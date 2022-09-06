ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

NebraskaTV

No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Fair wraps up for 2022

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is packing it in for another year at Fonner Park, after celebrating one of its most successful years to date. In all, over 287,000 people perused the fair, taking in the rides of the midway, food vendors, and much more. When...
KSNB Local4

Successful 2022 Nebraska State Fair with attendance, sales up

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Clean up was underway Tuesday morning at Fonner Park as the Nebraska State Fair celebrated another successful year. The fair finished its 11-day run in Grand Island with a 7.9% increase in attendance, with an estimated 287,367 guests. State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said...
Nebraska Industry
Nebraska Business
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
Panhandle Post

Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska

Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
kbhbradio.com

Producer-owned Nebraska beef processing plant signs agreement with U.S. supermarket giant

NORTH PLATTE, NE — It’s long odds; starting up a 1,500 +head per day beef processing plant and expecting to stay in business. Cattlemen have tried establishing their own beef processing operations before, with limited success. New operations can’t bring to bear the economies of scale that the ‘big four’, owned primarily by Brazil and China interests, can…and do.
KSNB Local4

No. 11 UNK football stunned by Pittsburg State in home opener

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The No. 11-ranked Nebraska-Kearney football team hosted Pittsburg State in its home opener at Cope Stadium Thursday. The Lopers held a 21-7 lead, but found themselves down 28-21 in the fourth quarter. UNK tied the game at 28, but the Gorillas scored a 72-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining to pull off the 35-28 upset.
PITTSBURG, KS
journaldemocrat.com

Nebraska State Patrol news

School safety reminder issued by State Patrol, education department. As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants

Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
NEBRASKA STATE

