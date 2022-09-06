Read full article on original website
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies reportZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies reportZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema DayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
WATCH: Motorcyclist takes troopers on high-speed chase in Florida
A motorcyclist took troopers on a high-speed chase in Florida over the Labor Day weekend.
How Florida Highway Patrol brought the Monopoly Motorcycle Bandit down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details are in on Florida Highway Patrol's pursuit, non-pursuit, aerial support and capture of a 25-year-old Jacksonville motorcyclist who fled from a trooper recklessly through traffic. Not only did Bradley Scott Allen try to make a run for it, he popped a wheelie while doing...
JSO operation against illegal street racing leads to several arrests
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a busy weekend for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, as a special operation was underway in response to illegal street racing and “Take Overs”. Takeovers typically involve a “flash mob” of spectators and cars that arrive at an intersection or other area to perform dangerous street racing stunts.
Jacksonville police search for man with active warrant in Southside area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for Edward Colton who has an active arrest warrant for failure to comply with career offender requirements. Colton was last seen driving a black Volkswagen Passat Wagon with Florida tag 'PJZ8Y' attached. He is known to be in the Southside...
JSO: Several arrests made after weekend car meet in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) Three people were arrested this past weekend as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office works to crackdown on illegal street racing across the First Coast. Over the past four months, JSO has concentrated numerous officers and resources to...
Putnam County Sheriff's Office looking for alleged gas thieves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual who may have stolen a large amount of gasoline from the Race Way in East Palatka. On Sept. 3, deputies say the people in the white truck shown below committed a bulk theft of gasoline.
Jacksonville police locate missing woman with autism after overnight search
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searched overnight for a missing and endangered adult. Thankfully, Selina Hampton was located safely early on Thursday morning, officials said. Officers responded to the 2100 block of The Woods Drive East, which is near Hodges and Atlantic Boulevard, around 10:00 p.m. on...
FHP: Motorcyclist arrested following reckless drive through Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Footage from what appears to be an FHP helicopter posted to Twitter comes with a warning from the Florida Highway Patrol: “If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail!”. The video appears to show the motorcyclist...
Jacksonville police officer arrested for alleged official misconduct, grand theft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an officer on Thursday afternoon during a media briefing. Donzalo Solomon has been arrested after about six years with JSO, Undersheriff Nick Burgos said during the briefing. Solomon is facing charges for official misconduct and grand theft. The...
Woman shot in head after couple breaks into her home demanding cellphone, Columbia deputies say
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A husband and wife are facing charges after breaking into a home and demanding a cellphone from a woman, according to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Brian Lee Harger, 50, and Rebecca Elizabeth Harger, 50, were arrested early Thursday morning after getting...
Nearly 4,000 crashes in Florida linked to drowsy driving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning drivers about the dangers of driving while tired. Last year, nearly 4,000 crashes in Florida were linked to drowsy driving. The department is reminding drivers “Take a break, to stay awake.” It warns missing even...
Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
Warrant: Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz arrested after ankle monitor removed, off-grid for 52 minutes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly-released warrant for Jacksonville rapper Noah Rayquan Williams, known by his stage name Spinabenz, says his GPS-tracking ankle monitor was removed and police do not know where he was for 52 minutes on August 29. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for possession of a...
JFRD: Four children, 1 adult injured in crash on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says four pediatric patients and one adult have been rushed to a hospital after a crash on Atlantic Boulevard near General Doolittle Drive. JFRD says the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 11200 block of Atlantic Boulevard and described...
JSO: Foul play suspected in death investigation in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Moncrief Park area Tuesday according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of W 25th Street in response to an unresponsive individual. The Jacksonville...
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz faces trial delay on firearms charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper won’t go to trial as scheduled after a judge agreed to postpone the case at the request of prosecutors. Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, is charged with possession of a firearm by a gang-related felon. His successful music career, which includes the viral-verging-on-mainstream video “Who I Smoke,” is in part predicated on his affiliation with a violent street gang that police say has committed dozens of homicides.
Jacksonville leaders put together ordinance that they say would crack down on panhandling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several members of the Jacksonville City Council put together an ordinance that would amend the city's traffic code. The amendment would make it unlawful to loiter and panhandle at any designated roadway. Both the driver and the panhandler would face $100 fines for each violation. After...
Inmate charged after attacking Detention Deputy
A 27-year-old Jacksonville man already behind bars at the Green Roof Inn for possessing a stolen vehicle in the City of Bunnell now faces more charges after spitting on and fighting a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Detention Deputy who was attempting to transfer him from one cell to another.
Report: Man arrested in connection to shooting of teen on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Michael Byers, 34, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in relation to the incident, according to the...
Injured teen shows up at hospital hours after car struck by gunfire, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound after a car was struck by gunfire and then located by police on the city’s Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check...
