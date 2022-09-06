Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
spectrumnews1.com
What is Delta 8 THC and how is it legal?
MADISON, Wis. — Alan Robinson is the cofounder of Herbal Aspect, which is a Black-owned cannabis company based in Madison. In April of 2014, Wisconsin Act 267 was enacted and this legalized the use of medical marijuana throughout the state. The interest in Delta 8 THC has grown drastically...
spectrumnews1.com
A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
LA-area officials mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles and California officials joined leaders worldwide Thursday in mourning the death — and celebrating the life — of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades. What You Need To...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Slow rent-relief funds adding to struggle, leaving some homeless
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Rent increases are leaving some homeless and now slow relief funding is adding to the struggle. Deborah Isbell has been in tears. “I've been clean almost two years and I’m stuck out here, and I can’t seem to get unstuck…. I have no place to go,” said Isbell.
spectrumnews1.com
2 charged in series of daytime robberies
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two men were charged Tuesday in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale. What You Need To Know. Dangelo Thomas, 25, and Demoryie Watts, 21, are set...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials issue public health alert for suspected drug overdose activity in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health alert for Milwaukee County on Wednesday after a spike in suspected drug overdose activity. Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, DHS identified 26 reports of overdoses in hospital emergency rooms, which is higher than normal, according to the department's Facebook post.
spectrumnews1.com
Live Blog: Wisconsin leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
WISCONSIN — Queen Elizabeth II died at 96-years-old on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. Wisconsin leaders have offered their thoughts and support from across the sea.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
spectrumnews1.com
Full interview: J.R. Majewski discusses race against Rep. Marcy Kaptur
FREMONT, Ohio — As November’s midterm elections approach, Republican J.R. Majewski spoke exclusively with Spectrum News about his race against longtime Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio’s 9th District. The full, uncut conversation from Aug. 22 can be viewed above or the full transcript can be viewed...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Beshear ordered the flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday. According to a news release on Thursday, the order is in accordance with a similar proclamation issued by the White House.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Beshear announces Perry County to receive $11.6 million for infrastructure improvements after floods
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that $11.6 million will go to Perry County for improvements on infrastructure, water treatment and public safety following the floods in July. The funds will go toward a new water treatment plant in Buckhorn, a new ambulance station for Hazard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Casey Goodson Jr.'s family wants suit against Ohio deputy to proceed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The family of a Black man shot by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy asked a federal court on Wednesday to stop delaying their wrongful death lawsuit against the deputy. What You Need To Know. Casey Goodson was shot and killed by an Ohio Sheriff's deputy...
Comments / 0