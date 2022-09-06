Read full article on original website
Gov. Tony Evers concludes statewide tour with visits in Tomah
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Governor Tony Evers finished his back to school tour with a visit to his former stomping grounds of Tomah on Thursday. Evers, a teacher and principal at Tomah in the 1980s, visited Tomah Middle School and Miller Elementary along with state superintendent Dr. Jill Underly. Evers and Underly explained their plan to improve students’ mental health...
Conversion therapy ban upheld by La Crosse council
The fight over conversion therapy in La Crosse may be done, as far as the city council is concerned. Others in the community, however, say the debate will go on. For the second time this year, the La Crosse city council passed an ordinance to outlaw therapy aimed at changing someone’s sexual identity.
Time is running out for the City of La Crosse to find a place to house the unsheltered ahead of winter
The City of La Crosse has roughly seven weeks to find a place to house its unsheltered population.
La Crosse Laborfest returns to celebrate workers after two-year hiatus
After a two-year pandemic break, the La Crosse community came together to celebrate workers. At La Crosse’s Labor Day parade, some came for the candy, while others showed up for the unity.
New cameras to monitor downtown La Crosse could be bought through fund-raiser
A campaign to bring more security cameras to downtown La Crosse is being launched. The City Vision organization wants to raise $50,000 to place new, high-quality cameras close to the river, according to group spokesman Mike Keil. “We’re proposing to add cameras along our riverfront,” Keil said Wednesday, “giving the...
La Crosse city council under pressure to find lodging for homeless, as fall sets in
As summer turns to fall, city of La Crosse leaders are worried about where homeless people will go this winter. The city’s homelessness coordinator said at a council planning meeting Tuesday they’re still working on plans for getting people to shelter when they have to leave Houska Park at the end of October.
Western Wisconsin turkey barn erupts in flames, cause unknown
The north and south ends of the barn that house over 19,600 turkeys sustained no fire damage, but there was smoke damage on those ends. “The owner of the farm advised that everything was operating as normal as it normally should inside,” said Galesville fire chief Lucas Teska. “Nothing suspicious upon first initial investigation.”
This Week in Winona with Executive Director at Visit Winona, Pat Mutter
(KWNO)- Pat Mutter returns to speak with KWNO about upcoming events in the area as the Summer days dwindle down. This week, Mutter discusses the last Mississippi sippin’ event at the Marine Art Museum, River Boat Dockings this month, Karate Camp 2, and the Pez convention and gives some insight on the brand new establishment, Muddled Thyme!
Monroe County: Down a Country Road
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Today, a small business near the village of Cashton doesn’t really look like a business at all. In fact, it resembles a small town. Kathy Kuderer lives a few miles outside the village of Cashton, where she’s created her own personal village. Down a Country Road is a collection of gift shops situated on the Kuderer farm, which are managed by Kathy and her husband.
Can Wisconsin Drivers Park Correctly Or Are These People Just Plain Bad?
Let's be honest, bad parking jobs happen everywhere. However, what is in Wisconsin's water that makes some of these drivers fail miserably at parking their vehicles? Are they in a rush? Do you think their car is more important than others? Are they visually impaired?. Just so nobody in Wisconsin...
Village of Trempealeau, ORA Trails break ground on new bike park
VILLAGE OF TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — Officials broke ground on a new bike park in Trempealeau Wednesday. Along with ORA trails, village officials celebrated the project’s kick off that begins with soil deliveries and excavation this weekend. The new bike park will be built at the greenspace located next to the Trempealeau Municipal Pool.
Driver gets car stuck on edge of La Crosse’s Riverside Park levee
First responders were called to La Crosse's Riverside Park shortly before 5:30 p.m. for a car stuck on the levee. According to our News 8 Now crew on scene, La Crosse police and firefighters, assisted by Tri-State Ambulance, rescued one person from the car.
Viking Mississippi luxury cruise ship docks at La Crosse’s Riverside Park for first time
La Crosse got its first visit from the brand new Viking Mississippi cruise ship. The luxury liner is 450 feet long and can hold nearly 400 passengers.
La Crosse School District hosting virtual, info session, Q&A on consolidation plan
Another information session Thursday on the La Crosse School Districts consolidation plan and referendum on the November ballot. The district hosted an in-person meeting Wednesday night at Longfellow Middle School. Thurday’s 6 p.m. meeting will be held virtually here. On the ballot, the district is asking voters to pass...
La Crosse’s climate action plan in progress, leaders to meet Thursday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The city of La Crosse wants to hear from you about its new climate action plan. The city released a draft of the plan online. It’s split into different sections, focusing on things like transportation, housing, and green space. The city’s goal is to...
Onalaska PD altering traffic flow around new Chick-fil-A
The restrictions will be in place Thursday, Friday and Saturday on South Kinney Coulee Road. The driveway leading to and from the Chick-fil-A location will be limited to right turns only.
Holmen village board member appears on list of elected officials with alleged ties to extremist group
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Holmen Village Board member Rodney Stanek appears on a database of individuals believed to have signed up or paid membership dues for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a role in the January 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Man killed in Vernon County motorcycle crash
The driver, 35-year-old Kevin Flemming and his passenger, 31-year-old Amber Blake, both from Des Moines, were thrown from the motorcycle. Neither were wearing helmets, authorities said.
This Week in Winona: Sept. 6-11, 2022
Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mississippi Sippin’ Minnesota Marine Art Museum. Wednesday, September 7. 1:00 pm – 11:30 pm American Melody Boat Docking...
Big Muddy fires up BBQ battle
The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce's sixth annual Big Muddy Brew ‘N Que grilling competition highlighted six local flavors of barbecue in a heated food battle. Some of the competitors went for tried and true dishes while others put their own twist on the classics. A panel of six judges and the crowd respectively picked who they thought was the best in the competition.
