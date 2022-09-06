Read full article on original website
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire evacuations reduced
MERLIN, Ore.- Many fire evacuations in Josephine County have been either reduced or eliminated due to containment and fire lines. The Josephine County Sheriff's office has eliminated the Level 1: GET READY notifications for areas east of the Rum Creek Fire, which includes Weed, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland and Wolf Creek. The Level 2: GET SET east of Hog Creek has also been reduced to a Level 1: GET READY.
Van Meter Fire Update 9/8/22
The #VanMeterFire is burning on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported on September 7, 2022, at 12:24 p.m. Current size estimate is 3,500 acres and no containment. Fire personnel worked through the night on structure protection and fire suppression. The local Type 3 Incident...
Van Meter fire blows up to 3,500 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 5:52 pm. With 0% containment, the Van Meter fire is burning 3,500 acres on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the incident commander for the Van Meter fire, have reduced the evacuation level for the north end of the fire to a LEVEL 2 (BE READY). This includes the area of Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd to So. Poe Valley Rd and So. Poe Valley Rd to Weber Rd. The area is open to local traffic only and residents should be advised that if fire and weather conditions change it may be necessary to increase the evacuation level.
Thunderstorms Spark Numerous Small Fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
6 LIGHTNING CONFIRMED FIRES ON DOUGLAS DISTRICT
A Wednesday morning thunderstorm in the county has resulted in six lightning caused fires in the southeast part of the Douglas Forest Protective Association’s Douglas District,. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said DFPA crews initiated an aggressive initial attack, utilizing ten engines, plus overhead crews, 1 timber-faller, 2 dozers,...
RUM CREEK FIRE TESTED AGAIN
With critical fire weather conditions happening, the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County, is being tested again. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the conditions may cause the fire to flare up and promote the rapid spread of fire. Crews completed the last of the planned tactical...
Despite hazardous weather conditions, Rum Creek fire increases containment to 45%
MERLIN — Updated Sept. 7 at 1:14 pm:. The following areas have been downgraded from a Level 1:. Level 1 - BE READY downgraded for the following areas: North of Lower Grave Creek Road, Shan Creek Road, Gunnell Road, Louse Creek areas; South of the Douglas County boundary, and Tunnel and Mill Creeks; East of Lower Grave Creek Road, Quartz Creek Road, Burned Timber Creek, and Crow Road areas; West of Interstate 5 and Pinecrest. INCLUDES Wolf Creek, Leland, Hugo, Three Pines, and Merlin Areas.
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Fast spreading Van Meter fire causing evacuations orders in Klamath County
9:08 Update: ODF Type 1 Incident Management Team 3 is headed to the Van Meter Fire in the Klamath-Lake District. This fire on Stukel Mountain southeast of Klamath Falls is estimated at 800-1,000 acres with rapid spread. Evacuations are in effect. 5:22 Update: Evacuation centers have opened up in Klamath...
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
Fire in Keno Destroys Structure
On Friday evening, Keno Fire responded to a structure fire in the Worden area. Some personnel were already in the area, and were arriving on scene as 911 dispatched the call. The fire engine from our Worden station arrived and we initiated fire attack. The fire had vented from the south end of the building, and at that point we had winds of 30-35 mph from the southwest, pushing the fire through the building rapidly.
Mountain fire: no growth overnight, but weather conditions present risks
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Mountain fire experienced no new fire growth overnight, but small periods of flare ups were observed within direct control lines. The mountain fire is now 11,690 acres with a containment level of 30%. Its burning on Gazelle-Callahan Road, 9 miles southwest of the community of Gazelle.
Firefighters rescue lost dog "Otis" from Rum Creek fire area
MERLIN — Thanks to a team of firefighters, Otis, an elderly Jack Russell terrier, is now safe and sound after spending four days in the Whisky Creek area while the Rum Creek fire steadily approached. “I love a good ending,” Merlin resident, Robert Clark, told the Oregon Department of...
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
New Klamath County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres in a day
A new fire, the Van Meter Fire, broke out Wednesday on Stukel Mountain, southeast of Klamath Falls, and by day's end was estimated at 800 to 1,000 acres, with evacuations under way, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is...
FireWatch: Some Mill Fire evacuees may return to areas without evacuation orders
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Some Mill Fire evacuation orders are reducing to warnings for some area near the Mill Fire in southern Siskiyou County. CalFire says the following ZONES in Evacuation Order areas have been downgraded. LST-5218-C SIS-5304-B SIS-5304-C SIS-5313-A SIS-5310-A SIS-5307-B SIS-5307-C WED-5408. WED-5420. WED-5417. ROAD CLOSURES INCLUDE:. -Hoy...
Rum Creek fire burning 19,495 acres: high winds, temps to test containment lines
MERLIN — The Rum Creek fire is now burning 19,495 acres with 34% of the blaze now contained. Firefighters have found three more burned buildings, bringing the total structure losses to two residences and four minor buildings. The Oregon Department of Forestry noted that these buildings were likely destroyed during the rapid spread of the fire on Aug. 26 when firefighters were unable to access that region.
FireWatch: Dog gone incident brought a rescue at Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- Fire crews say today a "gimpy, geriatric Jack Russell terrier" is safe, surviving four days in rugged terrain at the Rum Creek Fire. The fire's Unified Command (UC) says today Otis the dog was rescued in the Whisky Creek drainage while the Rum Creek Fire burned down to the south shore of the Rogue River. The fire's size today is 20,029 burned acres with 34% containment, two homes in its six burned structures, and a crew of 1,840 personnel fighting the deadly, lightning-caused northern Josephine County wildfire.
Firefighters catch ride with rafters through Rum Creek Fire area
Mountainous and rough terrain can make battling wildfires in the Pacific Northwest even more challenging. Firefighters working the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County got some respite last week by catching a ride with river rafters. “The firefighters were so happy to see the guides, and the firefighters really enjoyed...
HEAT ADVISORY FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. Friday through 11:00 p.m. Saturday for most of central Douglas County. An Urgent Weather Message from the National Weather Service said an increased risk for heat illness is expected. High temperatures will be up to 104 degrees with lows in the mid 60’s.
