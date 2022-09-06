ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Music Hall of Fame is back with a new class, a big ceremony and a few surprises

By Bob Mehr and John Beifuss, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
It’s been three years since the Memphis Music Hall of Fame last inducted a new class of honorees. But following an extended pandemic pause, the event will return on Sept. 15, with the Hall enshrining eight more music legends, just in time to mark the organization’s 10th anniversary.

This year’s Memphis Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony will once again take place at Downtown’s Cannon Center for the Performing Arts. And no one is happier to have in-person festivities back than John Doyle, the president and CEO of the Hall.

After COVID-19 threw the Hall’s 2020 plans into chaos, Doyle had hoped to resume with a new class and ceremonies in 2021.

“Around Mach of 2021 we began looking toward a live ceremony, and we started talking about dates, but then another [COVID] spike took place, and we were unsure about doing it,” Doyle says. “Instead, we decided to hold off on the live ceremony, but decided to develop and produce an hour-long broadcast show, a retrospective on the history of the Hall of Fame and the great musicians in it.”

The resulting television special, titled "Memphis Music Hall of Fame 10th Anniversary Celebration," has aired three times on Circle — a cable network that specializes in music and lifestyle programs — since March and is still available on demand as well.

MEMPHIS CONCERTS:Backstreet Boys to Doobie Brothers: 14 Memphis concerts you shouldn't miss in September

MEMPHIS MUSIC:Stax songwriting great David Porter announces new album project, 'Chapter 1...Back in the Day'

“We were really happy with the program and the way it came out,” Doyle says, “and we felt like it really further elevated the Hall and the national awareness about it.”

As part of the 10th anniversary of the Hall and to celebrate the 2022 class, Doyle is working hard to make the upcoming live festivities special.

Those who’ve attended previous Hall ceremonies can attest, the event is an always moving and joyful celebration of Memphis music and musicians. As in past years, most of the living honorees are expected to attend, joined by fellow inductees and other celebrated music-makers, from Memphis and beyond. (Justin Timberlake, John Prine, Snoop Dogg, Bootsy Collins, Jimmy Fallon and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones are among those who have participated in past shows.)

This year’s ceremonies will feature a mix of local greats and international icons. Doyle already has confirmed that Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant will be on hand, along with Stax legend Booker T. Jones — who is being inducted for the second time and is also set to perform. Doyle also hopes there will be some big “last-minute surprises.”

Here are five things to know about the Memphis Music Hall of Fame ceremony.

Memphis Music Hall of Fame

The Memphis Music Hall of Fame — operated by the Smithsonian-branded Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum — was launched in 2012, as a way of honoring musical greats from or associated with Memphis and the Mid-South.

After enshrining 25 members in its first year, the Hall has generally inducted between six to eight new members each year. With this year’s class, the Hall will reach 90 members, with a roll call that features local and international music icons from B.B. King to Elvis Presley to Justin Timberlake.

MEMPHIS RECORD PRESSING:Vinyl masters: How this Memphis company became one of the nation's largest record-makers

STAX RECORDS:HBO to produce Stax Records docuseries exploring legendary Memphis label's history

More than just big-name performers, the Hall has also sought to honor influential songwriters, session players, producers and label heads. Beyond rock, pop and R&B, the Hall has focused its efforts in acknowledging Memphis trailblazers in jazz, gospel, classical and opera.

The 2022 inductees

This year’s eight-member class represents a cross-section of artists across genres and generations:

Fred Ford (1939-1999). A clarinet player in the Douglass High School "Swingsters Orchestra," Ford — nicknamed "Sweet Daddy Goodlow" — achieved fame as a baritone saxophonist, playing in clubs around the country; backing such artists as Charlie Rich and Rufus Thomas at recording sessions at Sun and Stax; producing albums in the 1970s for Phineas Newborn and Cybill Shepherd; and achieving renewed popularity in a trio with "Honeymoon" Garner and Bill Tyus in the 1980s. Ford also reportedly provided the dog noises heard on Big Mama Thornton's original 1952 recording of "Hound Dog."

Jim Gaines: This Memphis native learned his craft in local recording studios before moving to San Francisco and becoming one of the industry's most successful studio wizards, working as a sound engineer and producer on such famed albums as the Steve Miller Band's "Fly Like an Eagle," Van Morrison's "St. Dominic's Preview," George Thorogood's "Bad to the Bone," Huey Lewis' "Sports" and Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Pride and Joy." In 2000, he was among the producers who shared the Album of the Year Grammy for Santana's "Supernatural," which has sold 30 million copies.

Booker T. Jones: Previously inducted in 2012 as a member of the Stax instrumental combo Booker T. & the MG's, this Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-winner will be recognized for his work as a solo artist, studio musician, composer and producer of classic albums, including Willie Nelson's "Stardust" and Bill Withers' debut, "Just As I Am."

Ronnie Milsap: Moving to Memphis in the late 1960s, the North Carolina-born Milsap played on Elvis' "Kentucky Rain" and other hits recorded here at Chips Moman's American Sound Studio before he relocated to Nashville and became a top country artist.

GRACELAND HISTORY:Graceland felt like 'a twilight zone' when it opened in 1982. Now it's more like a home

ELVIS PRESLEY:45 Elvis events in the 45 years since the death of the King: A year-by-year look

Priscilla Presley: Priscilla Beaulieu moved to Memphis in 1963 and attended Immaculate Conception High School before marrying the King of Rock 'n' Roll in 1966. In 1979, she was named executor of Graceland, and worked to ensure that the legacy of her late husband would continue to be meaningful, and that Elvis' popularity would continue: Opened to the public in 1982, the Graceland mansion remains America's second most-visited residence (after the White House).

Billy Lee Riley (1933–2009): Though he never achieved the household-name status of such Sun Records colleagues as Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash, Riley remains revered by rockabilly enthusiasts for such uninhibited explosions of musical mayhem as "Flyin' Saucers Rock and Roll" and "Red Hot."

Mavis Staples: After the Chicago-based Staple Singers took their songs of hope and freedom to Stax in Memphis, they hit the top 40 charts eight times in the 1970s, with such anthems as "Respect Yourself" and "I'll Take You There." Mavis established herself as a star presence in the musical family led by her father, "Pop" Staples, and has remained a solo star in the decades since. Her résumé is enviable: She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and has recorded with Bob Dylan and Prince.

J.M. Van Eaton: The Memphis-born rock-and-roll drummer and record producer was a foundational architect of the liberating Sun sound, serving as Sam Phillips' in-house drummer on "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and other epochal records by such artists as Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash and fellow class of 2022 inductee Billy Lee Riley.

The celebration at the Cannon Center

Each year, the Memphis Music Hall of Fame puts on a musical ceremony at the Cannon Center. This year Kurt Clayton will lead a house band made up of Memphis music greats.

Of the six living inductees, five are expected to be in attendance, with Jim Gaines, Booker T. Jones, Ronnie Milsap, Priscilla Presley and J.M. Van Eaton all confirmed to attend. Unfortunately, Mavis Staples will not be able to be there, as she’ll be on tour.

Booker T. Jones and J.M. Van Eaton will perform as part of their own musical tributes. Bernard Allison, son of blues great Luther Allison, will pay tribute to his father’s longtime collaborator Jim Gaines. Grammy-winning Memphis saxophonist Kirk Whalum will play in honor of Fred Ford, and Robert Plant will attend and help induct Priscilla Presley. All-star tributes to Mavis Staples, Billy Lee Riley and Ronnie Milsap are also expected to be among the evening’s highlights.

THE BLUES:Memphis Music Icons: Meet the titans and pioneers of the blues, the city's defining genre

MEMPHIS RAP:These 5 pioneers of Memphis rap helped pave the way for city's current hip-hop renaissance

Tickets

VIP and front row tickets for the ceremony have already sold out. However, good orchestra seats and parterre seats in the $30 tier are still available. To purchase go to Ticketmaster.com.

Beyond the ceremony

Exhibits relating to this year’s honorees and past inductees can be found at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum, located next to the Hard Rock Cafe at the corner of Second and Beale. The Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum is also just a short distance to the southeast, on the plaza outside FedExForum.

For the full roster of inductees and more information about visiting, go to Memphismusichalloffame.com.

Comments / 0

 

