ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCAU 9 News

40 years ago, Iowa paperboy went missing … and hasn’t been found

By Linda Cook
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4D0A_0hjOBVXR00

(WHBF) — Monday marked 40 years that one of the most high-profile cases of a missing child in modern times began in Iowa.

The story of the missing West Des Moines paperboy continues to captivate people worldwide.

Johnny Gosch disappeared in the early hours of September 5, 1982 on his paper route.

Witnesses saw Johnny at a paper drop, where he was picking up his newspapers for delivery.

Another paperboy said he saw Johnny talking with a stocky man in a blue two-toned car near the paper drop. According to another witness, Johnny said the man was asking for directions and that a man seemed to be following Johnny.

Johnny’s parents, John and Noreen Gosch, realized he was missing after they began to receive phone calls from customers whose papers hadn’t arrived.

Two blocks from their home, John Gosch found Johnny’s wagon with newspapers.

In March 1983, a woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said Johnny ran up to her. He was being chased by two men.

Siouxlanders celebrate Labor Day at annual picnic

Johnny said “Please, lady, help me! My name is John David Gosch.”

The two men dragged the boy away.

Johnny’s picture was among the first to be featured on milk cartons in a campaign to find missing children.

Meanwhile, law enforcement continues to track leads. Officials say this this is not considered to be a cold case, and that the investigation continues.

“This case is not a cold case,” police said Monday. “It is not closed. At this time, it is still open, and we’re going to continue to pursue any tip that we get so we can help bring that closure to the family, the nation and the community that has such a vested interest in this case.”

Still, the Johnny Gosch case is listed on cold-case websites and other missing-person sites. And this case continues to receive national publicity.

The 2014 documentary “Who Took Johnny?” is streaming on Amazon Prime and other platforms.

Noreen Gosch lobbied for “The Johnny Gosch Bill” – state legislation that mandated an immediate police response to reports of missing children. It became law in Iowa in 1984, and similar laws were passed in Missouri and other states.

Johnny’s mother says he visited her in 1997, and told her he had been a victim of a pedophile ring. He said he lived under an assumed identity because he did not think it was safe to come home.

No arrests ever have been made in connection with the case. But that is not discouraging Des Moines police:

“We are not going to stop investigating this case until we get some form of closure,” police said Monday. “So our practice remains the same and our goal remains the same. We want closure for the family, for all the people that have a vested interest, in this case, law enforcement agencies of the community, the nation, we want to bring Johnny home every night and with his family. And if that can’t happen, we at least want some form of closure for this case.”

Law enforcement asks the public to help. If you have any tips or information that could help bring close to Johnny’s family, please call your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 13

crawdad
3d ago

Johnny's mom said he visited her in 1997? A little clarification here? Is she talking about his visit as in a dream? One of the worse things for a parent to go through is having a missing child. 🙏

Reply(3)
7
Related
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI searches Granger home

GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
GRANGER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Iowa#Paperboy#Labor Day
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
OSKALOOSA, IA
I-Rock 93.5

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa

If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza

*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota

Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota have some dangerous roadways. Some are more deadly than others. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Multiple Iowa law enforcement officers part of extremist militia group

A Linn Mar elementary school teacher shares a special connection with her students. Remembrance Park is dedicated to the memory of the earliest Johnson County residents. Officers involved in William Rich shooting identified. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dozens took to the streets to demand answers from Cedar Rapids Police on...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
FUN 104

Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy