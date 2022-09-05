ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

CashFlo Raises $8.7M to Extend Reach of Supply Chain Finance in India

Indian supply chain finance startup CashFlo has raised 700 million rupees (about $8.7 million) to reach more customers with its existing products and to develop new products for businesses. CashFlo offers solutions that help corporates and businesses with core finance process automation and cash flow management. It also helps small-...
electrek.co

$30k Lightyear 2 solar EV targeted for 2025 as company secures another $80 million in funding

Solar EV manufacturer Lightyear has welcomed another fresh round of investment capital to help get its first vehicle – the Lightyear 0 – into production this year while furthering development of its second SEV, the Lightyear 2. The €81 million (~$80M) round is led by Invest-NL, who funds businesses and projects that are working to make the Netherlands more sustainable and innovative.
Business Insider

Amazon's empire of surveillance: Through recent billion-dollar acquisitions of health care services and smart home devices, the tech giant is leveraging its monopoly power to track 'every aspect' of our lives

Amazon's purchases of One Medical and iRobot are worrying antitrust advocates and privacy experts. Its business model is built on collecting data from customers and competition, antitrust experts say. A huge market share and ability to buy competitors make Amazon "sort of unstoppable," a data privacy expert told Insider. Amazon's...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Toyota to invest $2.5 billion to expand battery manufacturing in North Carolina

Toyota announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina. This investment follows the company’s announcement that it is increasing electric vehicle production. The expanded manufacturing facility will not only provide the needed batteries, but will add 350 jobs, bringing the total employment to approximately 2,100. Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and BEVs.
freightwaves.com

The evolution of Wing drone delivery

PHILADELPHIA — Delivery in an e-commerce world is no longer cut and dried. In the early days, if a package, regardless of how big it was, needed last-mile delivery, a truck or van made it. Today, there are options. Cars, trucks, vans, robots and drones are some of the...
Carscoops

Toyota Investing $5.6 Billion Into U.S. And Japanese EV Battery Production

Toyota will invest as much as 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) to produce batteries for electric vehicles in Japan and the United States. While the car manufacturer has been criticized for its slow adoption of electric vehicles, it expects to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026. Its investments will see it increase combined battery production capacity in Japan and the United States by up to 40 GWh.
protocol.com

An electric aviation startup is building a charging network for all

Electric aerospace company Beta Technologies is working to build a network of chargers that could power its forthcoming small electric planes as well as ground-based electric vehicles. The network is still in early stages, with just 10 on the ground and an additional few dozen in the permitting or construction...
The Associated Press

Alloy Therapeutics Hires People Executive Trier Bryant as President of Venture Studio, 82VS

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, welcomes Trier Bryant as President of 82VS, Alloy’s affiliated venture studio. Trier is a strategic executive leader with distinctive tech, Wall Street, and military experience spanning 15 years, and brings a people-first approach to leading and scaling the 82VS team and ecosystem of startup companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005412/en/ Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, welcomes Trier Bryant as President of 82VS, Alloy’s affiliated venture studio. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Accenture Expands Strategy Capabilities with Acquisition of The Beacon Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired The Beacon Group, a growth strategy consultancy firm serving Fortune 500 companies across technology, aerospace, industrial, healthcare and life sciences industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006150/en/ Accenture has acquired The Beacon Group, a growth strategy consultancy firm serving Fortune 500 companies across technology, aerospace, industrial, healthcare and life sciences industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechRadar

OVHcloud CEO says web hosting is going through an evolution not a revolution

Cloud-based hosting and application services are evolving. Almost every business or service will have a website, an app, or some sort of online presence via social media. But as rapidly as the online world appears to be growing, Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud (opens in new tab), believes this is in no way a revolutionary movement.
HackerNoon

Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More

Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
electrek.co

Sono Motors is on track to put over 32,000 solar electric vehicles on roads this decade

Sono Motors is trying its damndest to stay at the top of everyone’s news feed this week. In addition to announcing it has received over 20,000 reservations for its upcoming Sion solar EV, Sono Motors has announced a new partnership for retrofit solar implementation on city buses. Additionally, car subscription platform FINN has upped its previous Sion reservation up to 12,600 units, bringing Sono’s demand for solar electric vehicles up over 32,000 units.
nutritionaloutlook.com

Fonterra launches Nutiani, a business-to-business nutrition solutions brand

Nutiani will offer customers end-to-end solutions through a combination of wellbeing nutrition products, concepts, and services that leverage the Co-op’s intellectual property and investments in research. Fonterra (Auckland, New Zealand) is launching a new wellbeing solution brand called Nutiani. This new business-to-business brand targets both the multi-billion-dollar medical and...
mrobusinesstoday.com

Emily Tan designated as Country Director and CEO for Singapore by Thales

As the Country Director for Thales Singapore Emily Tan will lead over 2,000 Thales employees and lead the company across three sites in Singapore. Thales, a multinational leader in advanced technologies, recently announced the appointment of Emily Tan as Country Director for Thales Singapore and as Chief Executive Officer for Thales Solutions Asia Pte Ltd. Emily Tan’s appointment will come into effect on 1st September 2022. As the Country Director for Thales Singapore Emily will lead over 2,000 Thales employees and lead the company across three sites in Singapore. She will also be directing the Thales Group’s largest multi-module Digital Identity & Security manufacturing centre located at Ayer Rajah Crescent, and the company’s largest avionics production and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) facility at Changi North Rise.
thefastmode.com

Global Satellite IoT Subscriber Base to Reach 21.2 million by 2026, says Berg Insight

According to a new research report from specialist IoT analyst firm Berg Insight, the global satellite IoT communications market is growing at a good steady pace. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global satellite IoT subscriber base grew to surpass 3.9 million in 2021. The number of satellite IoT subscribers will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3 percent to reach 21.2 million units in 2026. Only about 10 percent of the Earth’s surface has access to terrestrial connectivity services which leaves a massive opportunity for satellite IoT communications. Satellite connectivity provides a complement to terrestrial cellular and non-cellular networks in remote locations, especially useful for applications in agriculture, asset tracking, maritime and intermodal transportation, oil and gas industry exploration, utilities, construction and governments. Both incumbent satellite operators and more than two dozen new initiatives are now betting on the IoT connectivity market. This new study covers a total of 44 satellite IoT operators.
The Associated Press

Ernst and Young Selects Josh Eckman, CEO of Carterra, as 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year® Mountain West Award Winner

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has selected Josh Eckman, CEO of Carterra, as a 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year® Mountain West Award winner. EY Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. An independent panel of judges selected Mr. Eckman based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005068/en/ Josh Eckman, CEO of Carterra. For a high-resolution image please contact maxk@alto-marketing.com (Photo: Business Wire)
