‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff. It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with...
Mississippi Minister Confessed to Killing a Missing Man in 2019: Cops
A Mississippi minister confessed to the killing of a 2019 missing man after he came under “heavy conviction” from the crime, according to police. Roger Loyd Taylor went missing on March 10, 2019, in Alabama and has since been a missing person case in both Alabama and Mississippi, according to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Police said Taylor’s vehicle was found during searches done in Monroe County but Taylor was not.
Two Birmingham men killed in crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two men from Birmingham were killed in a crash on September 4. Authorities say 24-year-old Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez and 28-year-old Evangalist A. Alfredo were killed when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
Mississippi man who reportedly took ex-girlfriend, 8-month-old child hostage arrested after two-day manhunt
A Mississippi man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was taken into custody after a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster of Lexington was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without...
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
Hale Co. Disaster Drill
St. Clair Co. Sheriff updates carjacking, officer-involved shooting. Vigil held for shooting victims, mother has lost three sons to violence. Vigil held for shooting victims, mother has lost three sons to violence. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's funding. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's...
Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest
A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
California woman sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in Alabama murder
ALABAMA (WRBL) – A California woman has pleaded guilty to a 2017 Tuscaloosa County murder. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, on Aug. 31, 2022, Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder during the course of kidnapping. Confetti-Duenas, of San Francisco, was […]
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly shot girlfriend and her parents, then fled
A Mississippi man is behind bars after he reportedly fled after he shot his girlfriend and her parents. Deon Woods, 32, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault. The shootings reportedly happened after...
Hale County hosts tornado disaster drill Thursday evening
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County has been hit by two tornadoes and dealt with some damaging straight-line wind events in 2022. That’s why the County EMA Director wants to be more effective when it comes to responding to weather related emergencies. Hale County EMA will host a...
Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
Death Investigation Underway in Demopolis After Rail Crew Finds Body
A death investigation is underway in Demopolis, Alabama after a worker spotted a body floating in the water under a railroad trestle there Tuesday afternoon. Police in Demopolis confirmed the news to the Thread, which was first reported by the West Alabama Watchman. A DPD spokesperson said the body was...
Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
Endangered/missing child alert issued for 15-year-old Mississippi girl
Mississippi authorities have issued an endangered/missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for Mashayla Jackson, 15, of Tunica. Jackson is described as a black female, 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair. She was last seen...
Alabama business owner works to ease Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis
A small Alabama business owner is doing his part to help those affected by the water crisis in Mississippi. Lorenzo Martin has spent the last few days collecting water cases to send to the neighboring state, according to a news report. “Sometimes you can sit back and watch things happen....
Tuscaloosa County makes plans for new partial jail
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County is undertaking a major revamp with its jail. The plan is to tear down part of it and rebuild it, a process that’ll take about two years. The price tag will be around $16 million, and the reason is the sheriff’s department felt...
Tuscaloosa McDonald’s Worker Points Gun at Family, Flees Police, Jumps from Balcony
A man was hospitalized after brandishing a gun at a McDonald's in Tuscaloosa, fleeing from police and jumping from a second-story apartment building Tuesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to the Thread that the initial incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. at the McDonald's on 15th Street. Taylor...
