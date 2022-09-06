Body-worn camera footage from the Simi Valley Police Department captured a black bear that broke into a Simi Valley home over the weekend to steal some snacks. According to the police, the owner of the home in the 2600 block of Blossom Street called 911 on Sunday and said the bear was in her house, and she and her son were locked in an upstairs bedroom.

