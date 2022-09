Denver Health officials celebrated the successes of people who completed treatment for opioids and methamphetamine during their annual Overdose Awareness Day event last Wednesday. They educated a small crowd about their programs to reach people who have an addiction. The health experts touted their peer navigator program, which employs people who once used drugs and were homeless or in prison, and whose lived experiences help them reach people in the throes of substance use disorders.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO