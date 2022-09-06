ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Nearly 4,000 crashes in Florida linked to drowsy driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is warning drivers about the dangers of driving while tired. Last year, nearly 4,000 crashes in Florida were linked to drowsy driving. The department is reminding drivers "Take a break, to stay awake." It warns missing even...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz faces trial delay on firearms charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper won't go to trial as scheduled after a judge agreed to postpone the case at the request of prosecutors. Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, is charged with possession of a firearm by a gang-related felon. His successful music career, which includes the viral-verging-on-mainstream video "Who I Smoke," is in part predicated on his affiliation with a violent street gang that police say has committed dozens of homicides.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Inmate charged after attacking Detention Deputy

A 27-year-old Jacksonville man already behind bars at the Green Roof Inn for possessing a stolen vehicle in the City of Bunnell now faces more charges after spitting on and fighting a Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) Detention Deputy who was attempting to transfer him from one cell to another.
BUNNELL, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
