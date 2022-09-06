Read full article on original website
Inmate found dead at Cascade County jail
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that officers found inmate Aleesha Mae Kempa deceased in her cell.
Remembering Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick
Great Falls police officer Shane Chadwick is being remembered today, 28 years after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement report missing 85-year-old man found and ‘in good spirits’
BROWNING, Mont. - An 85-year-old man who was reported missing and found dehydrated is “in good spirits” after being airlifted by Alert Medical Services. On Sept. 5, Francis “Junior” Spotted Eagle’s family reported he was last seen on Sept. 4 around 6:00 pm. Spotted Eagle...
‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West
BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
Scammers target NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls were targeted by scammers recently. NorthWestern Energy (NWE) says on Sept. 6 at Sept. 7, scammers called customers in the Great Falls area, threatening to disconnect services unless they make a payment immediately. Customer service staff with NWE talked...
Great Falls City Commission votes on marijuana proposal
The work session had 19 in attendance and four of the five in public comment on marijuana opposed the ordinance.
Gibson Flats Fire suspects plead guilty
Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were charged for the fire
Structure fire & grass fire reported north of Conrad, evacuations started
CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening. According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad. Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area. Evacuations have...
Traffic alert for Thursday on 9th Street North
The construction activity will require lane shifts for northbound traffic on 9th Street North starting at the intersection with 2nd Avenue North.
Firefighters put out two structure fires in Great Falls over Labor Day weekend
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue extinguished two structure fires over Labor Day weekend. The first fire broke out at a dock house on Riverview Court the early morning of Sept. 3. GFFR said in a release no one was inside of the dock house during the fire.
Welcome home: MT ANG members return from deployment
The Montana Air National Guard welcomed home scores of airmen on Monday as they returned from a months-long deployment to Africa.
Only 2 To Go For Shelby
Shelby Market & Music, will wrap up for the season next Thursday, the 15th. Only 2 more markets to go... this Thursday, & next. Two more Thursdays to enjoy the fine food, vendors, farmers/producers, non-profit organizations, crafts & all the live music we've been enjoying from some of our local talent. Here's hoping you can make it the next couple of Thursdays over at Shelby City Park...
