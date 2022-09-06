CEDAR CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar Creek Fire Department in Taney County is looking to rebuild. A grant will help with some of the costs. 2018 was the last time Cedar Creek had a fully functioning fire department. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it made recruiting even more difficult. The department now has eight volunteer firefighters. One of the first projects on the staff’s list was getting three AEDs functional again. With the help of a Skaggs Foundation grant, the department purchased the necessary supplies for the medical devices.

TANEY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO