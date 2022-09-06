Read full article on original website
Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad
Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Waits For Nate Diaz At The Airport
Khamzat Chimaev is having himself some fun ahead of his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. This Saturday, two of the UFC’s biggest names will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a five-round main event. However, if Nate Diaz “pulls up” to the city’s Harry Reid International Airport while Chimaev lurks, the “Borz” might not wait for the feeding bell to try collecting scraps.
John Dodson Reveals The Biggest Regret Of His UFC Career
John Dodson had an amazing run in the UFC, but there is one thing he regrets about his time there. During his UFC run, John Dodson was one of the best flyweights around. From 2011 to 2020, Dodson racked up ten wins in two different divisions. He holds wins over some of the best lighter-weight fighters ever, including TJ Dillashaw, and Pedro Munhoz. Dodson has now moved on with his career and is making a name for himself in bare-knuckle boxing.
Chimaev Explains Why He Won’t Fight Paulo Costa After Altercation
Khamzat Chimaev has a very simple reason why he has no interest in a Paulo Costa fight. Earlier this week, the duo almost came to blows during a heated verbal altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. A frothing Chimaev was held back by teammates as he hurled stinging insults and offers to throw down at Costa, who largely appeared calm and collected throughout the ordeal.
Nate Diaz Explains Why “Fake” Usman Was Never A Champion
Nate Diaz feels Kamaru Usman put himself in a terrible light regarding his recent comments about a potential fight with one of his friends. Diaz is set to face Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event this Saturday. He returns following nearly a two-year hiatus stemming from his last fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.
Jake Paul Rubs Fight Announcement In Dana White’s Face
Jake Paul has flaunted the fact that he’s accepted a boxing match with UFC legend Anderson Silva despite doubters, including Dana White, believing he would never take on the challenge. Paul is slated to face Silva in a boxing match on Oct. 29th in Phoenix, AZ. The matchup is...
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official, Paul Shares Round Prediction
Jake Paul will be taking on UFC legend Anderson Silva for his next test in the boxing ring on a Showtime pay-per-view on Oct. 29. News of the rumored Paul/Silva booking was announced Tuesday in an official news release and first shared on social media by Showtime. Paul had already...
Dana White Reacts To Chimaev/Costa Clash At UFC PI
UFC President Dana White has reacted after Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner Khamzat Chimaev almost got into a physical altercation with middleweight Paulo Costa. This weekend, Chimaev will return to the Octagon for his sixth outing under the UFC banner, and there aren’t many bigger names it could come against. Given that his dancing partner in the UFC 279 main event, Nate Diaz, is always down for a scrap, talk early in fight week surrounded a possible pre-fight altercation between “Borz” and the Stockton native.
Celebrity Prepared To Bet 10K On Diaz At UFC 279
Internet celebrity Faze Banks has today taken the side of Nate Diaz in his upcoming bout against Khamzat Chimaev, to the tune of ten thousand dollars. The YouTuber and influencer has 5.2 million subscribers and plenty of UFC-related content in his back catalogue. Clearly a fan of Nate Diaz, he will be going against the grain with this bet, as Chimaev is heavily favored to take the win home over the Stockton slugger.
Watch: Renzo Gracie Allegedly Fights Racist In NY Subway
Footage has emerged that allegedly shows Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and former mixed martial artist Renzo Gracie fighting a man on a New York subway platform. Gracie, a 6th degree BJJ black belt, won a pair of ADCC gold medals over two decades ago and competed under the banners of the UFC, PRIDE, K-1, and ONE Championship during a 23-fight MMA career between 1992 and 2018.
Chimaev & Holland Address UFC 279 Presser Backstage Incident
Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland have spoken out after a backstage altercation led to the UFC 279 press conference cancelation. Chimaev and Holland were slated to be two of the most vocal presences at the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday in Las Vegas. After a late start to the media availability, UFC President Dana White hosted an impromptu presser involving Holland and his upcoming opponent, Daniel Rodriguez without Chimaev, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, or Li Jingliang on stage.
Jake Paul Explains The Weight Limit Set For Silva Fight
Jake Paul has explained why his upcoming fight against Anderson Silva will be contested at a 187-pound weight limit. In Silva, Paul takes on one of the all-time MMA greats, as well as a boxer with a recent knockout on his record. Anderson Silva took out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr back in 2021 by knockout, before doing the same to former MMA fighter Tito Ortiz.
Adesanya Reacts To Male Stopping Trans Woman In MMA Fight
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has reacted to a clip of a male MMA fighter finishing a transgender woman in one round. The debate surrounding the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports has been a present topic in recent years. Last month, the WBC — regarded as boxing’s most prestigious governing body — reached its conclusion on the matter, banning trans fighters from competing against their stated gender. With that, the organization joins the likes of FINA, which oversees competitive swimming worldwide, and USA Powerlifting.
Rogan Identifies The Person Who Can Solve UFC’s Glove Problem
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has provided a solution for the promotion’s glove problem, which consistently sees fights halted by eye pokes. In fighting, fouls are inevitable in many aspects, with the odd shot connecting to a cup being hard to prevent. But one issue that has long existed and long been left alone is the frequent eye pokes that can be seen at most events. And given the importance of sight in mixed martial arts, the unintentional pokes can often lead to bouts being scrapped.
St-Pierre Admits Edwards “Would Have Given Me Trouble”
Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has assessed how a fight against reigning welterweight king Leon Edwards would play out. For a long time, GSP’s place on the all-time 170-pound throne appeared secure and largely untested. But then came along a “Nigerian Nightmare,” who racked up a record 15 straight wins in the division, including five successful title defenses after he ripped the title away from Tyron Woodley in 2019.
Watch: MMA Fighter Shuts Off Opponent In Rare Jab Knockout
MMA fighter Carlos Prates earned a first-round knockout by a method rarely seen used for a finishing blow in the modern era. Prates and Charles de Oliveira competed for the vacant welterweight title at SFT 37 in Sao Paulo, BR on Saturday. Both fighters had been on a roll leading up to the title fight in a highly anticipated main event.
Thiago Santos Signs With PFL Following Recent UFC Losing Skid
Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos has become the latest UFC standout to make the move to the PFL. News of Santos’ UFC departure and signing with the PFL was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “We are very excited to bring in Thiago Santos to...
Watch: Moreno & Topuria Visit With Valencia CF, Inspire Them To A Win
Brandon Moreno and Ilia Topuria recently spent some time in Spain to pump up a soccer team. It’s always nice to see MMA fighters outside of the cage doing some good deeds. UFC champion Brandon Moreno is a guy who likes to make appearances and get out and do some good work in different communities.
Chimaev Shares Take On ‘Bringing Children To Fights’ Issue
Khamzat Chimaev agrees with Conor McGregor‘s take that a fighter’s family, and particularly children, shouldn’t attend UFC fights. Chimaev is set to face Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner this Saturday night in Las Vegas, NV. This is his first UFC main event, and a win could give him a title shot for his next fight.
