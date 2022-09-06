Read full article on original website
After girlfriend suffers heat exhaustion in Santa Barbara wilderness, man dies while trying to get help
A man from Ventura was found dead in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County Thursday morning following a dayslong search after he left his girlfriend behind to get help when she began suffering heat exhaustion. The body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near Gaviota State Park along Highway 101, […]
Search crews find body of missing hiker in Gaviota
A hiker reported missing along a Gaviota Hot Springs trail over the weekend was found dead Thursday morning.
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Body of missing Central Coast hiker found after 4 days of searching, sheriff says
The man went missing while hiking with his girlfriend amid triple-digit temperatures.
Santa Barbara Edhat
KEYT
foxla.com
Missing male hiker identified as search continues
The man missing from the Trespass Trail and Gaviota area this past weekend has been identified as 29-year-old Tim Sgignoli. The post Missing male hiker identified as search continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Labor Day search efforts continue for missing hiker, Tim Sgrignoli
On a scorching Labor Day afternoon, ground crews, canines and drones have all been incorporated in the ongoing search for missing hiker, Tim Sgrignoli.
NBC Los Angeles
Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay
The anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Kay could bring two inches of rain to some areas this weekend. The strange weather should be gone by Monday. The post Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
KEYT
Little relief Wednesday with heat wave raging on
After another warm overnight, high temperatures are changing little Wednesday, staying well above average. The coast will be in the 80s, and inland in the 90s to 100s. Offshore trends are keeping skies mostly clear. The interior may get a little windy in the afternoon and early evening. An excessive...
‘Misery’ describes the feeling for those without cooling relief during prolonged heat wave
A cooling center map is available for those looking for heat relief on the Central Coast. While it is some help it may not be close enough to many residents suffering from the prolonged conditions. The post ‘Misery’ describes the feeling for those without cooling relief during prolonged heat wave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County names Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta as new public information officer
News Channel 3-12's own Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta has been named as the new public information officer for Santa Barbara County. The post Santa Barbara County names Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta as new public information officer appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
