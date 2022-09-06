ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gov. Tony Evers concludes statewide tour with visits in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Governor Tony Evers finished his back to school tour with a visit to his former stomping grounds of Tomah on Thursday. Evers, a teacher and principal at Tomah in the 1980s, visited Tomah Middle School and Miller Elementary along with state superintendent Dr. Jill Underly. Evers and Underly explained their plan to improve students’ mental health...
TOMAH, WI
wizmnews.com

Conversion therapy ban upheld by La Crosse council

The fight over conversion therapy in La Crosse may be done, as far as the city council is concerned. Others in the community, however, say the debate will go on. For the second time this year, the La Crosse city council passed an ordinance to outlaw therapy aimed at changing someone’s sexual identity.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Labor Day#Localevent#Linus Parade#Festival#Wisconsin#Democrats#Us House Rep
wizmnews.com

New cameras to monitor downtown La Crosse could be bought through fund-raiser

A campaign to bring more security cameras to downtown La Crosse is being launched. The City Vision organization wants to raise $50,000 to place new, high-quality cameras close to the river, according to group spokesman Mike Keil. “We’re proposing to add cameras along our riverfront,” Keil said Wednesday, “giving the...
LA CROSSE, WI
wglr.com

Western Wisconsin turkey barn erupts in flames, cause unknown

The north and south ends of the barn that house over 19,600 turkeys sustained no fire damage, but there was smoke damage on those ends. “The owner of the farm advised that everything was operating as normal as it normally should inside,” said Galesville fire chief Lucas Teska. “Nothing suspicious upon first initial investigation.”
GALESVILLE, WI
winonaradio.com

This Week in Winona with Executive Director at Visit Winona, Pat Mutter

(KWNO)- Pat Mutter returns to speak with KWNO about upcoming events in the area as the Summer days dwindle down. This week, Mutter discusses the last Mississippi sippin’ event at the Marine Art Museum, River Boat Dockings this month, Karate Camp 2, and the Pez convention and gives some insight on the brand new establishment, Muddled Thyme!
WINONA, MN
wiproud.com

Monroe County: Down a Country Road

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Today, a small business near the village of Cashton doesn’t really look like a business at all. In fact, it resembles a small town. Kathy Kuderer lives a few miles outside the village of Cashton, where she’s created her own personal village. Down a Country Road is a collection of gift shops situated on the Kuderer farm, which are managed by Kathy and her husband.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
visitwinona.com

This Week in Winona: Sept. 6-11, 2022

Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mississippi Sippin’ Minnesota Marine Art Museum. Wednesday, September 7. 1:00 pm – 11:30 pm American Melody Boat Docking...
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Big Muddy fires up BBQ battle

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce's sixth annual Big Muddy Brew ‘N Que grilling competition highlighted six local flavors of barbecue in a heated food battle. Some of the competitors went for tried and true dishes while others put their own twist on the classics. A panel of six judges and the crowd respectively picked who they thought was the best in the competition.
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy