Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
After 45 years in space, the Voyager probes are just starting out
As much of the space community’s attention remains focused on the delayed Artemis rocket launch and the return to the moon, two relics of the Space Age continue to make their way across the void between the stars, sending back valuable information to scientists on Earth. The Voyager 1...
Scientists are about to discover the weirdest planets in the Universe thanks to Nasa’s Webb Telescope
Exoplanets, worlds beyond our own Solar System, are a wild bunch: some are gas giants like Jupiter, but are scorching hot due to orbiting closer to their star than Mercury does the Sun, some are frozen hulks, while others may be water worlds covered entirely by ocean, and still others may sport clouds and rain of liquid gemstones.And some of them, somewhere, could host life as we know. Or even as we don’t.Scientists have discovered thousands of these worlds since the 1990s, and exoplanet science has already changed the way scientists think about the universe, and our place within it....
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
NASA prepares for powerful maiden moon rocket launch
Final preparations are underway for the first flight of the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA. Mark Strassmann reports on NASA's Artemis missions and long-term exploration goals.
Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- The Orbital Reef team, led by partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, has successfully completed its System Definition Review (SDR) with NASA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005045/en/ Orbital Reef Space Station, led by co-lead investment partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, advances to design phase after NASA review. (Photo: Business Wire)
NASA solves data glitch on its iconic Voyager 1 spacecraft - but the mystery remains
Since May, the engineering team with NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft had been trying to solve a mystery. The 45-year-old spacecraft seemed to be in excellent condition, receiving and executing commands from Earth, along with gathering and returning science data - but the probe's attitude articulation and control system (AACS) was sending garbled information about its health and activities to mission controllers.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
An asteroid 10 times faster than a rifle bullet will pass near Earth tomorrow
Its width is half of a wingspan of a Boeing 767.
Nasa to repair Moon rocket fuel leak on the launch pad after second scrubbed launch attempt
Nasa will attempt to repair the fuel leak that forced the agency to postpone the second launch attempt of its big new Moon rocket without rolling the rocket off the launch pad.Nasa’s attempted to fuel its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for its first test flight on Saturday, 3 September, but was forced to call the launch off due to a leak in a quick disconnect, an interface between the liquid hydrogen rocket fuel line that loads propellant into the rocket and the rocket’s fuel tank.The agency will not attempt another launch earlier than 19 September.Nasa will now attempt to...
How to watch Nasa smash satellite into asteroid LIVE in ‘apocalypse defence’ mission
NASA will test its planetary defences by smashing a spacecraft into an asteroid later this month – and you can watch it live. Live coverage of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission's final moments will be streamed around the globe. How to watch DART live stream. Nasa has...
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
Detailed orbital calculations will help assess the effect of the asteroid smasher. Six nights of observations by two powerful telescopes confirmed that the orbit of double asteroid Didymos is perfectly aligned for NASA's asteroid-smashing DART spacecraft to arrive in late September. The observations, conducted in early July by the Lowell...
On This Day In Space: Sept. 8, 2004: NASA's Genesis spacecraft crash-lands in Utah
On Sept. 8, 2004, NASA's Genesis spacecraft crash-landed in Utah after its parachutes failed to deploy.
ComicBook
NASA Fixed Voyager I Even Though It's Out in Interstellar Space
Fret not, Voyager 1 is still floating amongst the stars and communicating with officials at NASA, even though it's floating along in interstellar space. Celebrating the 45th anniversary of the craft's launch on Tuesday, researchers on the Voyager mission managed to solve a glitch affecting the decades-old technology. Now, mission control is once again in contact with the satellite, which crossed into interstellar space 10 years ago. As of this month, the craft is over 10 billion miles from Earth.
Phys.org
How to watch NASA's Artemis I moon rocket launch: TV schedule, streaming info
Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, NASA is again aiming for the moon. The Artemis I mission will blast off Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. "Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for deep-space exploration and demonstrate our...
NASA postpones Artemis I mission for at least 2 1/2 weeks after hydrogen leak
NASA scratched the Artemis I mission indefinitely Saturday after a fuel leak derailed the launch of the spacecraft for the second time in a week.
