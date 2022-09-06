ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Rescue, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Accidents
Santa Barbara Edhat

Body Found by Mission Street Offramp

A body was found near the Highway 101 offramp at Mission Street in Santa Barbara on Wednesday. Around 9:50 a.m., Santa Barbara Police responded to the area near Mission Creek and the northbound offramp and discovered the body of a male transient, around 60 years of age, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
foxla.com

Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
CARPINTERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Helicopter Rescue
NBC Los Angeles

Bear Breaks Into Simi Valley Home, Eats Snacks, Runs When Police Arrive

Body-worn camera footage from the Simi Valley Police Department captured a black bear that broke into a Simi Valley home over the weekend to steal some snacks. According to the police, the owner of the home in the 2600 block of Blossom Street called 911 on Sunday and said the bear was in her house, and she and her son were locked in an upstairs bedroom.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Pursuit in Goleta

Sheriff’s deputies are pursuing a vehicle in Goleta. During the pursuit the suspect called dispatch saying he needed to use the restroom and refused to stop, then disconnected. Deputy has visual, heading EB on Cathedral Oaks passing Turnpike. Lost visual again. Last seen on Foothill Road towards the city....
GOLETA, CA
KEYT

Little relief Wednesday with heat wave raging on

After another warm overnight, high temperatures are changing little Wednesday, staying well above average. The coast will be in the 80s, and inland in the 90s to 100s. Offshore trends are keeping skies mostly clear. The interior may get a little windy in the afternoon and early evening. An excessive...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Happenings: Sept. 8-15, 2022

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, community resources and needs. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com. VENTURA COUNTY MOBILE LIBRARY/BIBLIOTECO MÓVIL DEL CONDADO DE VENTURA | 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children’s storytime! The Ventura County Mobile Library is coming to Harmon Canyon Preserve on the first Thursday of every month, starting Sept. 8. Meet at the trailhead at 10:30 a.m. for children’s storytime. You can also check out a book to read under Harmon’s oaks, get a library card, pick up book holds, and check out and return items. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Who knew: Santa Barbara Trolley Company

For more information on the Santa Barbara Trolley Company visit their website. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 5, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy