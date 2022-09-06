Read full article on original website
Related
Xbox Announces Cheaper Elite 2 Core Controller
Microsoft is introducing a new version of its popular Xbox Elite Series 2 controller today. And outside of it being a new color variant, it also comes with a cheaper retail price but does not include a lot of stuff found in the standard Elite 2 controller. Preorders are now live at Amazon.
UK Daily Deals: These Savings on Refurbished Tech at eBay Are Incredible
EBay has up to 30% off a great range of refurbished tech right now, including discounts on AirPods, DualSense PS5 controllers, video game consoles, and so much more. Buying refurbished items is a great way to save on money, while also helping the planet out overall. You're getting the piece of tech you're after, without the troubling costs to resources.
Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game
Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
The Best Little Games I Played at Gamescom 2022
The IGN crew played a lot of games at Gamescom 2022. A lot of those were through dedicated appointments to write big previews of some of the most anticipated games out there. But my personal favorite bit of every conference is wandering down to the indie floors and seeing what gems are coming up that may not be getting the same mainstream attention, usually because their teams and budgets are much smaller.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet - Seek Your Treasure! Trailer
Meet Mela and Team Star, Arven, the Pokémon League Chairwoman, Geeta, and the Stony Cliff Titan Pokémon, Klawf, and more in this new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet launches on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Splatoon 3 Review in Progress: Multiplayer
Note: This review in progress exclusively covers the multiplayer modes of Splatoon 3. For our thoughts on the campaign, check out our Splatoon 3 single-player campaign review. At first glance, you might not notice too much that’s wildly different about Splatoon 3’s multiplayer options compared to past installments. However, the handful of dives I’ve been able to take into its ink-covered warzones ahead of release have already revealed a heaping helping of quality-of-life changes lurking just below the surface. From better lobby systems to multiple practice ranges to even more customization options that can make your character shine, Splatoon 3 has foregone any drastic additions or changes in order to fine-tune what makes its team-based multiplayer so extremely addicting. That’s not to say you won’t find anything new either, as the inclusion of stylish new weapons and terrifying new Salmon Run foes can mix up its familiar formula in interesting ways. I still need to test out its modes in the wild on live servers, but so far Splatoon 3 has given me a lot to love.
The Best Armor With Passive Effects
No matter which class you start out with in Elden Ring, you'll be able to style your character however you like as you play. Armor is aplenty in The Lands Between, and you'll be able to pick and choose pieces that suit your build and personal tastes (Fashion Souls never goes out of... fashion). There are a wide variety of styles to choose from as well - some sets feature long, flowing robes, while others have heavy plate armor to protect you from enemies that charge, fly, or sneak up behind you to kick you off a cliff.
Cyberpunk 1.6 Update Patch Notes
Cyberpunk 2077's 1.6 Patch has arrived and has brought with it a number of gameplay improvements and free DLC, some of which are inspired by the upcoming Netflix anime adaptation Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content, as well as providing a link...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Village Tasks
There are 10 Village tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering two to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 10 Dreamlight Village tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Top 10 Survival Games
They don’t get as much attention as Grand Theft Auto or God of War, but the survival genre is one of the most popular in video games. From Minecraft to Valheim, survival games consistently attract large and passionate fanbases dedicated to building their own unique worlds. They’re driven by rough challenges, an endless amount of content, and the pure satisfaction of building from an axe and a campfire to town, settlements, and even entire cities.
A Borderlands Cover Was Once Chosen by a Very Good Dog
The then founder of 2K Games, Christoph Hartmann revealed he actually let his pet pug, Sissi, decide the cover for the critically accalimed Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. The news comes through a GameSpot interview with the founder, now head of Amazon’s video game division, where he said the team, under heavy pressure, placed 40 different mock-ups on the floor of their office and let Sissi walk around and pick one herself.
PETS・
When Is the Next Wipe?
A wipe is a restarting point in Escape from Tarkov. This is something that happens from time to time in the game and has a permanent effect on all the players on every server. However, knowing when this is going to take place is uncertain and it can be problematic for your character.
343 Industries and Halo: Is the Arranged Marriage Working? – Unlocked 560
Halo and 343 Industries was an arranged marriage from the start. After the latest sting of bad news – the cancellation of split-screen co-op – we spend an hour discussing 343's past, present, and future with the franchise. Is the arranged marriage working? Should Halo even be a "live service" game? It's a complex topic with no clear answers, but clearly it's time to have the conversation. Plus: September's Xbox Game Pass games, the Game Pass Friends & Family Plan goes live in a test market, and more!
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
Three characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley come from the Frozen universe. You will be able to interact with Kristoff once you unlock the Forest of Valor biome; he will be next to a mysterious portal where Donal Duck disappeared.
The Apple Watch Series 8 Will Be Released on September 16 Starting at $399
Apple has officially announced the Apple Watch Series 8 at today’s September hardware event. The newest iteration of one of the best smartwatches on the market offers a similar design but with some new and interesting features. This comes alongside announcements of the Apple Watch SE 2 and new Apple Watch Ultra.
With Great Power...
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Foraging Tasks
There are 34 foraging tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering three to five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 34 Dreamlight Foraging tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Temtem Co-op Guide
The world of Temtem allows you to play the entire campaign and more activities together! On this page we tell you how Temtem co-op and multiplayer work to ensure a smooth Temtem journey with a friend. Your platform does not matter in this process. You can connect with your friend on the same platform or with any other platform as long as you both own a copy of the game.
How Far You'll Go
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Mining Tasks
There are 11 Mining tasks to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with each task offering five different tiers of challenges. Each tier will reward players a minimum of 50 Dreamlight, a unique currency used to unlock other locations and realms in the game. Below is a guide to completing all 11 Dreamlight Mining tasks that are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
