Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

Police: Fight led to shooting at Talladega plant

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
TALLADEGA, AL
Midfield, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

BPD launches Operation Silent Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says

A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Carjacking suspect shot, killed after chase in St. Clair County

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A carjacking suspect was shot and killed after leading authorities in St. Clair County, Alabama on a chase before being shot and killed in a Taco Bell parking lot in Springville. Watch the video above to see St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray speaking to the media about the incident.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
Martin Luther King
CBS 42

Birmingham PD investigating homicide caused by argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday. At approximately 11:55 a.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1400 Block of 17th Street North on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the person of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two Birmingham men killed in crash in Autauga County

AUTAUGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two men from Birmingham were killed in a crash on September 4. Authorities say 24-year-old Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez and 28-year-old Evangalist A. Alfredo were killed when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Suspect surrenders during Pleasant Grove standoff

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man surrendered after a standoff with police that lasted hours on Wednesday. According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received calls of a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police […]
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham shooting leaves one person dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a shooting Monday night. At approximately 7 p.m., BPD received reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and took accounts from residents that an adult female was shot and taken to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

23-year-old woman shot dead in Birmingham’s 7th homicide since Friday

The bloodshed in Birmingham continued Monday night when a woman was shot dead during an altercation on the city’s southwest side. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Keondra Ra’Shun Hollis. Just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of...

