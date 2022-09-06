ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, MT

Flathead Beacon

‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West

BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
Fairfield Sun Times

Scammers target NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls were targeted by scammers recently. NorthWestern Energy (NWE) says on Sept. 6 at Sept. 7, scammers called customers in the Great Falls area, threatening to disconnect services unless they make a payment immediately. Customer service staff with NWE talked...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Structure fire & grass fire reported north of Conrad, evacuations started

CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening. According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad. Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area. Evacuations have...
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Only 2 To Go For Shelby

Shelby Market & Music, will wrap up for the season next Thursday, the 15th. Only 2 more markets to go... this Thursday, & next. Two more Thursdays to enjoy the fine food, vendors, farmers/producers, non-profit organizations, crafts & all the live music we've been enjoying from some of our local talent. Here's hoping you can make it the next couple of Thursdays over at Shelby City Park...
SHELBY, MT

