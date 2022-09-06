Read full article on original website
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon. There's one place at Amazon you can go to access a bounty of coupons. It's just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
The Morning After: Meta gets fined $402 million
Meta’s Labor Day celebrations were cut short yesterday after the company was handed a $402 million fine by the European Union. The social network is believed to have mishandled children’s private data on Instagram, offering Business accounts to users as young as 13. This risked exposing their email addresses and phone numbers to the wider public, itself a violation of the bloc’s GDPR regime. A Meta spokesperson said the fine related to settings changed more than a year ago, and it was reviewing the decision. The fine is the second largest ever handed out by the EU for a GDPR breach, and the biggest Meta has received.
Encrypted, one-touch, human-machine interface technology unveils user physiology
Researchers at UCLA and Stanford University have developed a secure, noninvasive, one-touch technology using hydrogel-coated chemical sensors and a signal-interpretation framework. It can present detailed information about an individual's blood composition—such as metabolites, hormones, nutrients and pharmaceuticals, as well as blood oxygen—all through the press of a finger.
Varjo, an early mover in building XR headsets and software for enterprises, taps $40M
Varjo, which builds hardware and integrated software for “professional grade” virtual and augmented reality for industrial and other enterprise applications, has raised $40 million, a Series D that it will be using both to continue R&D for its headsets, as well as to delve further into software applications and tools for the Varjo Reality Cloud, its own streaming platform that it launched earlier this year.
Uiflow secures cash and Freshworks partnership to bolster its app dev platform
Eun co-founded Uiflow with Eric Rowell, who he met at Workday, in early 2020. While working at software developer Pegasystems, Eun says he saw the importance of lowering the barrier of entry to app development. Workday, meanwhile, further inspired Eun with its architecture for internal low-code software development, which was designed to speed up the development process significantly compared to traditional approaches.
iPhone Photo Edits Feel Like Magic With This iOS 16 Tool
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will most likely unveil the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event. It's also almost certain to announce when the newest version of the iPhone's operating system -- iOS 16 -- will be released.
