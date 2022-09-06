Read full article on original website
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
Helicopter video shows devastation of Fairview Fire in Hemet, California
Aerial coverage from KTLA’s helicopter showed the deadly Fairview Fire as it destroyed structures, including several homes, in outskirts of Hemet, California on Monday. The fire had burned 5,000 acres and was only 5% contained as of Wednesday morning. Several thousand homes have been under mandatory evacuation orders since Monday afternoon when the fire first […]
The Hemet, Calif. 2022 Fire: Damage, the Current Death Toll, and More
While many of us were enjoying BBQs and days at the beach this past Labor Day, Southern California residents were dealing with a natural disaster. Dead vegetation — parched from the ongoing droughts — went up in flames in Riverside County on Monday, Sept. 5. What's known as the Hemet, Calif. fire, or Fairview fire, ignited shortly after 2 p.m., and quickly scorched thousands of acres, causing mass destruction. By nightfall, a small amount was contained, but more work is to be done.
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,500 acres; another evacuation order issued
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,500 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes. “The fire activity has been very unpredictable,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said at the scene Tuesday morning. The brush fire broke […]
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
Hemet fire today: California firefighters battle 500-acre blaze with emergency evacuations underway after flames spread
FIREFIGHTERS were battling a brush fire in California on Monday that rapidly grew to 500 acres. The Fairview Fire erupted around 3.37pm and was burning in light to medium vegetation, according to fire officials. Evacuations were ordered for areas near Hemet Valley, South or Thornton Avenue, North of Play Butte...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Water fatalities reported over holiday
PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting
The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Pico Rivera girl dies after becoming trapped underneath boat in storm-tossed Lake Havasu
A 17-year-old girl from Pico Rivera has died after a monsoon storm hit Lake Havasu, trapping her underneath a boat.The girl had been swimming with several others near Havasu Landing Casino on Lake Havasu when the storm hit the area with extremely high winds, capsizing a boat and trapping her underneath, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.Mohave County Sheriff's divers were called int to rescue the girl from underneath the capsized boat, and she was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was eventually flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where she pronounced dead at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.The girl's name has not been released.The National Weather Service out of Las Vegas had warned boaters to stay alert, particularly on Mohave and Lake Havasu, due to storms that were seen developing Sunday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings had been issued for the areas that same evening.The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Corporal Blackard or Deputy Poe at (760) 326-9200.
3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce
A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of Southern California street
A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a California street this week, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the road.
Magnitude-3.4 quake strikes near Banning
A small earthquake shook Riverside County early Tuesday morning.A magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck about 5.1 miles south-southwest of Banning at about 4:55 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake hit at a depth of nearly 11 miles.The epicenter of the earthquake appeared to be in middle of the Morongo Reservation, which is north of Banning.Residents in Cathedral City and Hemet felt the earthquake, according to "Did You Feel It?" reports to the USGS. At least one person reported feeling the earthquake out of San Diego.There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.The earthquake comes just a few days after another small earthquake rattled the Inland Empire over the weekend. A magnitude-3.6 earthquake struck near Jurupa Valley Saturday morning.
Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs
A 51-year-old woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder today. Sheila Johnson of Desert Hot Springs was also charged with a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, as well as sentence-enhancing allegations for fleeing the scene, being armed, causing great bodily harm and engaging The post Woman charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Officials searching for inmate who walked away from LA County fire camp
ACTON, Calif. - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Matthew Wells was discovered missing Monday, Sept. 5 at 2:45 p.m. during a head count, according to CDCR. A search...
foxla.com
Toddler drowns in Fontana pool in 'tragic accident'
FONTANA, Calif. - A two-year-old boy has died after being found drowning in a pool in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called out to the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue in Fontana shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, after a relative said they'd found the child drowning in the pool. Deputies got the child out of the pool, but he wasn't breathing. Deputies attempted CPR, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Fires spark as thunderstorms move through San Bernardino mountains
Two trees caught fire Sunday as thunderstorms made their way through the San Bernardino County Mountains. Ground crews and aircraft were called to work on two confirmed single tree fires in the Running Springs area, San Bernardino National Forest officials tweeted. Aircraft were needed as there are minimal ground fire crews in the Running Springs […]
Arrest made in disappearance of 71-year-old Escondido man
A man has been arrested following the disappearance of a 71-year-old man in August, Escondido Police said Tuesday.
Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized
A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
Back-to-back deadly crashes in Cathedral City Sunday morning
Two back-to-back crashes left two people dead Sunday morning in Cathedral City. The collisions happened within hours of each other and just more than 3 miles apart. Police said the first was around 6 a.m. near Quick Quack Car Wash on Ramon Road between Cathedral Canyon Drive and Canyon Vista Road. A pedestrian was killed The post Back-to-back deadly crashes in Cathedral City Sunday morning appeared first on KESQ.
