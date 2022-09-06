Note: This review in progress exclusively covers the multiplayer modes of Splatoon 3. For our thoughts on the campaign, check out our Splatoon 3 single-player campaign review. At first glance, you might not notice too much that’s wildly different about Splatoon 3’s multiplayer options compared to past installments. However, the handful of dives I’ve been able to take into its ink-covered warzones ahead of release have already revealed a heaping helping of quality-of-life changes lurking just below the surface. From better lobby systems to multiple practice ranges to even more customization options that can make your character shine, Splatoon 3 has foregone any drastic additions or changes in order to fine-tune what makes its team-based multiplayer so extremely addicting. That’s not to say you won’t find anything new either, as the inclusion of stylish new weapons and terrifying new Salmon Run foes can mix up its familiar formula in interesting ways. I still need to test out its modes in the wild on live servers, but so far Splatoon 3 has given me a lot to love.

