insideedition.com

Mississippi Minister Confessed to Killing a Missing Man in 2019: Cops

A Mississippi minister confessed to the killing of a 2019 missing man after he came under “heavy conviction” from the crime, according to police. Roger Loyd Taylor went missing on March 10, 2019, in Alabama and has since been a missing person case in both Alabama and Mississippi, according to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Police said Taylor’s vehicle was found during searches done in Monroe County but Taylor was not.
wbrc.com

Two Birmingham men killed in crash in Autauga County

AUTAUGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two men from Birmingham were killed in a crash on September 4. Authorities say 24-year-old Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez and 28-year-old Evangalist A. Alfredo were killed when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
wbrc.com

Hale Co. Disaster Drill

St. Clair Co. Sheriff updates carjacking, officer-involved shooting. Vigil held for shooting victims, mother has lost three sons to violence. Vigil held for shooting victims, mother has lost three sons to violence. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's funding. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest

A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
wbrc.com

Hale County hosts tornado disaster drill Thursday evening

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County has been hit by two tornadoes and dealt with some damaging straight-line wind events in 2022. That’s why the County EMA Director wants to be more effective when it comes to responding to weather related emergencies. Hale County EMA will host a...
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
WJTV 12

Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
wbrc.com

Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
vicksburgnews.com

Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.

If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County makes plans for new partial jail

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County is undertaking a major revamp with its jail. The plan is to tear down part of it and rebuild it, a process that’ll take about two years. The price tag will be around $16 million, and the reason is the sheriff’s department felt...
