested for midterms
ATLANTA — Roughly two months out from the November midterms, officials say Georgia has already seen more than 100,000 requests for mail-in absentee ballots. Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, said on Twitter Wednesday that the state had received 104,324 requests so far.
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
wabe.org
New climate report could galvanize Georgia evangelicals
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. A new report on climate change by the National Association of Evangelicals could help galvanize Georgia evangelicals doing environmental work, local advocates...
Tracking your absentee ballot in Georgia | What to know
ATLANTA — September is National Voter Registration Month, and in preparation for the upcoming November election, Georgia voters can track their absentee ballots through BallotTrax. The online tracking tool allows voters to monitor the status of their absentee ballots through the United States Postal Service. Last week, Georgia's Secretary...
Albany Herald
Georgia to share in multistate settlement with e-cigarette maker
ATLANTA — Georgia and 31 other states have reached a $438.5 million settlement with JUUL Labs in a lawsuit over the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. An agreement announced this week ends a two-year bipartisan investigation into a company that until recently was the dominant player in...
fox5atlanta.com
Public figures in Georgia react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
ATLANTA - News of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, moved people across the world. In Georgia, leaders and public figures chimed in to pay respects to the woman who wore the crown for more than 70 years. Atlanta City Hall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
WJCL
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
WCTV
Stacey Abram’s ‘One Georgia’ tour stops in Valdosta
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The race for Georgia’s Governor is heating up. Tuesday night the democratic candidate stopped in South Georgia to talk with potential voters. Stacey Abrams first stopped by to talk with students at Valdosta State University and then hosting a rally at John W. Saunders Park .
fox5atlanta.com
New bivalent COVID-19 booster shot to be offered in Georgia
ATLANTA - Starting this week, Georgia residents can get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Pfizer is the recommended booster for ages 12 and up. Moderna is recommended for adults ages 18 and up.
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
Georgia named one of the best states to retire, survey shows
ATLANTA — The Peach State is a popular - and preferred - state to retire to, according to a new study. Bankrate just released its 2022 list, ranking states where retirees plan to ease up and enjoy this next milestone of their lives. The company weighed five main factors including affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime. To note, Bankrate put extra emphasis on the affordability factor, considering the tough real estate market, inflation and COVID pandemic impacts.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Revenue Recognized by National Association of State CIOs
The National Association of State CIOs (NASCIO) has announced that the Georgia Department of Revenue is a finalist for a State IT Recognition Award. Georgia’s submission was titled, Cloud and Taxes, That’s Certain: DOR’s Tax System Migration Project, and it is a finalist in the category of Enterprise IT Management Initiatives.
WALB 10
New Covid boosters headed to South Georgia
COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - New Covid boosters recently approved by the FDA are already on the way to hospitals, including Colquitt Regional in South Georgia. This comes just a week after both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters were approved, with the goal to fight off newer variants of the virus.
Georgia's nighttime low temperatures are rising. What does that mean for the future?
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Dr. Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia about rising temperatures at night across Georgia. Unusually hot summer days have become more common across the U.S. and overnight lows aren't as low as they used to be. In fact, all of Georgia's cities saw higher...
Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia
With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
Georgia ports a growing impact on the economy
The continued surge of trade through the state’s ports has meant a parallel increase in their impact on the Georgia econ...
Albany Herald
Irrigation grant program 'huge win for southwest Georgia'
ATLANTA — Farmers in southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region and thereby help stabilize Georgia’s No. 1 industry.
